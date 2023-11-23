When you set up a new Mac, there are some essential macOS apps that you may want to download. After all, macOS Sonoma only offers the bare minimum; third-party apps will have to be individually installed as needed. A web browser happens to be one of the fundamentals you may need to rely on, and there are plenty of excellent options available for the Mac.

1 Best overall: Safari

Fast, efficient, and powerful

Apple's Safari is the best overall web browser for the Mac, especially if you own one of the new iPhones. Expectedly, this web browser will sync your history, bookmarks, and other relevant data across all iCloud devices, making it ideal for Apple users. And with Handoff support, you can easily move your browsing session from one iDevice to another.

What makes Safari so special is that, despite being feature-packed, it still manages to be an energy-efficient, fluid web browser. Some of its welcome features include Safari Profiles (which offers different sandboxes for your unique browsing activities), Private Relay (to hide your IP address), extension support, locking incognito windows, Reader View, and much more. It's truly the best web browser for most Mac users.

Safari is built into all the recent Macs by default, so you won't need to download it manually. Nonetheless, it's available to download on older machines.

2 Best cross-platform: Chrome

Widely adopted, superior extensions, and reliable sync

Source: Google

If you don't exclusively rely on Apple hardware, then Safari may be limiting, particularly when it comes to syncing your browsing data to other devices. In this case, Google Chrome happens to be a popular alternative that many users rely on. Thanks to its cross-platform compatibility, you can enjoy the same main feature set across macOS, iOS, Windows, and Android. As long as you sign in to your Google account, your data should also sync between the platforms.

Apart from its wider compatibility, Chrome also happens to have a superior extension library. While Safari supports add-ons, the number and variety of said extensions are more limited. So, with Chrome's more diverse extensions, you can further personalize your web browsing experience and rely on more powerful third-party tools. That's not to mention that its built-in webpage translation feature supports more languages and is more accurate compared to Safari.

3 With free VPN: Opera

Chromium-based, messaging shortcuts, and ad-blocker

Source: Opera

Opera is another excellent web browser for your Mac. It's based on Google's Chromium engine, which powers Chrome itself. Despite that, it's still unique. For starters, there's a dedicated messaging app sidebar that allows you to conveniently check the latest messages received on supported platforms. These include Telegram, WhatsApp, and more.

More importantly, though, you get some privacy-focused features, including a free VPN and an ad blocker. These tools make it more challenging for websites to track your online activity, and webpages should load faster without the adware.

Apart from these, you also get plenty of extensions, thanks to its Chromium engine. There's also support for themes and a feature to continue your browsing session on another device that has Opera installed.

4 With password monitoring: Firefox

PDF editing, tracking protection, and themes

Source: Mozilla

Mozilla Firefox is another popular web browser that should serve Mac users well. Just like Opera, this option also offers tracking protection that prevents websites from following your online activity. There's even ad and script blocking, which could speed up page loading and offer a less bloated experience.

Firefox also supports a ton of plug-ins and themes, which make it highly customizable. Its offerings, however, don't strictly revolve around cosmetics. You get plenty of added functionality by default and through plugins, including VPN support, email aliases, adding content directly to the Pocket app, password breach monitoring, PDF editing, and more. It's certainly one of the best options out there.

5 Feature-rich: Vivaldi

Source: Vivaldi

Vivaldi is yet another solid web browser for Mac users. It offers a wide range of features that cater to power users, making it highly functional and private. By default, abusive trackers are blocked, and users additionally get granular control over the content displayed on webpages. Thanks to that, you can block images and videos on a certain website and adjust other display settings.

Apart from Chromium extension support, Vivaldi itself also offers some beneficial features. These include translations in addition to mail and calendar apps. This turns your web browser into a productivity hub and minimizes the need to hop between apps when working.

Vivaldi also offers a tool called Web Panels, which loads webpages in narrow columns. This makes it ideal for loading mobile-optimized webpages that can function in narrow spaces. Thanks to this feature, multiple spaces can be accessible at once, which only contributes to a superior multitasking experience.

6 AI-powered: Edge

CoPilot, Read Aloud, and Microsoft shortcuts

Edge is best suited for Mac users who also rely on Windows machines or Microsoft services. This web browser is also based on Google's Chromium, providing access to various extensions that can contribute to your workflow. Interestingly, however, Microsoft has baked CoPilot AI into Edge, turning it into a smarter browser. So you chat with it, and it will offer a meaningful summary of web results and much more.

Along with its AI goods, Edge has a Read Aloud feature, which is ideal when browsing long text content, such as articles or eBooks. As this feature's name suggests, it reads the content on the screen aloud, turning the webpage into a podcast or audiobook of sorts. So, those who tend to listen to background narrations while working on other tasks will appreciate this offering.

Edge also features shortcuts to other Microsoft services, such as Office and Outlook. So, if you tend to rely on the company's productivity suite, you may appreciate having fast access to them. While some of Microsoft's productivity tools require a paid subscription, many of them are available to use on the web for free.

Plenty of web browsers to pick from

As you can see, there are plenty of excellent web browsers available for Apple's Mac. Each of them has unique specifications and features that make it stand out in one way or another. If their descriptions aren't enough for you to make a final decision and pick one of them, then you could try them all and see which works best for you. After all, they're all available for free, and there's no harm in giving them a shot. You could even keep multiple browsers installed on macOS for multiple purposes, such as work and personal browsing. Ultimately, they all have pros and cons, and you will have to evaluate them to find out which one is right for you.