Need a webcam for better WFH meetings? Logitech, Razer, Microsoft have great discounts on webcams for Black Friday

From chatting with friends and family members to putting your face out there in live streams, webcams have become an integral part of our lives. A dedicated webcam is almost always better than the built-in webcam on your laptop for your Zoom and Google Meet calls. Webcams have become a necessity now more than ever, which is why we wanted to do a roundup of the best webcams you can buy during the ongoing Black Friday sale. There are some great deals on webcams right now and we’ll try our best to list them all here in one place. We’ll also try to add more options to this collection as more discounts become available. With that out of the way, let’s get started with the best Black Friday deals on webcams:

Logitech StreamCam Premium Best 1080p 60FPS Webcam The Logitech StreamCam is a tiny boxy camera that comes in black and light gray colors. It connects via a USB Type-C port and features an LED indicator light. This webcam works best with the Logitech Capture software to output a 1080p 60FPS footage. There's also an option to toggle automatic framing to track your face with digital zoom. You can grab this webcam for just $130 right now. Buy from Amazon

Logitech C920 Pro Alternate best 1080p webcam The Logitech C920 Pro is a great 1080p webcam that offers some impressive features like a 78-degree field-of-view (FOV), dual microphones, autofocus, and more. You can mount this tiny webcam on a standard camera tripod or it can simply clip onto the top of your monitor for a simple setup. You can grab it for just $55 on Newegg, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this particular model. Buy from Newegg

OBSBOT Tiny Webcam Best AI-powered webcam The Obsbot webcam differentiates itself from the competition by taking a radically different approach with AI. The company has infused a dual-axis gimbal with artificial intelligence smarts to deliver an automatic tracking feature with this webcam. It outputs at 1080p 30FPS and is available for just $170, down from its usual price of $200. Buy from Amazon

Mevo Start Best wireless webcam The Mevo Start is one of the best wireless webcams you can buy right now. It supports live streaming and recording at 1080p resolution. You can also use it live stream using WiFi or Ethernet. The Mevo Start is currently down to $339 from its usual price of $399, so be sure to grab it while the stocks last. Buy from Amazon

Razer Kiyo X Webcam Best webcam for streaming The Razer Kiyo X webcam is a popular pick in the live streaming community. It's capable of sending out 1080p 30FPS footage that's plenty for live streaming. It features an ultra-wide auto-focus camera and is known for its reliable performance during long sessions. This webcam is down to just $80 from its usual price of around $200. Buy from Best Buy

Microsoft LifeCam Studio Best business webcam The Microsoft LifeCam Studio is one of the best business webcams you can buy for work. it features a 1080p HD sensor for crisp video footage. It's a perfect webcam for your Zoom and Microsoft Team Meet calls in this new normal of working from home. This webcam is now available for just $64, down from its normal price of $95. Buy from Microsoft

Well, that concludes our collection of the best webcams you can buy during the Black Friday sale. We think the Logitech StreamCam is perfect for most users looking for a reliable webcam for day-to-day video calling. The Obsbot Tiny is a bit expensive, yet a fun webcam to step up your video calling game. For streamers, we recommend the Razer Kiyo X webcam for its reliable performance during long sessions. You can also check out our collection of the best webcams to find the best options on the market. They may not be available at a discounted price, but you’re bound to find some good options in there. As always, be sure to stay tuned to our dedicated Black Friday PC and gaming deals page to get the best deals over the weekend.