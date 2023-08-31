Webcams are excellent for streaming, video calls, and recordings. Choosing from the best webcams usually involves parting with a fair sum of cash. However, it's possible to save on this popular PC accessory yet still enjoy a high-quality recording experience. We've compiled a list of only the top webcam deals we'd buy ourselves.

Best webcam deals

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam $125 $200 Save $75 Logitech's Brio 4K webcam is a high-quality product and one we enjoy using here at XDA-Developers. The recording quality is excellent, and the audio isn't too bad either for those scenarios where a microphone is unavailable. It's at a good price right now, saving you $75. $125 at Amazon

Source: Emeet Emeet C960 1080p Webcam $23 $28 Save $5 This affordable Emeet 1080p webcam is even cheaper with an available $5 coupon that can be applied on Amazon. It's well-reviewed, has a privacy shutter, and is ideal for all your daily video calls. $23 at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam $48 $60 Save $12 The Anker PowerConf C200 is a slightly more capable webcam with support for 2K resolution recording. This allows for crisper image quality, making it a better buy for those who require cleaner footage. It's also on sale for just $48! $48 at Amazon

Source: NexiGo NexiGo N930AF $40 $60 Save $20 The NexiGo is on sale right now for $40, making this a good deal for a decent 1080p webcam for recording sessions or connecting with team video calls. $40 at Amazon

Source: GUSGU GUSGU G910 $36 $40 Save $4 If you're after a webcam with an integrated ring light, look no further than this discounted GUSGU G910 with its 2K recording resolution. $36 at Amazon

Choosing the best webcam

There's a diverse selection of webcam deals available right now, which means there's a deal for just about every application. The GUSGU G910 at $36 is the better buy for those who frequently find themselves struggling with light levels when on video calls. Its 2K resolution recording capability is also excellent. Logitech's Brio 4K webcam is one of the best in this collection, allowing anyone to test their luck at becoming the next big-name streamer. With $75 discounted from the original asking price, it's also a good value addition to your PC setup.

FAQ

Q: When do the best webcam deals happen?

There are webcam deals taking place throughout the year, but when do the very best discounts go live? This all depends on the manufacturer and retailer. Online stores such as Amazon and Newegg often discount webcams during sales events like Black Friday, but you can find deals on some webcams throughout the year. Amazon and Newegg tend to have the best deals.

Q: How to tell if it's a good deal?

When shopping around, we highly recommend using browser extensions and websites such as CamelCamelCamel. Using these tools will show the price history of a product and help you determine whether the current discount is good enough to make the purchase.