The best external webcams for the Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell recently announced the XPS 13 Plus laptop, and it’s an interesting evolution of the XPS family. It has an all-new design that looks futuristic and unique, and Dell also tried to address the terrible quality of the webcam in previous XPS laptops. The Dell XPS 13 Plus separates the RGB sensor (the camera you actually see) from the IR sensor that’s used for Windows Hello facial recognition, and that should give you better quality for video calls.

However, it’s still a 720p webcam at a time when we’re seeing other laptops move on to Full HD (1080p) and even big 5MP sensors. While we have yet to test to it for ourselves, it seems likely that webcam quality still won’t be on par with other laptops. And that’s why, if you want the best webcam quality for video calls, you might want a good external webcam. We’ve rounded up some of the best webcams you can get for the Dell XPS 13 Plus, but keep in mind most of them connect using a USB Type-A port, so you may also want to take a look at the best Dell XPS docks to connect them as well as other accessories.

Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam Cream of the crop While Dell fails to include great webcams in its laptops, it's made one of the very best external webcams you can buy right now. It has a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor, HDR, autofocus, and Windows Hello support.

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam High-end 4K alternative The Logitech Brio is a bit older than Dell's UltraSharp webcam but it's been rolling in the praise ever since it came out. It's still one of the best webcams out there, and because it's older, you can find it on sale more often.

Microsoft Modern Webcam Great for everyone Not everyone needs a super-sharp 4K camera. The Microsoft Modern Webcam has 1080p HDR video so you get much better quality than with the Dell XPS 13 Plus webcam at a more reasonable price.

Razer Kiyo Built-in ring light Professional streamers know all too well the importance of good lighting, and with the Razer Kiyo, you get an adjustable ring light built into the webcam. The camera itself records in 1080p, and it's ideal for streaming in dark rooms.

Nexigo N650 Quad HD video If you want the right balance between 1080p and 4K, this Quad HD camera strikes that balance. It has a 4MP sensor with 1440p video, plus two built-in microphones for audio pickup. It's affordable, too, and it even includes a privacy shutter.

Logitech StreamCam No adapters needed The Dell XPS 13 Plus only has USB Type-C ports, so if you want a webcam that's easy to set up, the Logitech StreamCam is your best option. It connects with USB-C, supports 1080p video, and it can be rotated easily to record portrait or landscape video.

Anker PowerConf C300 Wide-angle view Sometimes you're not alone on a video call, and if you want everyone to fit in the frame, this wide-angle Anker webcam is perfect. It supports 1080p video at 60fps and it has a 115-degree field of view.

Wansview 1080p webcam Budget pick Want something extremely affordable? This Wansview webcam is very cheap but it still gives you 1080p video so you can look your best during video calls and meetings. It even has built-in microphones if you prefer using them.

Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam Cheap Windows Hello While the Dell XPS 13 Plus already supports Windows Hello, having it in an external webcam means you can sign in even more conveniently. This webcam supports Windows Hello and 1080p video at an affordable price.

Whether you want the latest and greatest webcam out there or something cheap to get you by, these are all great options for the Dell XPS 13 Plus. Of course, if I were buying one for myself without a set budget, I’d want the best of the best with the Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam. Admittedly, though, the Microsoft Modern Webcam is probably the best option for most users, since it’s much more reasonably priced.

Despite its potentially disappointing webcam (though we’ll have to test it first), the Dell XPS 13 Plus could be one of the best laptops of 2022, if nothing else than for its cool futuristic design. But if you’re a fan of Dell’s more conservative designs, check out the best Dell laptops available right now to see other great options.