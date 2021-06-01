These are the Best Webcams for Mac: Logitech, Anker, Razer, and more!

Since the beginning of 2020, working from home has become the new norm. With this new norm has come the necessity of attending work meetings at home and to do so, you need a good webcam for your computer. While most laptops do come with in-built webcams, the quality is more often than not sub-par. It may get the job done occasionally, but it’s always advisable to have an external webcam for Mac or Windows for a more professional look. If you have a computer like the Mac Mini, or you’ve hooked up your MacBook Air/Pro with an external monitor, you’re likely on the lookout for webcams for Mac along with other accessories that work well and support Mac-based applications. Here’s a list of some of the best webcams for Mac that you can buy across various price points and use cases.

Logitech C270 HD 720p Webcam Ideal for starters or beginners This is one of the best webcams for Mac if it is going to be your first webcam. It can only output at 720p though which should be sufficient for the occasional video call with friends and family. View at Amazon

IFROO 1080P Wide-Angle Webcam Affordable 1080P Webcam If you don't want to spend too much on a webcam for your Mac but still want decent video quality, this is the one to pick. It has a wide-angle lens and can even be used for recording and streaming. View at Amazon

NexiGo Webcam with Ring Light Ring light for better illumination The ring light around the webcam with adjustable brightness helps improve video quality if the ambient lighting around you is insufficient. It also has a privacy cover, auto-focus, and dual microphones. View at Amazon

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam For all you streamers out there If you are a streamer or are planning to stream on YouTube or Twitch, this is a great away to get started. It has a built-in ring light, advanced auto-focus, and supports 60fps at 720p or 30fps at 1080p. View at Amazon

Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam Smooth 60fps videos with HDR The Anker C300 outputs videos at 1080p/60fps and is HDR certified as well. It even has low-light correction and adjustable FoV. Another good option for streaming with noise-cancelling using multiple mics. View at Amazon

NexiGo 2K Webcam with 3X Zoom 2K Resolution for sharper quality This webcam has the highest resolution among the ones mentioned in this list. There is a 4MP sensor and you can digitally zoom in up to 3X. It has a 95-degree FoV, dual mics, and a privacy shutter as well. View at Amazon

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam Ideal for professional calls and meetings The Logitech C920x is one of the most popular webcams especially for office meetings. It has support for stereo audio which means everyone can hear you crystal clear. There's also support for HD light correction. View at Amazon

Akyta Wide-Angle Webcam with Tripod Ultra-wide 110-degree FoV If you want to fit more people into the frame for a group video call, this is the webcam for you. It has a large 110-degree FoV and comes with a privacy cover and a tripod in case you don't want to mount it on your monitor. View at Amazon

Logitech StreamCam Easy streaming and connectivity This is the only webcam that connects via USB-C for faster video transfer speeds making it ideal for streamers. It can output videos at 1080p/60fps. There is support for smart auto-focus and facial tracking as well. View at Amazon

These are some of the best webcams for Mac that you can get to improve the quality of your video and audio during online classes or meetings. Do note that most webcams connect via a USB-A port which means you’ll need an additional dongle or a hub in order to connect them to your Mac. All of these webcams are compatible with popular video conferencing services and apps like Skype, Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, etc. You might encounter some freezing issues with these apps when using a new webcam for the first time. In case you encounter such issues, you can force quit the app or uninstall and reinstall it once again if the issue persists.

All the webcams included in this list will get the job done for numerous use cases. Look out for multiple microphones if you are going to do a lot of talking in the online meetings or classes that you attend like the Logitech C920X. If streaming is your priority, you might want to consider a webcam with a higher frame rate like the Logitech StreamCam or Razer Kiyo. If you don’t want applications and services to access your webcam when it’s not in use, make sure you get one with a privacy shutter for added peace of mind.