Building any desktop PC begins with carefully picking the best motherboard. We recently looked at some of the best white motherboards, but today, be focusing purely on white AM5-socket motherboards for an AMD build. There are some excellent motherboards for AMD CPUs, but only a handful qualify for an all-white build. Here are some of the best white motherboards currently available for AMD’s AM5 socket.

The best white AM5 motherboards in 2023

NZXT N7 B650E Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Motherboard Editor's choice Clean, subtle, and effective The NZXT N7 B650E is a premium gaming motherboard that features a white metal shroud that covers most of the board’s surface. This gives it a clean and simplistic look, making it the perfect choice for a minimalist white build. It has its limitations, like limited overclocking options, but this shouldn’t be a hindrance for the average gamer. Pros Clean, minimalistic design

Decent set of features

Onboard Wi-Fi Cons B650 chipset limitations $316 at Amazon $316 at Newegg $320 at NZXT

The NZXT N7 B650E is one classy looking motherboard thanks to plenty of white inserts over the slots and VRM areas, and that is why we picked it as the best overall white AM5 board. Rather than an aggressive, gaming aesthetic, NZXT has gone for a minimalistic look which we feel looks slick and will work for whatever style you have in mind for your build. The only real limitation is the chipset itself, which comes with lower-end VRMs and limited overclocking potential compared to the X670. Thankfully, NZXT’s board is based on the B650E chipset (vs B650) which gets you a PCIe x16 Gen 5 slot for the latest graphics cards.

The motherboard has full support for all AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, and the four RAM slots can accommodate up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM. The 16+2+1 power phase ensures smooth power delivery to all the components, and there’s built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara Premium pick Feature-rich with a classy touch The X670E Taichi Carrara is an expensive motherboard but it’s also unique as it’s designed to look like Carrara marble. The VRMs, M.2 slots, and other areas are all covered and look very cool. You even get a color-matched 120mm case fan with the board. Based on AMD’s X670E chipset, it features all the bells and whistles, and supports advanced overclocking features too. Pros Feature-packed

Unique aesthetics

Dual PCIe 5.0 GPU slots Cons Expensive $645 at Amazon $523 at Newegg

The ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara is one of the most unique-looking boards on our list thanks to the extra paneling covering it is designed to look like expensive Carrara marble. This 20th anniversary edition board comes bundled with a bunch of accessories, too, including a color-matched 120mm case fan. The board uses AMD’s top-end X670E chipset with many more lanes dedicated towards PCIe Gen 5 compared to the standard X670 chipset.

The motherboard has full support for AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, and comes with extras like Wi-Fi 6E. The board is also of the E-ATX variety, which is something to keep in mind when choosing a white PC case. Some of the highlights include a 24+2+1 power phase design, and an eight-layer PCB for handling heavy GPUs. The board also features a PCIe Gen 5 M.2 SSD slot for next-gen storage.

ASRock A620M PRO RS Wi-Fi Best value Excellent aesthetics for the price The ASRock A620M PRO RS Wi-Fi is an excellent option for a budget white AMD build. The MicroATX form factor ensures it will easily fit in most cases, and you don’t really compromise on the number of the RAM slots. The A620 chipset offers all the basic features one would need, and supports every Ryzen 7000 series CPU. The board features a white design on the PCB and similar patterns on the heatsinks and VRM area. Pros Great value

Plenty of USB ports

Built-in Wi-Fi Cons Software could be more polished $160 at Amazon $125 at Newegg

The ASRock A620M PRO RS WIFI is a great choice for a budget AMD build. The PCB has a white and black pattern, and this is complemented by matching patterns on the heatsinks and the VRM covering. The MicroATX form factor means it should easily fit in most PC cabinets, and for a board this size you still get four RAM slots and plenty of USB ports on the rear I/O panel.

This motherboard is based on the AMD A620 chipset, which isn’t designed for overclocking or multi-GPU use, but this shouldn’t be an issue if you’re building a budget rig. You still get full support for all of AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, 7.1-channel audio output, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. There are a total of three M.2 SSD slots, a single PCIe 4.0 GPU slot, and a 6+2+1 power phase system.

ASUS ROG Strix B650-A Gaming WiFi Best for gaming Premium features, great specs, and RGB! The Asus ROG Strix B650-A Gaming Wi-Fi offers a great balance of premium features for the price, making it our best pick for a gaming rig. There are plenty of white and silver inserts all over the motherboard, making it aesthetically pleasing. It also has DIY-friendly features and plenty of built-in overclocking options. Pros Good build quality

White accents stand out

Wide set of features Cons Chipset limitations for advanced users $280 at Amazon $280 at Newegg $280 at Asus

The ROG STRIX B650-A GAMING Wi-Fi is backed by Asus’ strong pedigree of making quality hardware and software. This AM5 motherboard uses the AMD B650 chipset but has certain premium features like an onboard PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD slot. It has a 12+2 digital power design, built-in Wi-Fi 6E, and four DDR5 RAM slots. The DIY-friendly design also ensures upgrading is hassle-free thanks to the push-button release for the GPU, quick-release latch for the M.2 SSD, onboard LEDs for quick diagnostics, and a BIOS Flashback button on the rear I/O panel.

Another reason we picked this board is for its design. The oversized shroud over the VRMs and plenty of white and silver heatsinks and covers makes the ROG STRIX B650-A GAMING Wi-Fi really stand out, and an excellent addition to a white PC build. No gaming motherboard is complete without RGB and Asus has included a customizable RGB ROG logo on the VRM heatsink which also works with Asus’ Aura Sync.

MSI MPG B650I EDGE WIFI Best Mini-ITX A small but mighty motherboard for enthusiasts $260 $300 Save $40 The MSI MPG B650I EDGE Wi-Fi is the perfect Mini-ITX option for a white AMD build. The silver and white covering over the VRM and M.2 SSD slot looks neat, and MSI’s gamer aesthetic is tastefully done. There’s no compromise on quality either as it features a 10-layer PCB, and high quality thermal pads and chokes for smooth performance. Pros Excellent DIY features

Built-in Wi-Fi

Slick heatsink design Cons Limited rear USB ports $260 at Newegg $260 at Amazon

The MSI MPG B650I EDGE Wi-Fi is built on the B650 chipset, and supports the full stack of AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. It’s our favorite for an all-white Mini-ITX AMD build. You only get two RAM slots, but it supports a maximum of 96GB of DDR5 memory. There’s a single PCIe 4.0 GPU slot, and three PCI 4.0 M.2 SSD slots.

For a tiny motherboard, the MPG B650I EDGE Wi-Fi packs plenty of premium features. There’s a reinforced “Steel Armor” GPU slot for heavy graphics cards, a pump fan header for water-cooling setups, baseplate on the back to keep the MOSFET cooler, extended heatsink for high-end CPUs, and a double ball-bearing fan over the M.2 slots to keep the SSDs’ temperature in check.

ASRock X670E Steel Legend Budget X670 option All the flagship features, minus the high price This is a great option for builders looking for an X670-based white board on a budget. The X670E Steel Legend features a unique arctic camouflage design on the PCB and the shroud over some of the slots. You also get customizable RGB lighting on the board itself, and addressable RGB headers so you can jazz-up your build to your liking. Pros Premium features

Unique design

Onboard RGB lighting Cons Software could use some polish $300 at Newegg

If you’re looking for a flagship chipset for your AMD build, the ASRock X670E Steel Legend offers pretty much everything you need without having to spend a whole lot. As it’s based on AMD’s flagship chipset, it can comfortably handle the top-most Ryzen CPU. There’s a 16+2+1 power delivery system and a server-grade PCB design. Out of the dual GPU slots, only one supports the PCIe 5.0 standard.

The motherboard itself has a unique design with an arctic themed camouflage pattern on the PCB and the heatsinks. You also get customizable RGB lighting for the front and underside of the motherboard, along with RGB headers for additional accessories. There’s built-in Wi-Fi, and a header for a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C port on the front of your case.

Our top picks for the best white AM5 motherboards in 2023

Building an all-white AMD PC just got easier thanks to a great selection of white AM5 motherboards that fully support all the current Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. Our best all-rounder board has got to be the NZXT N7 B650E as it features a clean, white design which is perfect for a white build. It also packs several premium features like a PCIe x16 Gen 5 slot. If you're looking to get a flagship chipset for your AMD CPU, then nothing offers better value than the ASRock X670E Steel Legend.

It comes in a unique camo design with oversized heatsinks and customizable RGB lighting on the board itself. You get the full set of features of the X670 chipset and a premium build to take on even the most demanding of CPUs. If dependability is one of your main selection criteria, then it’s hard to go wrong with the Asus ROG Strix B650-A Gaming Wi-Fi. This gaming motherboard features a DIY-friendly design, excellent software and overclocking utilities, and top-notch build quality.