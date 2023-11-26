CPU coolers come in all shapes and sizes, and they're a crucial component in any PC build. You don’t have to spend a fortune either to get some of the best coolers . For a white-themed PC build though, you’ll need something extra special. We’ve already covered the best white motherboards and best white cases , and today, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best white CPU coolers. Whether you’re looking for a low-profile cooler for your Mini-ITX build or a powerful water-cooling solution, you can find something for you.

This is easily the best CPU cooler from Corsair . It can handle the heat from flagship CPUs with ease. It features extended tubing for easy installation and comes with pre-applied thermal paste. The pump cover can be upgraded to an LCD, if you want to take your build to the next level.

The latest model in the Lian Li Galahad series features an improved design and better performance than previous models. The pump cover is interchangeable depending on the lighting effect you desire. It's easy to install, looks great, and comes with a five-year warranty.

The Thermalright AXP120-X67 is the perfect companion for a white Mini-ITX build. With a total height of just 67mm, it should squeeze into a tiny case with ease. You can expect good performance too, and the 120mm bundled fan has RGB lighting.

The be quiet! Shadow Rock 3 is our pick for the best air cooler thanks to its direct-contact, nickel-plated copper heat pipes. It's designed to handle CPUs of up to 190W TDP, and the bundled fan generates just 24.4dB of noise at full blast. There's no RGB, but the all-white look of the cooler looks stealthy.

The NZXT Kraken Elite RGB 360 is one of the best premium white AIO coolers. It works with the latest Intel and AMD CPUs, features a 360mm radiator, and has a 2.36-inch LCD panel that can be used to display pictures, animated GIFs, graphics, and more.

The DeepCool LS720 SE is our all-time favorite liquid cooling system for a white build. It supports the latest Intel and AMD CPUs and comes with a 360mm radiator. There's also plenty of programmable RGB lighting, which is compatible with all the popular motherboard brands.

These are our favorite white CPU coolers

Having the right CPU cooler can go a long way towards how your PC performs in the long run. From some of the best fan coolers to the best liquid coolers, there's a lot of choice for consumers, no matter your budget or needs. White PC components, just like the best white GPUs, can truly make an ordinary build stand out. A white CPU cooler simply completes the look of your entire build. Our top pick is also our favorite of the lot. The DeepCool LS720 SE is one of the best 360mm liquid coolers on the market, and what makes it unique is that it doesn't cost a fortune. It has great aesthetics and RGB lighting, which means you can customize it very well based on the theme of your build.

The Thermalright AXP120-X67 is easily our second favorite, especially for compact builds. This low-profile air cooler works great for smaller cases, and it doesn't compromise a lot on cooling performance or looks. It's compatible with the latest AMD and Intel CPUs and features a low-noise RGB fan. Finally, there's the Lian Li Galahad II Trinity 240. This updated version features a more efficient cooler design and plenty of customization in the form of RGB and interchangeable pump covers. It's also designed in a way that makes it very easy to install, even for novice builders.