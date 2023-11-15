Building your own Windows PC can be a fun adventure, no matter if you’re a novice or an enthusiast. Of all the components needed to build a PC, the motherboard is the backbone of it all. Choosing the best motherboard is one thing, but if you really want to improve your PC build, there’s nothing quite like a clean, pristine white PC. There are plenty of white PC cases, and white GPUs on the market, but having a white motherboard will truly help your build stand out. Here are some of the best white motherboards for you to choose from.

Our top white motherboards in 2023

Source: Gigabyte Gigabyte Z790 AORUS Elite AX ICE Best overall Intel The arctic theme makes it one of the coolest looking boards. The Gigabyte Z790 AORUS Elite AX ICE is our best overall white motherboard for an Intel build. Supporting 13th Gen and14th Gen Intel desktop CPUs, it features a white PCB which is not very common, along with off-white thermal shields for the VRM and the M.2 SSD slots. It boasts a DIY-friendly design with one-touch latches for securing SSDs and the GPU. Pros White PCB with plenty of white accents

Excellent features

DIY-friendly design Cons Lacks PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot $270 at Amazon $270 at Newegg

The Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Elite AX ICE is a solid choice if you’re looking for a good base for your Intel build. Its cousin was our best pick for Intel 14th Gen processors, which makes this white edition an easy winner. More than the white shrouds over the VRM and SSD areas, the PCB itself is white, which is not something that’s very common. The overall arctic theme of this motherboard, coupled with the subtle pink LEDs, should make it a standout in any windowed case.

This gaming motherboard boasts an all-digital VRM system with 16+1+2 phases. It’s based on Intel’s flagship Z790 chipset and can support any Intel CPU made for the LGA 1700 socket. You get four RAM slots for up to 192GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2.5Gbps LAN port, and built-in Wi-Fi 6E. There are a total of four M.2 SSD slots and a PCIe 5.0 slot (along with two more PCIe x16 expansion slots) for a high-end graphics card. Gigabyte also claims that the board is rugged thanks to stainless steel shielding for the PCIe Gen 5 slot and M.2 SSD slots. The board also boasts audiophile-grade capacitors for high-quality onboard audio and support for up to 7.1-channel playback.

Source: Asus ASUS ROG Strix X670E-A Gaming WiFi Best overall AMD Unique industrial design The Asus ROG Strix X670E-A Gaming Wi-Fi is our top pick thanks to the sleek, industrial design of the white and silver heatsinks. It’s easily one of the best gaming motherboards for AMD systems and has full support for the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. It has enthusiast-friendly features like diagnostic LEDs, and a button to clear the CMOS on the rear I/O panel. Pros Sharp design

Great overall features Cons Pricey $420 at Asus $420 at Amazon $420 at Newegg

The Asus ROG Strix X670E-A Gaming Wi-Fi is an excellent choice if you’re building an AMD system. It doesn’t have a white PCB, but there are enough white accents and silver-finished heatsinks to complement your build perfectly. The motherboard uses AMD’s flagship X670 chipset and is based on the AM5 socket, which means it’s compatible with all the latest AMD 7000 series CPUs. You get a total of four RAM slots with a total supported DDR5 memory of 192GB. Two of the four M.2 SSD slots comply with the latest PCIe 5.0 standard, which means you should be able to take advantage of the best PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs out there.

As the name suggests, the Strix X670E-A Gaming Wi-Fi comes with built-in Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. This gaming motherboard features a 16+2 digital power delivery system, high-quality chokes and capacitors, and an eight-layer PCB for durability. There are aluminum heatsinks for the VRM and M.2 SSD slots. The panel over the VRM features an RGB backlit section which works with Asus’ Aura Sync technology.

Source: Asus Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Premium pick For those who dare The Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Apex is easily the most bonkers motherboard out there, and a perfect choice for an all-white build if money is no object. It has all the features one could possibly need for now and the future. The highlights include an all-white design, RGB LEDs, and it comes bundled with a PCIe 5.0 M.2 card for next-gen SSDs. Pros Futuristic design

PCIe 5.0 M.2 card bundled

Feature-packed Cons Crazy expensive $1094 at Newegg

The Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Apex stays true to its name as it’s hard to find anything that comes close to it. Based on Intel’s Z790 chipset, this board will support the latest 14th Gen desktop processors. The white PCB and over-the-top heatsinks are some of the first things that grab your attention. It has all the advanced overclocking and AI-cooling features you can think of, along with two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for the latest graphics cards. The board also features headers for your water cooling system, in order to monitor the temperature and flow of the water directly through Asus’ Armory Crate software.

The Maximus Z790 Apex features two USB 3.2 (Gen 2) ports, one header and one in the rear I/O panel. There is support for high-fidelity audio output of up to 32-bit/384kHz, quick-release fasteners for the PCIe slot, built-in Wi-Fi 6E, and plenty of connectivity in the form of headers and rear ports. Asus claims the 24+0 power delivery and high-quality alloy chokes should deliver a robust platform for even the most demanding builds.

Source: ASRock ASRock B760M-HDV/M.2 Best value A snowy white board for those on a budget The ASRock B760M-HDV/M.2 is the best value white motherboard on the market. Featuring a white PCB and aluminum heatsinks around the VRM area, this motherboard is perfect for an all-white PC build if you’re working on a tight budget. It supports Intel 14th Gen CPUs, two M.2 sockets for SSDs, and is designed for smaller MicroATX cases. Pros All-white PCB design

Priced well

Supports Intel 14th Gen CPUs Cons Only two RAM slots $95 at Newegg

The ASRock B760M-HDV/M.2 is our best value pick if you’re building an all-white PC on a tight budget. It’s one of the few boards in the price range to feature a white PCB, which means there’s little compromise on the esthetics part of things. It features a 7+1+1 digital power delivery system, and is based on Intel’s B760 chipset. It supports 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen CPUs, dual channel DDR5 memory of up to 96GB, and a single PCIe 4.0 graphics card slot. Considering the low price, you still get a decent set of ports on the back, including a USB 3.2 (Gen1) Type-C, DisplayPort 1.4 out, and a 2.5Gbps LAN port.

The B760M-HDV/M.2 features RGB and addressable RGB headers which allow connection to compatible LED accessories like light strips, CPU fans, coolers, etc. You get two M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots. You can make this board Wi-Fi ready too by installing an optional M.2 Wi-Fi module.

Source: MSI MSI MPG B760I Edge WiFi Best compact Small on size, relatively big on features $218 $220 Save $2 The MPG series from MSI consist of fashion-focused products, and this MPG B760I Edge WiFi board is the perfect choice for a white Mini-ITX build. While the PCB is black, the large white and silver heatsinks give it a classy appearance. It fully supports Intel 14th Gen CPUs and even has a PCIe 5.0 GPU slot. There’s built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a USB 3.2 (Gen2) Type-C port on the rear panel. Pros Classy looks

Compact size

Good set of features Cons A little expensive $218 at Amazon $218 at Newegg

The MSI MPG B760I Edge Wi-Fi is a stylish and compact motherboard for Mini-ITX builds. It features large white and silver heatsinks which cover most of the board area, so it will still complement an all-white build very well. It’s based on Intel’s B760 chipset, which means you get full support for the latest 14th Gen CPUs. The two DDR5 memory slots can accommodate an ample amount of RAM, and there’s a PCIe 5.0 graphics card slot for no-compromise gaming. Despite the compact size, MSI has managed to squeeze in two M.2 SSD slots, but it’s only PCIe 4.0 spec and not 5.0.

There’s built-in Wi-Fi 6E, 7.1-channel onboard audio output, and plenty of USB ports on the rear panel, including a Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen2) port. In terms of cooling, the extended heatsink over the VRMs promise better heat dissipation, and the eight-layer PCB with thickened copper should help this board last longer.

Source: NZXT NZXT N7 B650E Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Motherboard Minimalistic design Keeping it simple and neat The NZXT N7 B650E is a premium gaming motherboard featuring a white metal cover spanning the majority of the board’s surface area. This gives it a clean and simplistic look, making it the perfect choice for a minimalistic white build. It supports AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, and features integrated Wi-Fi 6E. Pros Clean design

Premium features Cons B650 chipset restrictions $316 at Amazon $316 at Newegg $320 at NZXT

NZXT, better known for its excellent cases, happens to have some of the best white motherboards. The NZXT N7 B650E features a black PCB, but most of it is covered by a white metal cover, giving it a very distinct appearance. Rather than going for an aggressive design, NZXT has kept it simple with subtle branding, which is what makes it so appealing. This is based on AMD’s B650 chipset, so you don’t get all the features found in the X670-based motherboards.

The N7 B650E features a 16+2+1 digital power delivery system and an integrated heat spreader under the white cover for more efficient heat dissipation. You get four DDR5 RAM slots, a PCIe 5.0 GPU slot, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and even a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot.

Summing up our best white motherboard picks

If you’re looking to do something a bit different for your next DIY PC build, there’s nothing cooler or classier than going all-white. Unlike some other components, white motherboards aren’t very common but the few that are available really do wonders in accentuating the overall presence of a white rig. The Gigabyte Z790 AORUS Elite AX ICE is our favorite of the lot, mainly due to the balance of features on offer and pricing. The white PCB and matching heatsinks make it look very cool. It’s also feature-packed thanks to the top-end Z790 chipset, and comes with advanced cooling and overclocking options. If you really want to go crazy though and money is no object, it’s hard to beat the Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Apex.

This Swiss army knife of motherboards can pretty much do it all, while having the best overclocking and cooling technology. You get a PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD card bundled with the board for next-gen high-speed SSDs. The only downside is the very high price. If you’re looking for subtlety in a compact form factor, our favorite is the MSI MPG B760I Edge Wi-Fi motherboard.

Built for Mini-ITX cases, this compact motherboard from MSI features oversized white and silver heatsinks, and doesn’t compromise on features. It has built-in Wi-Fi and a PCIe 5.0 slot for the latest GPUs.