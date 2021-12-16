These are the best white PC cases you can buy in 2021

PC cases come in a lot of shapes and sizes. Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of color options too. Choosing a particular color for a PC case over the usual black color comes down to a personal preference, really. That being said, those who’ve used a white PC case would tell you that it makes your rig look more premium and elegant. The white-colored interiors of a PC case also tend to make the RGB lights look better. A fully decked-out white PC case is more colorful and visually appealing to look at, especially when you pair it with matching white-colored components too. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best white PC cases you can buy on the market.

Best white ATX case: Fractal Design Torrent

The Fractal Design Torrent is an excellent PC case that offers a reliable foundation for a simple ATX build. Torrent is one of the best chassis you can find on the market. This particular chassis is big enough to accommodate high-end internals for a solid build. It’s also great for airflow as the front of the Torrent case is essentially just a big panel of air vents. The Fractal Design Torrent PC case is available in both black and white color variants, making it a solid addition to this collection.

The Fractal Design Torrent case, as you can see, comes with a front panel with grilles for airflow. The open grille panel allows for plenty of air intake with the help of fans. The rear panel also has a ton of perforations to move the air in and out of the system. The Torrent case comes with a total of five pre-installed case fans, which is great. This means the case is ready to go out of the box, without having to buy separate case fans.

The standard version of the case comes with two Dynamic GP-18 fans on the front, while the RGB version comes with two Prisma AL-18 fans. You also get three standard or RGB fans for the bottom panel depending on the version you buy. Both the front and the bottom vents are covered with dust filters to keep dust and dirt away from the internals. You also get an option to choose either a steel or a tempered glass side panel. RGB version of the case comes with a tempered glass side panel only.

You can use anything from an E-ATX to smaller ITX motherboards with this particular case. You can mount either 360mm or 420mm radiators on both the front and the bottom panel of the Torrent case. There’s also space for up to 140mm radiator on the rear panel. This is a really good cabinet for a water-cooled build. The Fractal Design Torrent offers plenty of clearance for GPU and CPU coolers. You can install GPUs with a max length of up to 423 and CPU coolers with a max height of up to 188mm. The case also has cable routing channels, making it easier to manage cables.

The Fractal Design Torrent comes with 7 expansion slots. It also comes included with two 3.5″ and four 2.5″ drive mounts. The front IO panel on the Torrent case includes a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and HD audio. It’s very easy to work with the Fractal Design Torrent PC case and it also comes with a tool-less locking system for both side panels. Overall, we think the Fractal Design Torrent is a fantastic PC case. It comes with a lot of really cool features for your build and a ton of space inside the chassis for a high-end build. It’s a solid airflow case with a lot of fans and radiator mounting support. The white-color variant of the case looks just as good as the black one, so be sure to check it out.

Best white full tower PC case: Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB

If you’re in the market to buy a new white-colored full tower PC case, then we recommend picking up the Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB case. This is one of the best Corsair PC cases for those who’re planning a high-end build. This full tower PC case has plenty of room and it can accommodate an ATX, microATX, and miniITX motherboards. There’s also enough space to mount a lot of case fans, radiators, and more.

The Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB has over 80L volume. This one is about 60-70% larger than all the mid-tower cases we’ve mentioned in this collection. It has plenty of space for fans and radiators for a fully decked-out build. You can up to four 120mm or three 140mm fans on the front. There’s also space for three 120mm or 140mm fans on the top panel, and a single 120mm or 140mm fan at the back. As for radiators, you can mount up to a 360mm radiator on the top and up to a 480mm radiator on the front. There’s also space for a small 120mm radiator at the back.

The Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB may not be as big as some other full-tower cases, but we think it’s plenty for most people. There’s a separate compartment for the PSU at the bottom where you can also mount some storage drives. This particular PC case also comes with Corsair’s Commander Core XT smart controller. It’s essentially a hub for both RGB and the fans. Additionally, the case also comes with four included Corsair SP140 RGB Elite fans, so we think it’s ready to be used out of the box without the need for any additions.

The iCUE 7000X RGB case comes with glass panels for both fronts as well as the top. One of the side panels is made out of the tempered glass too, so you can see the internals of your build. The airflow version of this case called the 7000D comes with a mesh panel on the front instead of the glass panel for more airflow. However, that particular case isn’t bundled with any RGB fans. The front panel IO of the 7000X RGB case includes as many as four USB 3.0 ports, a single USB 3.1 Type C port, and audio ports.

As a full-tower PC case, the Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB case has plenty of room for the internals. You can install a GPU with a max length of up to 450mm and a CPU cooler with a max height of up to 190mm. This particular case also comes with 8 horizontal and 3 vertical expansion card slots, so you can mount even the most modern GPUs vertically to show off the heatsink and RGB fans. The case also comes with 2 years of warranty in case something goes wrong. All in all, we think this is one of the best full-tower cases you can buy right now. This one is also available in white color, so you can match the PC build color to the overall aesthetics of your setup.

Best budget white case: Phanteks Eclipse P360A

The Phanteks Eclipse P360A is one of the most affordable PC cases on this list. This is the one we recommend for those who’re looking to build even a high-end gaming PC on a budget. This particular ATX chassis is usually available for around $70, making it a no-brainer budget build. Despite its affordable price tag, the Phanteks Eclipse P360a comes with a good set of features and plenty of space for the internals. The P360A, as you can see, comes with a mesh panel on the front for airflow. There are air vents on the top panel too and you can install fans to move air. Phanteks is using a tempered glass panel for the side.

The Phanteks Eclipse P360A comes with space for two 120mm or 140mm fans on the front. You can also install two 120mm fans on the top panel and a 120mm fan at the back. The Eclipse P360A comes with two pre-installed 120mm fans on the front. These are D-RGB PWM fans which means you can control the lighting as well the RPM of these units via a controller. As for the radiators, the Phanteks Eclipse P360A has space for up to two 280mm radiators on the front, a 240mm radiator on the top, and a small 120mm radiator at the back. This makes it a solid case for full water-cooled system too.

The Phanteks Eclipse P360A offers plenty of clearance for CPU coolers and the GPU too. You can install a GPU with a max length of up to 400mm and a CPU cooler with a max height of up to 160mm. The Eclipse P360A can accommodate up to an E-ATX motherboard. You also get dedicated cable channels for cable management. The best thing about the Eclipse P360A is that it comes with vertical expansion slots for vertical GPU mounting. You get a total of 7 expansion slots, which is nice. The PSU goes inside a separate chamber at the bottom along with more space for drive mounts.

Another highlight of the Eclipse P360A is that it’s equipped with a D-RGB controller that makes it easier for you to control the RGB lighting. Not a lot of PC cases are equipped with a controller, so this is worth making a note of. One thing we don’t particularly like about this case is that it doesn’t come with dust filters for the vents. Phanteks says the front panel perforations are small enough to keep the dust and dirt away from the internals, though.

The Phanteks Eclipse P360A’s front panel includes two USB 3.0 ports, a microphone, and a headphone jack, a power button, and lastly buttons to change the LED color and LED mode. The Phanteks P360A is also available in white color, which we think looks more elegant. The white version of the case, however, isn’t readily available and remains out of stock most of the time. We suggest you keep an eye on the Amazon listing by hitting the link below.

Best quiet white case: Fractal Design Define 7

The Fractal Design Define 7 is a mid-tower ATX case known for its stunning design and low-noise operation. This is a popular pick in the community among those who’re looking to build quiet PC for their studios. There’s a lot to like about this particular and we also mentioned it in our collection of the best PC cases. The Fractal Design Define 7 is also available in a white variant, so we think it’s worth adding to this collection of the best white PC cases too.

The Fractal Design Define 7 is one of the best PC cases to work with mainly because it fully opens up. This allows the user to work and build inside a fully open interior. The front panel, as you can see, is made out of anodized aluminum. There are vents on the side of the front panel, but the airflow is going to be quite limited. There are vents on the top, so you can install fans on the top panel to move the air too. Fractal Design gives you an option to choose between a clear tempered glass side panel or a standard aluminum panel.

The Fractal Design Define 7 comes with space for a total of 9 fan mounts. You can install up to three 120mm or 1400 fans on the front panel, three 120mm or 140mm fans on the top panel, a single 120mm or 140mm fan on the rear panel, and up to two 120mm or 140mm fans on the bottom panel. However, it’s worth pointing out that the case doesn’t come with any pre-installed fans. You’ll have to buy them separately to get more airflow. The unused fan mounts can be converted into HDD, SSD, or pump mounts using the multibracket

As for the radiator mounts, you have enough space to install up to a 420mm radiator on the top panel, a small 120mm radiator at the back, and up to a 280mm radiator at the bottom. The case also has plenty of room for all high-performance components. You can install a CPU cooler with a max height of up to 185mm and a GPU with a max length of up to 491mm. There’s a separate space for PSU at the bottom and it rests alongside the HDD cage. In addition to the 7 expansion slots, the Fractal Design Define 7 also comes with two vertical slots for vertical GPU mounting. Notably, you also get a bunch of storage drive brackets including one for a 5.25″ drive.

The Define 7 also comes with dust filters for all the vents. There are two for the front panel, one on top and a full-length filter at the bottom. This particular case uses industrial sound dampening steel to keep the overall noise output of the PC low. This is a popular pick for those who looking to build a silent PC. We recommend picking a passive CPU cooler like the Noctua NH-P1 for a perfectly silent build.

Best micro ATX white case: Corsair Crystal Series 280X

The Corsair Crystal Series 280X is very similar to the Lian Li O11 Dynamic mini PC case. However, this case is slightly cheaper and offers almost the same feature set for the price. The Crystal 280X comes with a dual-chamber design that gives more space for all the components inside the chassis. Despite the relatively small form factor, this particular PC case can be used to build a powerful high-end PC. This is arguably one of the best-looking SFF cases on the market.

The Corsair Crystal 280X, as you can see, comes with a bunch of glass panels. The case has glass panels on the side, top, and one-half of the front. While the front glass panel isn’t removable, the other panels are. It’s very easy to build inside this case and it’s a popular pick in the community just for that. Unlike some other cases, this one comes with pre-installed fans out of the box. You get two 120mm case fans with the case with plenty of space to add more. You can install two 120mm or 140mm fans on the top, two 120mm or 140mm fans on the front, and two 120mm or 140mm fans at the bottom.

The Crystal 280X also supports water cooling thanks to all the radiators mounts. You can add up to a 280mm radiator on the top and bottom, while the front panel can accommodate a 240mm radiator. You may not be able to build a water-cooled PC with a custom loop, but this case has plenty of space for AIO coolers. The dual-chamber design of the case also makes it very easy to build inside the Crystal 280X. The PSU and all the cables can be hidden in the rear chamber while all the core components are installed on the front.

The Corsair Crystal 280X, as you can see, also has proper cable routing channels to make it easier for you to manage the cables. Cable management can be difficult in smaller cases, so you’ll definitely find this useful. When it comes to clearance, you can install a GPU with a maximum length of up to 300mm and a CPU cooler with a maximum height of up to 150mm. Notably, the Crystal 280X case also comes with two 3.5-inch and three 2.5-inch drive bays, which is pretty good.

Overall, we think the Corsair Crystal 280X is a fantastic micro ATX PC. Despite its relatively small form factor, this case can be used to build a high-end PC, complete with water cooling solutions. At $170, we think the Corsair Crystal 280X is one of the best cases in this collection. You get two pre-installed fans and the Corsair Lighting Node PRO controller too. This unit is available in both white and black color variants, so it’s a perfect addition to this list. You also get 2 years of warranty with the Crystal 280X if anything goes wrong. Unlike a lot of other SFF cases, this one doesn’t come with a PSU, so you’ll have to buy it separately. You can hit the link below to find the best price for this case online.

Best mid-tower gaming case: Asus TUF Gaming GT501 White Edition

In addition to peripherals like motherboards and CPU coolers, ASUS also makes a lot of PC cases. If you’re going to build a gaming PC and are looking for something to go with the white-colored aesthetics of your setup, then we recommend picking up the ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 White Edition. This mid-tower unit is a well-constructed cabinet even for a high-end build.

The ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 White Edition PC case also has some black-colored aesthetics. This makes it unique and different from the other cases we’ve mentioned in this collection. This is one of those PC cases that’ll grab the attention of people in the room. This particular PC case comes with a metal panel on the front. There are vents on the side of the panel for airflow. You can install case fans on the inside for better flow. It also has a tempered glass side panel that lets you see the internals of the PC.

One of the highlights of this case is that it comes with ergonomic, woven-cotton carry handles that let you carry it around. This is the only case in this collection that comes with handles. You may not carry and move your PC case that often, but it’s always nice to have some handles. The ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 White Edition has a lot of space inside the chassis for high-end components. It comes with four pre-installed fans out of the box, which we think is plenty to get started with the build. You get three Aura Sync RGB fans for the front panel and a 140mm PWM fan for the rear panel. In addition to that, you can also install three more 120mm fans on top of the case.

The ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 White Edition also has good radiator mounting options. You can install up to a 360mm radiator on both the top as well as the front panel. There’s also space for up to a 140mm radiator on the back. All the vents are also covered with dust filters to keep the dust away from the PC. The GT501 case also has good clearance for the internals. You can easily install a GPU with a max length of up to 420mm and a CPU cooler with a max height of up to 180mm. The PSU stays in a separate compartment below the internals along with the storage drives.

The TUF Gaming GT501 comes with three 2.5″ drive bays along with four 3.5″/2.5″ combo bays. You also get seven expansion slots in addition to two vertical slots for the vertical GPU mounting option. The front IO panel on this case has two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and a headphone/microphone jack. Overall, the TUF Gaming GT501 White Edition is a fantastic PC case for $175. It’s not as expensive as some of the other cases in this collection, yet it offers a lot of useful features. This one is readily available on the market too.

Best mini-tower case: Lian Li O11 Dynamic Mini Snow White

Lain Li is a popular case maker in the PC hardware space. The company makes a ton of high-quality PC cabinets that are preferred by many for their builds. In fact, the Lian Lia Dynamic Oll XL is our pick for the best overall PC case you can buy on the market right now. The Lian O11 Dynamic Mini is essentially a smaller version of that case. It brings all the same features in a small form factor. We’ve picked the Snow White color variant of the case, which means it’s a white variant and it’s perfect for this collection.

The Lian Li O11 Dynamic Mini uses aluminum and glass for its body. Despite the small form factor, this particular chassis is bigger than a lot of other mini-ITX cases on the market. This case can very well be used for a high-end build with high-performance components. The case, as you can see, uses glass panels for both fronts as well as the side. The top portion has vents for airflow and you can install fans to move in and out of the case. There are vents on the side for airflow too. The O11 Dynamic Mini also has a dual-chamber design with a ton of space for components.

You can install a lot of case fans and radiators inside the case. There’s space for three 120mm or 140mm fans on the top, two 120mm or 140mm fans on the side panel, three 120mm or 140mm fans on the bottom one, and finally space for a single 120 or 140mm fan at the back. That being said, the case doesn’t come with any pre-installed fans, which means you’ll have to spend more money to buy them. As for the radiator support, you can mount up to 360mm radiator on the top, up to 280mm radiator on the side, and up to 360mm radiator at the bottom. Despite the relatively small form factor, you can use this case to build a fully decked-out water-cooled PC.

The Lian Li O11 Dynamic Mini also offers enough clearance for both high-quality CPU coolers and modern GPUs. You can install a CPU cooler with a max height of up to 170mm and GPUs with a max length of 395mm. You get as many as seven expansion slots at the back for adding expansion cards like GPU, capture cards, and more. The vents on the case are fully covered with dust filters to prevent from getting into the case. For PSU, this particular case only supports SFX or an SFX-L PSU, so keep that in mind.

All things considered, we think the Lian Li O11 Dynamic Mini is a solid case for those who’re looking to build a high-quality system but don’t have a lot of space. The Dynamic O11 Mini is available in a couple of different variants – Mini-X, Mini-W, and Mini-S. You might want to check out the Lian Li website to find the difference between each case. Only the Mini-W and the Mini-S variants are available in white color. There’s also an airflow version of this case called the Mini Air, but it’s not available in white color.

Best white PC case with open design: Thermaltake AH T200 Snow

The Thermaltake AH T200 Micro is a very unique case. It has an open frame chassis to form what the company calls a helicopter-style design. We picked this case to add to our collection of the best pink PC cases too, so it only makes sense that we mention it here in this collection. It’s available in black, white, and pink color, and all of them have the same open-frame design that makes it one of the unique PC cases on the market.

The Thermaltake AH T200 micro chassis comes with two 4mm tempered glass side panels. Even the internals aren’t fully covered, these panels serve as some sort of protection. In addition to these panels, you also get three glass panel windows on the front that lets you see the fan on the front. This sort of an open-frame allows the chassis to have plenty of ventilation. Yes, it makes it very hard to clean the components at times, but that’s a trade-off you should be willing to take to show off the internals.

The Thermaltake AH T200 micro case comes with a ton of space inside the chassis. The case doesn’t come with any pre-installed fans, but you get space to mount a lot of them in this chassis. You can install two 120mm or 140mm fans on both the front as well as the top. There’s no fan support at the back since it’s fully exposed. The CPU cooler radiator will also go on the front. You can install up to a 280mm radiator on the front for your cooler. Running a custom loop inside an open frame like this can be a bit challenging, but you shouldn’t have any issues using an AIO cooler.

The Thermaltake AH T200 has limited fan mounts. However, that shouldn’t really be an issue since the open frame of the chassis allows for a lot of airflow. You can use either a mini ITX or a micro ATX motherboard to build inside this chassis. As for the component clearance, you can install a GPU with a max length of up to 320mm and a CPU cooler with a max height of up to 150mm. There’s a separate space at the bottom of the case for PSU and you can install a unit up to 180mm in length.

When it comes to the front IO panel, There’s a USB 3.1 Type C Gen 2 port, two USB 3.0 ports along with HD audio ports. Overall, we think the Thermaltake AH T200 is a one-of-a-kind PC case. That being said, we don’t recommend buying this case unless you’re an enthusiast user with some experience building PCs. It also goes without saying that maintaining an open-frame chassis like this takes a lot of responsibilities. If you’re a beginner who’s just starting with PC builds, then we suggest checking out the other options in this collection. It also happens to be a relatively expensive case. You can hit the link below to find the best price for it online.

Best white PC cases: Final Thoughts

There are plenty of white-colored PC cases on the market and the ones we’ve mentioned in this collection are some of the best ones. We think the Fractal Design Torrent and the ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 White Edition are the best white PC cases for most people. You can also consider buying the Corsair iCUE 7000X if you want a full-tower case for a high-performance water-cooled build with a custom loop. Enthusiasts and experienced builders looking for something unique can also check out the Thermaltake AH T200.

You can’t go wrong with a white-colored PC case as long as you take good care of it. White-colored cases tend to discolor over time without good care as the stains they retain are more visible due to the color. That being said, the white PC cases stand out from the rest, especially when you match the overall aesthetics. Don’t forget to check out our collection of the best CPUs and best motherboards to buy if you’re planning to build a new PC. We also encourage you to join our XDA Computing Forums to get more product recommendations from our expert community members.