Choosing the best PSU for your needs isn't the most challenging part of building a desktop , but things can get a bit trickier if you're going for an all-white theme. That's because the pickings for white PSUs are rather slim, as the vast majority of PC power supplies sport black casings. That's not a big deal if your case isn't see-through, but let's face it: many of us like to show off the inside of our builds. If that's your situation and you're looking for the best white power supply to match a clean white tower, your search has almost ended. We've got the best all-white PSUs right here.

Editor's choice Corsair RM750x Shift $120 $140 Save $20 The Corsair RM750x is one of our all-time favorite PSUs and is a great power supply for almost any desktop PC. It boasts an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating, a fully modular design for easy cable management, and 750 watts of power, which is more than enough for most needs (more wattage is also available if you need it). Better still, this top-rated PSU is available in white. $140 at Newegg $120 at Amazon

Also great MSI MAG A850GL If you need a little more juice, the 850-watt MSI MAG A850GL is another great all-white PSU for ATX towers. Like our top pick, it's 80 Plus Gold Certified for energy efficiency and offers a fully modular design so you can ditch any unused cables for a cleaner build. $130 at Amazon $130 at Newegg

Best value ASUS Prime 750W 80+ Gold Certified $100 $110 Save $10 It's not always easy to find 80+ Gold PSUs for around 100 bucks, let alone brand-name ones like the Asus Prime 750W Gold. This budget-friendly power supply is perfect for all-white builds and offers the efficiency, build quality, and warranty coverage (8 years!) you usually see on more expensive units. It's not dirt cheap, but it's an easy way to shave some of the cost off of your PC project. $100 at Amazon

Premium pick Corsair RM1000x Shift $200 $220 Save $20 You might need more than your standard 650 to 850 watts if you're doing a super high-end performance build, such as a dual-GPU setup. In that case, the Corsair RM1000x Shift has you covered. This beefed-up variant of our top pick delivers up to 1,000 watts of power, which easily meets or exceeds the needs of enthusiast builders. $220 at Newegg $200 at Amazon

Best SFX PSU ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L 850W $198 $240 Save $42 Most PSUs are sized for ATX towers, but if you're building inside a non-standard chassis such has a Mini ITX case, you need a power supply that'll fit. The Asus ROG Loki is one of the few all-white PSUs available in a compact SFX form factor. With 850 watts, 80+ Platinum efficiency, a 10-year quality, and a fully modular design, it also happens to be one of the best PSUs out there. $240 at Newegg $198 at Amazon

RGB style Redragon PSU007 80+ Gold 850 Watt PSU Putting together a blinged-out RGB build? You don't have to leave your PSU out of the fun thanks to Redragon. The PSU007 is an 850-watt 80+ Gold-certified power supply that's the perfect complement to LED-accented all-white builds thanks to its customizable RGB fan. Even without the RGB style, it's a great PSU. $94 at Amazon

Most powerful Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 Snow Edition 1200W 80+ Gold PSU $208 $230 Save $22 The Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 Snow Edition is the one to get if you're after the most power available in an all-white PSU. This beefy unit delivers a maximum output of 1,200 watts, which is more than you're likely to ever need. It's big, but offers a fully modular design and quiet operation despite its imposing size. $208 at Amazon

Most quiet Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 750W Snow Edition PSU Your CPU cooler and case fans aren't the only things that contribute to PC noise; your PSU can also be a culprit. With its hydraulic bearings, the 140mm fan in the Toughpower GF1 750W PSU is virtually silent. Its Japanese-made capacitors are also very efficient, lending it an 80+ Gold certification, and it's backed up by a solid 10-year warranty. $130 at Amazon

Best cable management Lian Li Edge Series-1000W Full Modular Power Supply Cable management is one of the trickiest (and often most frustrating) parts of building a PC. The Lian Li Edge Series PSU makes that task a little easier. This 1000W 80+ Gold-rated power supply sports a unique L-shaped port interface that includes a USB hub, allowing you to reduce the amount of cables hooked up to your motherboard for a cleaner build and less cable clutter. $185 at Amazon

The best white power supplies for your PC build, summarized

The PSU is a critical component in your build, as it regulates and delivers electricity to all the components. Despite this, many builders don't pay as much attention to the PSU as to other parts, such as the CPU, GPU, or RAM. Generally, we recommend a 650-watt to 750-watt power supply for most people, and 80 Plus Gold certification is an ideal efficiency rating. Our top pick, the Corsair RM750x Shift PSU, hits all those marks perfectly (and for a great price). It's one of the best and most popular PSUs on the market today, so it's no surprise that Corsair offers an all-white variant for builders who prefer it.

Consider the Asus Prime 750W PSU, our value pick, if you're on a tighter budget. This is a more cost-effective pick than the Corsair and comes from another top brand in the PC hardware market. It's fully modular and sports a nice white aesthetic, although not all sides of the casing are white, which could be a bonus or a drawback, depending on what look you're going for with your build. Lastly, if you're putting together a seriously high-end gaming PC and need more power, check out our premium pick, the Corsair RM1000x Shift. As you probably guessed, this is the 1,000W variant of our top pick. It's pricey but delivers tons of power for the beefiest of builds.