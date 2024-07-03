Whether you're building a gaming PC or workstation build, choosing the best RAM is essential to extract the most performance out of your system. The best DDR5 RAM options combine great performance and value, but if you're after a white-themed kit for your all-white PC, you need to look at some specific memory kits to match the overall white theme of your build.

When you're already buying a white case, white graphics card, white motherboard, and white CPU cooler, going for a white memory kit is a no-brainer. And today, unlike before, you have many options to choose from, whether you prefer an established brand or a relatively new one. Let's cover our recommendations for the best white RAM you can buy in 2024.

Editor's choice Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM $135 $145 Save $10 The Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory still features one of the best RGB designs on the market. The clean white design further adds to the beauty of this kit. You can choose from multiple variants starting from 5200MT/s and going up to 7200MT/s. $135 at Amazon $135 at Newegg

Best value KLEVV CRAS V RGB DDR5 The KLEVV CRAS V RGB RAM is a relatively new entrant to the DDR5 RAM scene but it brings with it a gorgeous white design with brilliant RGB lighting and variants starting from 6000MT/s all the way up to 8400MT/s. It also offers great value, considering it's one of the most affordable white kits on the market. But, you might have to wait to find the right price as its US availability is a bit limited. $106 at Amazon

Premium pick Corsair Dominator Titanium RGB DDR5 $168 $185 Save $17 The Corsair Dominator Titanium RGB DDR5 is a premium memory kit aimed at enthusiasts. It features a class-leading white design with one of the best RGB implementations you'll ever see. It also comes with a swappable top bar and high-end cooling pads. You can find variants rated from 6000MT/s to 8000MT/s. $168 at Amazon $168 at Newegg

Best gaming TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 $107 $120 Save $13 The TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 is one of the most trusted and high-performing memory kits on the market. For lovers of the white theme, it's a great pick as it combines a striking design with a beautiful RGB implementation. You can find kits ranging from 5600MT/s to 8200MT/s. It's also very reasonably priced for the 6000, 6200, and 6400MT/s variants. $107 at Amazon $107 at Newegg

Best minimalist XPG Lancer Blade RGB $117 $120 Save $3 The XPG Lancer Blade RGB is one of the best-looking white RAM on the market and comes from a trusted name in the industry. You can easily find 6000MT/s and 6400MT/s kits in both white and black variants. The C30 latency, XMP and EXPO support, and fantastic RGB colors make this a great choice for any system. $117 at Newegg

Best performance G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 $110 $116 Save $6 The G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAM is one of the most popular and time-tested memory kits on the market. And its white variant features one of the most aggressive and gamer-centric designs you'll find. The RGB illumination quality is second to none while the heatsinks are relatively understated. You can choose from many variants starting from 5200MT/s and going all the way up to 8400MT/s. $110 at Amazon $120 at Newegg

For extreme RGB v-color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 The v-color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 memory is ideal for those looking for a unique design with ample RGB lighting. Unlike other white-themed modules, it has a curvy RGB bar while the heatsink is more or less a standard white design. You're getting decent performance, plenty of frequency variants, and affordable pricing as well. $110 at Amazon

Best non-RGB Crucial Pro DDR5 $103 $154 Save $51 The Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM features a clean white design without any RGB for those who prefer a non-RGB build. It comes with all the performance and quality benefits associated with any Corsair kit, and is available in kits with up to 6000MT/s rated frequency. $103 at Amazon $103 at Newegg

Best DDR4 Timetec Pinnacle Konduit RGB The Timetec Pinnacle Konduit RGB RAM is one of the most affordable white RGB RAM if you're building a DDR4 system. It comes in a standout white design with gorgeous RGB lighting that can instantly enhance the looks of your PC. The 3600MT/s and C18 combination is great for any budget DDR4 system. $75 at Amazon $80 at Newegg

Our favorite white RAM picks for your all-white PC

So those are our favorite white memory kits if you're upgrading your RAM or planning a white-themed build. Almost all white memory kits feature RGB lighting, but some non-RGB options are also available if that's your preference. The best white RAM, according to us, is the Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5, thanks to its unparalleled RGB design and excellent performance. You can also pick the G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB kit if you're after performance and an aggressive design.

The KLEVV CRASS V RGB DDR5 is our best value pick due to its affordable pricing and gorgeous RGB implementation. Higher up the pricing ladder, you can pick the Corsair Dominator Titanium RGB DDR5 if you have some extra budget for a kit featuring truly high-end esthetics and performance. For DDR4 RAM, the Timetec Pinnacle Konduit RGB is a great balance between design and affordability.