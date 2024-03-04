Wi-Fi 7 routers are finally here and the speeds are incredible, but the prices can get pretty steep. Wi-Fi 7 increases capacity over Wi-fi 6 mostly by making better use of the wide chunk of 6GHz spectrum available in many countries around the world. The fastest Wi-Fi 7 routers, for example, have one or more 320MHz wide bands at 6GHz, which is double what was possible on Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E. While multi-gig internet speeds still aren’t available to most people, fast Ethernet can also make these routers a good choice for someone who shares large files between devices at home, such as moving large video files from a NAS to a PC.

While Wi-Fi 7 is still rare in new PCs, you can already find it in some Android phones like the OnePlus 12. Even so, some of the best gaming laptops are equipped with Wi-Fi 6E that can take advantage of the 6GHz spectrum's lack of congestion, even if speeds are limited to Wi-Fi 6. The Lenovo Legion 9i, for example, supports Wi-Fi 6E with a 2x2 connection, which can help it avoid the heavily congested 5GHz bands used by all of your neighbors.

Get the fastest Wi-Fi speeds with Wi-Fi 7

TP-Link Archer BE800 Best overall All of the speed you need $500 $600 Save $100 The Archer BE800 from TP-Link is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router with speeds up to BE19000. This router is also ready for multi-gig wired connections with two 10Gbps ports and four 2.5Gbps ports. This router even supports EasyMesh if you want to expand your coverage later on. Pros Fast tri-band BE19000 connection

SFP+ available for one of the 10Gbps ports

EasyMesh expansion ready Cons Cheap-feeling plastics on the housing

The display isn?t that useful $500 at Amazon$500 at Best Buy$600 at TP-Link

The TP-Link Archer BE800 was one of the first Wi-Fi 7 routers released, but it also feels like one of the most complete. For example, TP-Link has left gigabit Ethernet in the past with two 10Gbps Ethernet ports and four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports. With many new high-end PCs shipping with 2.5Gbps Ethernet, this is perfect for the house with multiple online gamers. Notably, one of the 10Gbps ports can be used either with RJ45 Ethernet or SFP+. SFP+ is a port that’s compatible with fiber optic cables, which are better for long-distance runs over 100 meters.

On the wireless side, the tri-band BE19000 connection breaks down to 1376Mbps at 2.4GHz, 5760Mbps at 5GHz, and 11520Mbps at 6GHz. These speeds are mostly limited by the width of the band with 5GHz running at 160MHz and 6GHz taking that up to 320MHz. It’s worth noting that you can use Multi-Link Operation (MLO) on some Wi-Fi 7 devices to use both bands at once. Wi-Fi 6E devices can see and connect to MLO networks, but can only use a single band at a time.

This router has eight internal antennas placed up high in the router’s housing which provide a strong signal. In our review, we noticed that coverage was reasonably strong with impressive 5GHz and 6GHz speeds on Wi-Fi 7. If you still need more coverage, EasyMesh expansion is supported, so you can add another BE800 or a cheaper router with EasyMesh.

Read our review TP-Link Archer BE800 Wi-Fi 7 router review: It doesn’t get much better than this The Archer BE800 is one of the first Wi-Fi 7 routers to market with a tri-band BE19000 connection and 10Gbps Ethernet.

Like most Archer routers, the best bet for first-time setup is the Tether app. You can also connect to the router using a web browser for access to more advanced settings. This is nice to have for more experienced users, but totally optional for novice users. TP-Link includes its HomeShield Security package which offers solid parental controls and QoS by device, but also has a subscription available for more in-depth controls. With its relatively low price, the TP-Link Archer BE800 is a great router to try out Wi-Fi 7.

TP-Link Archer BE550 Best value Plenty for most people Looking to try out Wi-Fi 7 without spending a fortune? The TP-Link Archer BE550 is a more sensible BE9300 tri-band router that still has plenty of speed for multi-gig internet connections. Despite its lower speeds, it still has nice Wi-Fi 7 tech like 4K-QAM, MLO, and 320MHz support. Pros One of the cheapest ways to try Wi-Fi 7

All Ethernet ports are 2.5Gbps

EasyMesh expansion support Cons Speeds at 5GHz may not hold up to a busy network

It?s a bit large $300 at Amazon$300 at B&H$300 at Newegg

While most router manufacturers went crazy pursuing the fastest speeds possible, TP-Link took a step back into reality with the Archer BE550. This router is by no means slow with a tri-band BE9300 connection and full 320MHz support at 6GHz. This setup is a little top-heavy with 5760Mbps at 6GHz, 2880Mbps at 5GHz, and 574Mbps at 2.4GHz. If you have a lot of data-hungry 5GHz devices in your house, that 5GHz capacity could be a limiting factor, but if you’re moving as much of your tech over to 6GHz as possible, there’s plenty of capacity. The 2.4GHz band uses Wi-Fi 6, which is why it’s so much slower than the rest on this list, but most 2.4GHz-only tech, like smart plugs, don’t require much speed.

You might expect TP-Link to cut costs with its wired connections, but it didn’t with five 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports. If you’ve got internet speeds over 1Gbps or have high-speed network storage, this router has the speed to handle it. Compared to the above Archer BE800, the antennas are reduced to six internal, and the front display has been removed. The housing is largely the same design, however, giving it a unique and high-end look, even if the materials feel a bit light.

This router is best set up using the TP-Link Tether app on a phone, but you can also use a web browser to see and modify settings. TP-Link’s HomeShield software is present with solid free parental controls, and more advanced options available for those willing to subscribe and pay. A HomeShield subscription does at least come with improved security features like more advanced parental controls, and DDoS protection.

Netgear Orbi RBE973S Best mesh Ultra-fast mesh speeds The quad-band Orbi RBE973S is a three-piece mesh with a ton of speed, and clever design. It has dual 10Gbps Ethernet ports plus four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports on the back of the main router. With a quick BE27000 connection and a dedicated backhaul, this is one of the fastest mesh kits you can get. Pros Ultra-fast BE27000 connection

Dedicated 5GHz mesh backhaul

10Gbps Ethernet on every node Cons Very expensive

No SFP+ connector

The Orbi app feels a bit dated $2300 at Amazon$2300 at Best Buy$2300 at Netgear

The Netgear Orbi RBE973S is a three-pack mesh kit with a primary router and two satellites. If supports Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to BE27000, but that includes a dedicated backhaul. The speeds break down to 1147Mbps at 2.4GHz, 5765Mbps at 5GHz, and 11530Mbps at 6GHz. There’s another 8647Mbps of capacity at 5GHz as a dedicated backhaul, which is used to connect the mesh nodes to one another. It can also use some 6GHz capacity to help with the backhaul.

Orbi mesh systems don’t work like a true mesh and instead have a primary router and satellites. For the most part, that just means there are some hardware differences between the nodes in the box. They all support BE27000 speeds, but the router has more wired connections with two 10Gbps Ethernet ports, and four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports. On the satellites, you get a single 10Gbps Ethernet and two 2.5Gbps ports. For most people, this is plenty of wired connectivity out of a single node.

Netgear estimates up to 3,300 square feet of coverage out of each node and 10,000 square feet with a three-pack, but in the real world, it’s always going to be a bit less thanks to walls, furniture, and appliances getting in the way of wireless signal. You can add more satellites as needed, though they’re pricey at $900 on their own.

Netgear makes setup easy using the Orbi app, though the app is starting to feel a bit dated next to its competitors. You’ll need a Netgear account to use it, but thankfully, Netgear makes most of its settings available in a web browser as well if that’s how you prefer to use your network. This is also where you’ll find the setting to enable 240MHz for the dedicated backhaul which is required to get the full 8647Mbps shown in the specs. You will need to use the app for Netgear Armor. Armor is a security subscription service that comes with software tools to help keep your network secure. Unfortunately, that doesn’t include the full suite of parental controls with Smart Parental Controls costing extra, though it does have a rubes set of features with off-network protection.

TP-Link Deco BE63 Best value mesh Make it a mesh For the next few years at least, most of us don’t need speeds much higher than 1Gbps on a couple of devices. The Deco BE63 from TP-Link has a fairly speedy BE10000 connection with features like 4K-WAM, 320MHz bands, and MLO intact. With four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports on each node, this is a very capable system for the price. Pros Quick BE10000 tri-band wireless speeds

Four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports on every node

Mesh expansion with any Deco Cons The 2.4GHz band is only Wi-fi 6

No 10Gbps Ethernet $550 at Amazon$550 at Best Buy$550 at B&H

The TP-Link Deco BE63 isn’t dissimilar to TP-Link’s previous Deco generations with low prices and competitive features making it impossible to ignore the brand. TP-Link has practiced restraint with the BE10000 wireless connection breaking down to 5188Mbps at 6GHz, 4324Mbps at 5GHz, and 574Mbps at 2.4GHz. Like the Archer BE550 above, the 2.4GHz band sticks with Wi-Fi 6, which is more than likely fast enough for all of your 2.4GHz tech. Still, 320MHz is supported at 6GHz as well as tech like 4K-QAM and MLO. With MLO and a capable Wi-Fi 7 device, you should have plenty of speed on tap for just about any residential internet service provider’s best speeds.

If you’re looking at 10Gbps service, pick a more capable mesh or router, but if your internet speeds are 2.5Gbps or less, the Deco BE63 is a solid pick. On the back of each node, there are four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports for wired devices. You can also use Ethernet to link the nodes with a wired backhaul, which Deco’s software will use in conjunction with wireless capacity for a stronger mesh.

This Deco mesh is set up and managed using the Deco app with almost no settings available in a web browser. For some users, this is annoying, but the average user will love TP-Link’s simple interface and a sensible app layout. Like most other modern TP-Link routers, HomeShield is included with some nice parental control options for free, like content filtering, but if you want the full package with features like time scheduling and more in-depth reports, you’ll need to subscribe.

Eero Max 7 Best software Easy to configure, even for novice users This tri-band BE20800 mesh router has a lovely design and plenty of power for heavy users. It has two 10Gbps Ethernet ports and two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports on each node and works with other Eero and Eero built-in devices. Pros Attractive design with dual 10Gbps Ethernet ports

Fast BE20800 tri-band connection

Mesh expansion with all other Eeros Cons Few advanced features

Quite expensive

No web browser controls $1150 at Amazon$1150 at Best Buy

Eero Max 7 is one of Eero’s best products to date, which is impressive given how much time Eeros routers have spent as one of our favorite mesh routers. This latest model is a substantial departure from the company’s previous designs due to the cooling demands of Wi-Fi 7 demands. Speaking of cooling, the Eero Max 7 manages to keep itself cool without any fans, so it’s dead silent. In terms of wireless capabilities, the BE20800 connection breaks down to 574Mbps at 2.4GHz, 8647Mbps at 5GHz, and 11530 at 6GHz. The 2.4GHz band uses Wi-Fi 6 instead of Wi-Fi 7. The router can also act as a Zigbee smart home hub.

On the back of the router, two 10Gbps Ethernet ports and two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports are available for your incoming connection or to connect devices. All ports are auto-sensing, so you can use one of the 2.5Gbps ports for your internet connection if you need more capacity for your local network devices. There is a USB-C port, but it’s only for power, so there’s no support for USB storage. These ports are all recessed into the housing reducing the footprint of each node compared to the Deco and Orbi above.

One thing that was abundantly clear in when we tested this Eero was just how easy the system was to set up and use. The Eero app will feel too simple to advanced users, but if you don’t want to spend more than a few minutes setting up your network, the app makes that possible. While most others, like Asus, Netgear, and TP-Link have competent and sometimes more powerful apps, Eero’s layout and design make it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Read our review Eero Max 7 review: Eero's simplicity elevates Wi-Fi 7's appeal Eero Max 7 is a powerful Wi-fi 7 mesh system with more speed than most people can use and multi-gig network support.

Depending on who you are, the availability of Eero Plus could be a positive or negative with some features hidden behind a paywall that other routers happily give you for free like ad-blocking, content filters, and historical usage data. Luckily, for the steep $9.99 per month ($99.99 per year), Eero Plus costs, VIP support, internet backup, advanced security, a VPN from Guardian, Malwarebytes, and 1Password.

ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro Best gaming No compromises This high-end quad-band Wi-Fi 7 router features dual 6GHz bands for a total capacity of BE30000. It’s ready for multi-gig Ethernet connection with two 10Gbps ports, four 2.5Gbps ports, and a single gigabit port. One of the 10Gbps ports is marked for gaming and any device plugged into it is automatically prioritized. Pros Ultra-fast BE30000 quad-band speeds

Plenty of multi-gig wired support

Asus software allows you to change advanced settings in a web browser Cons Very expensive for a single router

Dual 6GHz bands won?t make sense for many

Design lacks a single shred of subtlety $800 at B&H$800 at Newegg$800 at Asus

While this ROG router’s design won’t be to every nerd’s tastes, its performance will be with its incredible BE30000 Wi-Fi 7 speeds. The ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro is a quad-band router that comes with not one, but two 6GHz bands running at 11529Mbps. With up to 5764Mbps at 5GHz and 1376Mbps at 2.4GHz, this is one of the fastest routers you can get anywhere, as long as you have tech that can take advantage of the 6GHz bands. While Wi-Fi 6E computers and phones have been available for a while and Wi-Fi 7 equipment is becoming available, many of our devices still use 5GHz, so for most people, a lot of the speed of this router could go unused for quite a while.

One way Asus suggests using this extra 6GHz band is as a dedicated backhaul for a mesh system with multiple Wi-Fi 7 routers from Asus using its AiMesh technology. This could be with another Rapture GT-BE98 Pro or could be with another 6GHz-capable router as long as it’s made by Asus. If you don’t want to use Wi-Fi for your gaming, there are two 10Gbps Ethernet ports on the side of the router with one marked as a prioritized gaming port. There are also four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports and a single gigabit port. Asus allows you to use either a 10Gbps port or a 2.5Gbps port for your incoming connection, so you can connect two 10Gbps Ethernet devices if you want.

As expected of an ROG product, and most of the best routers for gaming, this router looks wild. It has a large RGB logo right in the center that can be controlled in the app. There’s also a vent covering up a bright red heatsink that’s used to keep the components on the board cool. If you want to capture a gamer aesthetic, bolting on a big red heatsink is certainly effective.

Like other Asus routers, this one is set up with the Asus router app, which offers a simple setup process as well as some of the most thorough settings in any router app. Asus also excels when you connect with a web browser with a ton of settings available to users who have very specific needs. There are also simpler settings, such as the ability to open NAT ports by searching for the name of a game. Finally, Asus included AiProtection Pro which offers free internet security powered by Trend Micro as well as robust parental controls.

Improve your network speeds with Wi-Fi 7

The fact of the matter is that most of us simply don’t need all the speed Wi-Fi 7 offers and would be fine with one of the best Wi-Fi routers with Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E. That being said, Wi-Fi 7 offers some serious speed improvements, especially in congested areas, and may prove to be a worthwhile upgrade to some. Wi-Fi 7’s biggest advancements come from 4K-QAM, which is up from 1024-QAM on Wi-Fi 6, helping to avoid congestion, preamble puncturing for when congestion can’t be avoided, and better use of the 6GHz band which has more available channels than 5GHz Wi-Fi does.

TP-Link Archer BE800 The Archer BE800 from TP-Link is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router with speeds up to BE19000. This router is also ready for multi-gig wired connections with two 10Gbps ports and four 2.5Gbps ports. This router even supports EasyMesh if you want to expand your coverage later on. $600 at Amazon$600 at Best Buy$600 at TP-Link

Overall, the TP-Link Archer BE800 makes the most sense for those looking for Wi-Fi 7 performance without wasting money on speed you can’t really use. This router is still blazing-fast with a tri-band BE19000 connection with dual 10Gbps wired ports available. With EasyMesh compatibility as well, you can even improve your coverage later on. And, of course, it has an interesting futuristic look that manages not to stand out too much in the living room.