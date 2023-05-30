For the best Wi-Fi performance around your home, a router with plenty of 2.4GHz capacity is essential for keeping devices like smart lights, smart plugs, and smart switches connected reliably. It can also help keep your mobile devices streaming reliably as you move through your home and even outside. Finally, technology like beamforming and 1024QAM can help keep speeds high with a weaker signal.

Despite topping the list as one of the most important considerations when picking a router, Wi-Fi coverage can be extremely difficult to predict. Upgrading to a fast mesh system is one option, but finding a router that can cover your entire home is likely cheaper and easier. Router manufacturers have shied away from providing square foot estimates and really, there are so many factors at play, those figures can rarely be trusted.

The ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 is an excellent router but its hardcore gamer aesthetic and four-corner antenna design definitely isn’t for everyone. The ASUS RT-AX88U Pro is a match for hardware features with a dual-band AX6000 connection, similar 2.5Gbps input and output, and a powerful quad-core CPU. This router even has the same AiProtection Pro software and AiMesh support. This router has much wider appeal visually with the gold-accented antennas at the back, and an overall lower profile.

Synology is mainly known for its network storage products, but its handful of routers have also gained popularity thanks to solid hardware with excellent software. The RT6600ax is a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router with a single 2.4GHz band and two 5GHz bands. This router delivers consistently strong performance in lower-signal areas with its 5GHz coverage rivaling many other high-end routers. You can even add another Synology Wi-Fi 6 router to create a mesh down the road.

This multi-gig tower-style router can be bought alone or in a mesh kit. Its AX11000 tri-band wireless connection is as fast as you can get without Wi-Fi 6E and its design rivals the best in the industry. Its eight antennas are enclosed in an acrylic case on the top of the router above the two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports and two gigabit ports. It comes with easy mesh expansion with AiMesh and AiProtection Pro adds security and parental controls. Despite its compact design, it has plenty of coverage for most four-bedroom homes on its own with tons of mesh expansion options.

The Nighthawk RAX120 is still one of Netgear’s most appealing designs with its eight antennas concealed in the two winds on either side of the router. You get support for 5Gbps Ethernet and a 12-stream AX6000 dual-band wireless connection. That’s essentially a doubling of 5GHz capacity compared to the ROG Rapture GT-AX6000, so it's ready for the smartest of smart homes. Netgear’s Nighthawk app makes setup and management a breeze, though mesh expansion is not included.

The TP-Link Archer GX90 is a middle-of-the-road gaming router with a tri-band AX6600 connection. It has eight upright antennas that offer strong coverage in all directions, so devices have a good chance of finding the best signal. This gaming-focused router also has a game accelerator mode that prefers consistent performance over pure speed. OneMesh-compatible extenders can also fill in some weak zones without requiring any configuration on your devices.

The TP-Link Archer AXE300 is a monster of a router with an ultra-fast quad-band Wi-Fi 6E connection. This gives the router a second 5GHz band to help avoid congestion if you have neighbors nearby, such as in a townhouse. When it comes to coverage, it’s similar to the best high-end routers you can buy, but its massive capacity means it can handle a large number of devices at once making it a good fit for a shared home or a family with a lot of data-hungry members.

MSI’s RadiX AX6600 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router with two 5GHz bands and a 2.4GHz band. This router and its software are focused on gaming, and it shows in the hardware design with heat pipes uses for cooling and aggressive angles. It has six fairly-large antennas on the sides, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, and four gigabit Ethernet ports. Its software is designed for gamers, but some basic parental controls are also included. MSI is still fairly new to routers, but it’s on the right track with proven hardware and the performance to go with it.

The ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 from ASUS is a gaming router with plenty of power where it counts starting with 2.5Gbps Ethernet WAN and LAN. It has an AX6000 dual-band connection with a fast 2.4GHz band and strong 5GHz coverage that delivers high speeds with multiple walls in the way. ASUS has also packed in extra security with AiProtection Pro and AiMesh support so you have the option of building a mesh if you end up needing stronger coverage.

Get the speed you want all over your home

Many of the best Wi-Fi routers are sufficient for covering large homes with modern antenna setups and enough power to keep speeds high when the signal is weaker. The ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 stands out not only as one of the best gaming routers, but as one of ASUS’ best mid-range routers overall. It delivers strong average speeds around the home meaning that it’s not only capable of covering a large home but covers it with plenty of speed.

ASUS also includes software called AiMesh in most of its modern routers which allows you to pair it with any other AiMesh router to form a mesh. If you find this router on its own isn’t quite giving you the coverage you need, adding in another ASUS router or ZenWiFi router can fill in the gaps without requiring you to change any settings on your devices.

If you don’t want to spend too much, the MSI RadiX AX6600 is a bit of a sleeper hit with coverage and network speeds rivaling some of the best according to an in-depth review from Dong Knows Tech. From a hardware perspective, the RadiX is similar to the Synology RT6600ax, but on the software side, it falls behind. While basic parental controls are included, it doesn’t support mesh expansion, which can be key to making sure your whole house is covered.

Make the most of your coverage

Perhaps one of the most important aspects for making sure you have good coverage in a large home is router placement. The more walls your Wi-Fi signal has to go through, the worse its performance will be. Put enough walls between your device and the router and the connection can become unstable. Placing your router in the center of your home gives you the best chance of covering the whole thing. This can be a challenge with many internet installers choosing an outside wall to reduce work, but it can be detrimental to your connection quality.

If you’re unable to move your router to the center of your home, one of the best mesh systems may be a better solution for your home. Just be prepared to pay more for a mesh since you’ll need to buy multiple nodes instead of a single router.