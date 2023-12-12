In the lightning-fast world of online gaming, your wireless internet strength can be the determining factor between glorious victory and crushing defeat. All it takes is one lag spike to ruin a match, and even a top-tier gaming router can’t push a wireless signal past where the laws of physics take it. That’s why a wireless signal booster is the easiest solution to this issue, at least when hardwiring your gaming rig isn’t an option. Here are some of the best Wi-Fi extenders for getting the most speed, range, and functionality out of your home network setup.

While wired access points like the Netgear WAX214v2 are mostly used in commercial setups, there is at least one niche situation where it is an ideal addition to your home network. If you don’t mind having to hardwire this device to your existent non-mesh router and would benefit from the advanced network management features it provides over a plug-and-play Wi-Fi extender, then it would be a cost-effective way to improve your signal coverage. Otherwise, stick to normal WiFi boosters.

The TP-Link AV1300 combines practical powerline performance with a built-in WiFi repeater so that wireless-only devices and hardwired devices can benefit. Between three gigabit Ethernet ports and an AC1200 antenna, the TP-Link AV1300 can support many devices simultaneously. As an added plus, it supports one-touch setup via the built-in WiFi button and is OneMesh-compatible as well.

If your living space is too poorly suited for any kind of decent Wi-Fi setup, consider circumventing the wireless signal headache with the TP-Link AV2000. Powerline adapters use your home’s electrical wiring to transmit a network signal across the circuit, allowing your Internet to easily penetrate thick walls and cross long distances. Just note that this device only serves devices with an Ethernet port. If you game on a phone or tablet, consider the TP-Link AV1300 below instead.

If the most important aspect of a WiFi booster for you is that it is compact and out of the way, then consider the Linksys AC1900. At 1.81 x 3.18 x 4.96 inches, it is one of the smallest range extenders we’ve come across while still delivering decent power. Note that it is not WiFi 6-compatible, so speeds won’t be quite as high, but it will still pair with a WiFi 6 router easily via WPS.

I know the goal of a WiFi extender is not to buy a whole new router, but I’m mentioning this option in case you erroneously think you have a top-tier router. Because if you don’t have a TP-Link Archer BE800, you probably don’t . For what it’s worth, you could use the BE800 as a WiFi extender, but you’re better off making this your primary router and turning your old EasyMesh-compatible router into your range extender (if you still need one).

The standalone Netgear Nighthawk EAX80 might not tuck away nicely like a wallplug-style WiFi extender, but it is one of the most powerful signal boosters on the market and great for gaming. Its Seamless Smart Roaming feature works like a mesh wireless system , even if your router isn’t mesh-compatible. It also has four gigabit Ethernet ports and one USB 3.0 port to hardwire nearby devices. It also supports easy WPS setup.

If you only have a small dead zone in your living space and don’t want to spend the equivalent of a whole new router to cover it, consider the Cudy AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Extender. It supports WPS setup, making it as close to plug-and-play as you can get. Just note that this WiFi repeater lacks mesh support for non-Cudy routers, so it may not be able to share your router’s SSID and password like fancier WiFi extenders can.

The TP-Link AX5400 is the WiFi 6 range extender that does it all. It supports a high max range and throughput speed and has an Ethernet port for added range. It has an easy app-based setup, built-in AP mode, and is OneMesh and EasyMesh-certified , so it can share the SSID of other OneMesh and EasyMesh-compatible routers of different brands. Assuming you already have a WiFi 6-compatible tri-band router (and you really should for gaming), this should be your go-to upgrade.

The best Wi-Fi extenders for gaming: the bottom line

Even with the emergence of new home networking tech like mesh routers, 5G access points, and decentralized networking, there are still plenty of use cases for a plain ‘ol Wi-Fi extender. After all, even the most powerful router can’t defy the laws of physics. When you just need a wireless dead zone covered without having to stress about mesh system compatibility, the TP-Link AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender will improve your lag while gaming 99 percent of the time. If your goal is to reduce latency on a budget, you should instead consider the Cudy AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Extender, which offers solid Wi-Fi 6 coverage at a fraction of the price.

That said, range extenders aren’t suitable for every home networking scenario. So don’t rule out upgrading to a new router as an option to remedy your gaming latency woes (especially if it is compatible with mesh networking). Swapping your old router for a TP-Link Archer BE800 Wi-Fi 7 Router is a no-nonsense solution if you can afford the massive price tag. If you can’t, there is always the Netgear Nighthawk EAX80, a top-tier Wi-Fi extender that doesn’t totally break the bank. However, this will be overkill for most. As long as you first pay some consideration to your Internet plan’s max speed and the range you need to cover, you should have no trouble finding a suitable solution for smooth online gaming from my roundup.