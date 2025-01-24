There are plenty of apps out there that let you customize Windows in a variety of ways, whether it's changing the Start menu, taskbar, File Explorer, and so on. Recently, I discovered Windhawk, an app and platform for all kinds of Windows-related mods, and I really like it.

Windhawk mods can alter many aspects of the Windows 11 experience, and they work pretty well, on top of being completely free, which makes this one of my favorite customization tools. That said, I understand if you're not sure where to get started, so I've rounded up some of the best Windhawk mods for you to get started. Let's dive right in.

8 Vertical Taskbar for Windows 11

I know many have been wanting this

Windows 11 changed a lot about the taskbar, and one of those changes was to make it no longer possible to use a vertical taskbar, or to drag the taskbar to a different side of the screen. This vertical taskbar mod fixes that, giving you the option to not only have a vertical taskbar at all, but also to change the side and the width of the taskbar once it's in this mode.

It's a fairly straightforward mod, and if I'm totally frank, it's not one I personally want to use, but I've seen many people asking for something like this, so it's great to see the option is out there. A problem with this mod wis that it might not play nice with some of the other taskbar-related mods we're going to talk about next.

7 Taskbar Clock Customization

Change formatting and more