Everyone here at XDA has been excitedly waiting since Valve announced SteamOS 3 will get a beta version for other PC gaming handhelds. The Steam Deck OLED and Steam Deck LCD aren't technically the best handhelds, hardware-wise, but the tight integration of SteamOS makes it a more enjoyable experience than using Windows-based devices.

Every time we review another PC gaming handheld, regardless of how good the hardware is, we end up wishing it didn't have to run Windows 11, and now our wish has been granted. So, with expectations high, what should you play on SteamOS 3 once the beta lets you use it on other handhelds? Well, instead of picking the usual crop of handheld titles, I decided to put a list together of games that run better on SteamOS compared to Windows.

Related 5 reasons I'm excited for SteamOS 3's beta release Valve is getting ready for mass adoption of SteamOS by other manufacturers, and it's got me all hyped up.

10 Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

War, war never changes, but apparently the operating system you play on does