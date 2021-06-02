The Best Windows laptops with Number Pads for Summer 2021 come from HP, LG, Samsung, and others!

If you’re looking for a good laptop with a number pad on the keyboard, the first thing you have to know is that you’ll be looking at laptops in 15- to 17-inch sizes. You don’t see number pads on 13-inch laptops, since they’re simply too small. But while many 15-inch laptops have number pads, many don’t. You won’t find one on a 16-inch MacBook Pro or a 15-inch Surface Book 3. There’s still a wide variety, and as we can see from the whole market of larger laptops, there are two key categories and you do have to pick out which one you’re in.

The first is the dedicated graphics category. When you go from a 13-inch to a 15-inch laptop, one thing that tends to be added is more power. You get a 45W CPU, dedicated graphics, and so on. These laptops will also be thicker and heavier. If you plan on doing some photo editing, video editing, gaming, or anything else that might require some graphics power, this is for you.

The other group you might fall into is where you want an ultrabook, just with a larger screen. Where the former category adds more powerful components, this one doesn’t. You still get a U-series CPU, integrated graphics, and the PC is still thin and light. You retain elements of portability while still getting a full number keypad.

Best overall: HP Spectre x360 15

I just outlined two different categories of people that want larger laptops. The HP Spectre x360 15 falls into both of them, and it’s our top pick for the best laptop with a number pad. The company usually makes one with a 45W processor and powerful dedicated graphics, and another with a U-series processor. The one with 11th-gen processors is the only one with integrated Iris Xe graphics, so if you want the more powerful one, you might want to wait a bit.

Not only is the Spectre x360 15 the top pick for a laptop with a number pad, the Spectre x360 family is my top pick in any category. It’s got a stunning gem-cut design in colors like Nightfall Black and Poseidon Blue that have accents in copper and silver, respectively. And of course, you can get it configured with a 4K OLED display.

Best 17-inch: LG Gram 17

LG makes some of the thinnest and lightest laptops around, and the Gram 17 will blow your mind. It has Intel’s 11th-gen processors with Iris Xe graphics along with a QHD 16:10 display. What’s crazy is that it’s the lightest 17-inch laptop on the planet at under three pounds. It’s also one of the few 17-inch laptops that will fit in a regular bag.

Note that if 17 inches seems too big for you but you like how the Gram sounds, the Gram 15 and Gram 16 both have number pads too. The smaller ones also come in convertible form factors.

LG Gram 17 The LG Gram series is the lightest laptop in its class, and the 17-inch model comes in at 2.98 pounds. It's made out of magnesium and has full-power Intel 11th-gen processors. See at Amazon

Best thin and light: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy Book Pro series is another one that’s wildly light, and as far as Samsung laptops go, it’s the best that the firm has to offer. In fact, the 15.6-inch clamshell weighs in at just over 2.3 pounds. It also comes with an FHD OLED display, so you’re going to get vibrant colors without the battery drain that comes with a 4K screen. It comes in Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver.

There’s also a convertible model, the Galaxy Book Pro 360. That one also comes with S Pen support, which is always useful for things like drawing, taking handwritten notes, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro comes with Intel 11th-gen processors, and an OLED display. It also weighs just over a kilogram. See at Samsung.com

Best for business: Lenovo ThinkPad T15

The Lenovo ThinkPad T-series is the best-selling ThinkPad, and that’s for a good reason. It’s known as the workhorse of the lineup. It comes with Intel 11th-gen U-series processors and optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics. It’s also offered with up to a UHD screen that supports Dolby Vision HDR.

It comes in at 19.1mm thick and 3.86 pounds, and like all ThinkPads, it passes over a dozen MIL-STD-810G tests. You can also get it with 4G LTE if you want, and it comes with a 57WHr battery.

Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 The Lenovo ThinkPad T15 is the workhorse of the lineup. This highly configurable business laptop is MIL-STD-810G tested, and can come with features like 4G LTE and dedicated graphics. See at Lenovo.com

Best on a budget: Dell Inspiron 15 3501

Dell’s Inspiron 15 3000 comes in at under $500, so if you’re on a budget and you need to make some compromises, this is the best laptop with a number pad for you. It comes with 11th-gen Intel processors, and you can still get it for under $600 if you opt for a Core i5-1135G7, which has Iris Xe graphics. It also comes with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, along with a full array of ports.

Dell Inspiron 15 3501 Dell's Inspiron 15 3000 series is the lower mid-tier, providing value for your dollar. This product has an HD display, 11th-gen processors, and more. See at Amazon

Best Chromebook: ASUS Chromebook Flip C536

There aren’t that many Chromebooks that are big enough to have a number pad, but ASUS has you covered. This one is a convertible with a 15.6-inch screen, and it has an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 along with an FHD display, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 128GB SSD. It comes in white with a black interior.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C536 The ASUS Chromebook Flip C536 comes in at under $600 while still including 11th-gen Intel processors, a 15.6-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. See at Best Buy

For now, there are a handful of things left out of this list, such as some things from that more powerful category mentioned earlier. Intel’s 11th-generation H-series processors were recently announced, but products using them haven’t hit the market yet. That means you’re better off holding off on a gaming laptop or a creator laptop at the moment.

Either way, the top pick for the best laptop with a number pad is going to be the HP Spectre x360 15. Every time I review a Spectre, I’m reminded of a 2008 Cadillac commercial where Kate Walsh said that when you turn your car on, it should return the favor. The same goes for a Spectre x360 and your PC. It’s got a stunning design, by far the sexiest on the market, a choice of different kinds of power, and a beautiful 4K OLED display.

There are others that get crazy thin and light too. The LG Gram 17 is a 17.3-inch laptop that weighs under three pounds. That’s unreal. The same can be said about the 2.3-pound Samsung Galaxy Book Pro.

If you want a number pad on your laptop, you’ve certainly got a lot of options. The key thing to do is decide if you’re just looking for a laptop with a bigger screen, or if you’re looking for more power.