Summary PowerToys Run is undergoing a major refresh in 2025 with new extensions.

The brand-new PowerToys Run tool will have full extensibility support.

Microsoft hinted at a 2025 release for the revamped PowerToys Run tool.

There are two kinds of Windows users: those who make do with the pretty sub-part default Search tool and those who find alternative apps. Some people from the latter camp have made their home with PowerToys which features an excellent Run tool that does more than just find things. If this is the first time you've heard of PowerToys Run, or you've used it for years now, you should check out this huge revamp planned for the excellent tool.

PowerToys Run is getting a huge revamp for the new year

In an X post on Christmas Day (making it a lovely present for PowerToys fans), Kayla Cinnamon from Microsoft shared an intriguing trailer of a brand-new Run tool. It didn't give out a lot of information, but it still gives us little glimpses into what's to come. Take a look:

Did you see what I saw? Yeah, there are going to be extensions with this brand-new PowerToys Run tool. While the trailer didn't explain how they work or who can make an extension, they have the potential to make PowerToys Run far better than it already is. Microsoft is keeping schtum on when the new toy will release, giving us only a very vague 2025 date; however, we can't wait to get our hands on the new PowerToys Run and see what it can do.