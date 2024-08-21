Key Takeaways Start11 now supports ARM devices, enhancing the Windows 11 experience on Snapdragon chips.

Customize your Windows 10 and 11 desktop with Start11 for a richer Start menu and taskbar.

The latest update includes advanced search function, improved folder path handling, and bug fixes.

Have you grabbed a Windows on Arm device yet? If you have, you'll know that it's taking a little while for developers to adopt the Arm architecture. However, there has been plenty of forward movement, such as Adobe's pledge for Arm devices. Windows on Arm is finally hitting its stride, and to join in the celebrations, the developer of Start11 has made their app work on Arm devices natively.

Start11 finally comes to Windows on Arm

As reported by Neowin, you can see all the details of the newest Start11 update on the Stardock blog. The new update brings good news to those using a Snapdragon chip:

Start11 v2 is the best way to not only customize your Windows 10 and 11 desktop, it also makes it easy to manage Start menus at scale across your entire company. And with the release of version 2.1 today, we are bringing ARM support and more to every user. With native ARM support for Start11 v2, this means that you can use the latest Windows 11 devices, powered by Qualcomm Elite chips, with Start11 v2 to make these new devices a more personalized and productive desktop.

If you're not on an Arm device, there are still a few good reasons to grab the latest update. Stardock states that if you're using the legacy Control Panel, you now have an advanced search function to toy with. There's also an update on how folder paths are handled to be "more resilient with deployments." And as usual, these updates come with some handy bug fixes.

If you want to get started with Start11, check out all the reasons why you should customize Windows 11 with the app. And if you want to see how it stands up versus the competition, check out our comparison of Start11 vs. StartAllBack.