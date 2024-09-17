As much as I love Windows 11, it's far from a perfect operating system out of the box, and there are numerous things I have to change when setting up a new PC. I recently wrote about a few tweaks that I wish Windows 11 came with out of the box, but when you review as many computers as I do, it's not always worth it to install all the programs I'd like, because I probably won't have enough time to really get much from that effort.

So what are the most essential Windows tweaks that I absolutely need to put in place for every PC I use? That's what we're taking a look at today. Whether it's just a setting in Windows itself, or an app I need to install, here are six tweaks I can't go without on any PC I use.

6 Disabling power-saving brightness adjustments

Whether it's Windows, Intel, or AMD, they're all bad

This one applies only to the laptops I review, but it's something I always have to do because it's so jarring to deal with. Modern laptops all come with a power-saving feature that adapts the brightness of your screen to the content you're looking at in an effort to save battery, and I absolutely hate it. What ends up happening is that when I switch from a mostly dark image to a mostly white screen with text, that text looks sort of deformed for a second until the brightness is adjusted. Plus, some colors just don't have the right contrast, which makes it harder to read text in some cases.

Windows itself has this feature built into its settings, but both Intel and AMD also have it enabled by default in their respective graphics driver managers. As such, one of the first things I do on any laptop is open these apps and disable that feature.

5 Dark mode

It's basic, but I had to mention it

Of course, it wouldn't be an article on the internet without someone saying dark mode is the greatest thing ever (because we're not all tired of hearing it yet). But it's true, dark mode is something I have to enable on every Windows PC I use, and I'm surprised Microsoft decided to walk back what it originally did in Windows 10 by introducing dark mode in the first place.

The reason I love dark mode is probably the same reason every other tech enthusiast acts like it's the best thing ever: I often use my computer for very extended periods, and also often use it at night, and my eyes are bound to get very tired. I don't necessarily think dark mode looks better, but it definitely makes it a little easier to get through the day without feeling too much pain in my eyes, so this is something I have to enable on every computer I use.

4 Disabling OneDrive backups

I still can't believe Microsoft thinks this is okay

Rounding out the built-in Windows settings I always ahve to change, we have OneDrive backups and the fact that they're enabled by default. If you don't know this yet, Windows 11 automatically backs up your desktop, Pictures, and Documents folders to OneDrive and syncs them with your PC, making it as if your local storage and cloud storage are on and the same.

I hate this for multiple reasons. For one thing, if you have multiple PCs or reset your PC, you're going to have multiple repeated icons, many of which are broken, because the backups only include the shortcuts on your desktop, not the files they're linking to.

But even aside from that, it's an incredibly annoying way to try to get you to spend money on OneDrive. PCs these days come with terabytes of storage, but a standard OneDrive account will only house 5GB, so if your folders are automatically backed up, there's a good chance your cloud storage will soon be full, and of course, Microsoft is happy to ask you to pay for more storage so you can keep backing up your files. I just hate it, so I always disable it.

3 Flow Launcher

Launch apps faster

Flow Launcher is an app I first installed for the sole purpose of writing an article about it, but after I started using it, it became an indispensible tool in my arsenal. Now, all the plugins and everything that makes Flow launcher great aren't something I set up each time (perhaps an easier way to backup and restore configurations would be a good idea), but regardless, I always install the app on new PCs now.

Flow Launcher is a search bar that can launch any app on my PC< but more than that, it can also access the Settings app, run terminal commands, or open pages from my browser bookmarks. With plug-ins, I can have a built-in calculator, and even YouTube search and download options. On the most basic level, I use it for launching apps and running commands, but when I spend more time with a PC, I also like to set up a few plugins to make my life easier.

2 ClickMonitorDDC or Twinkle Tray

So useful for desktops