When you hear the word "earbuds," your mind likely jumps to Bluetooth true wireless earbuds, but good old-fashioned wired earbuds are still out there. And some of them are definitely worth your consideration. Thanks to their reliable connection method, you'll never have to worry about signal dropouts or low audio quality. To help you decide which pair to buy, I've rounded up nine picks for the best wired earbuds.

Sennheiser IE 200 Best overall No-nonsense buds that sound great The Sennheiser IE 200 wired earbuds are a reliable pair of wired earbuds that let you choose how they sound by orienting them differently, so you can get the amount of bass you want. Pros Customizable sound profile

Comfortable

Replaceable cable Cons May not be bassy enough for some people $120 at Amazon

The Sennheiser IE 200 is a great overall choice when it comes to wired earbuds. They have an enjoyable sound profile that doesn't overemphasize bass notes. That means multiple genres will sound as they should, including pop, rock, classical, and more. Do note, however, that you can insert these earbuds in one of two ways and that will change how much bass you hear, so bear that in mind in case you don't like the way they sound on your first try.

These earbuds are comfortable for long periods of wear thanks to their memory foam ear tips as well. They also give you good passive isolation, so outside noises should be a little less distracting. The IE 200 uses a standard 3.5 mm headphone jack for connectivity, so it'll work with many devices, though you may need a USB-C adapter dongle for your smartphone.

If you like lots of bass, these may not be for you, and while the cable is replaceable, getting a new one will set you back a few bucks. But on the whole, most people will find a lot to like about these wired buds.

Moondrop Quarks Best value Budget buds with a mic You get a mic on the Moondrop Quarks and a sound profile that is bassy without being too much, which is quite the package deal for earbuds that are under $20. Pros Microphone included

Bassy without being overwhelming

Very affordable Cons Cable cannot be replaced

Not the highest build quality $15 at Amazon

If you want buds that can do a bit of everything but refuse to spend more than $20, then the Moondrop Quarks are just what you need. They come with a built-in mic, which many more expensive wired earbuds don't have, meaning you can take phone calls while on the go. They have a bassy sound profile that many people tend to like, and that type of frequency response suits pop and hip-hop quite well. Still, it is not overtly bass-heavy, so other genres won't suffer too much and will still sound clear and enjoyable.

These are minimalist earbuds, but that also means you get a lightweight build that doesn't fatigue you after long hours of listening. And like most wired buds, they use a reliable 3.5 mm connector.

You don't get a replaceable cable with these buds, so if it breaks, that's it. Plus, their build quality isn't the most premium, but that is to be expected at this price range, and they offer a lot for such a low price.

Moondrop Blessing 3 Premium pick High-end buds with superb sound The Moondrop Blessing 3 are premium buds with a lot to offer. That includes great sound quality along with striking good looks. They also have a replaceable cable to boot. Pros Balanced and enjoyable sound profile

Striking good looks

Replaceable cable Cons Expensive

Ear tips can be tricky to get fitted correctly $320 at Amazon

For those who do not mind dropping big bucks on premium audio products, the Moondrop Blessing 3 represent the high-end of wired headphones and has a lot to show for it. They have an overall balanced sound profile that doesn't kick up any part of the spectrum too much, but still offers a noticeable amount of bass that most people like. They also boast premium materials, including stainless steel and transparent plastic.

These buds also come with a detachable cable, so even if it breaks, you can replace it and keep listening. An in-line media control lets you handle playback on the go, and the build quality is strong and durable, meaning these earbuds are sure to last.

There is no denying these are pricey buds, however. You may also find it tricky to get the ear tips fitted onto the buds themselves at first until you get the hang of it. But besides these quibbles, you get plenty of bang for your buck.

Apple EarPods (Lightning) Lightning connector pick Fits older iPhones If you have a Lightning-equipped iPhone, the Apple EarPods are a decent choice. They offer a sound profile that's best suited to casual listening and simple controls. Pros Easy to use controls

Portable Cons Sound is inconsistent depending on fit

May fall out of some people's ears $15 at Amazon

If you have a Lightning-equipped device that does not have a headphone jack, such as an older iPhone, and you don't want to bother with adapter dongles, then the Apple EarPods with a Lighting cable are a decent option. While they can sound enjoyable, this is highly dependent on how well you can get them to fit. If they do fit well, they're best for casual listening — don't expect to dive deep into the nuances of your music with these. Instead, they're suited to tunes while riding the bus, for example. And they have easy to use in-line controls, so there's no need to fiddle with confusing tapping or anything like that.

You should be aware, however, that if you don't get a good fit, these earbuds can sound lackluster. In fact, they might even fall out of your ears in the worst-case scenario. So, it depends if you want to stick to a Lightning-equipped set of buds. However, I would suggest that a USB-C or 3.5 mm adapter dongle and another pair of buds from this may work out better in the long run.

MEE Audio M6 USB-C pick For devices without a headphone jack $16 $25 Save $9 Even if your device has no headphone jack, the MEE Audio M6 still lets you enjoy wired earbuds. They have a microphone, media controls, and good sound quality. Pros Works via USB-C

Built-in mic

Playback controls Cons High notes may sound a bit loud

Somewhat loose ear hooks $16 at Amazon

Plenty of devices these days do not come with a headphone jack, but fear not, you still have the MEE Audi M6 at your disposal. These buds use USB-C to connect and that means you also get in-line controls. As for sound, they are overall enjoyable, but you may notice some punched-up high notes in certain songs. That could result in too much treble, leading to tunes that sound too "bright" or even slightly harsh, so it would be best to keep an equalizer app handy just in case. Otherwise, they also boast a reasonably powerful bass, so everything will have a nice kick to it as you listen.

A built-in mic lets you take phone calls on the go, too. These earbuds also come with two cables in the box, so in case one breaks, you can quickly swap out another one and keep on listening.

As mentioned, they may have a slightly wonky sound profile to some people, but otherwise, these are a great pair of USB-C wired earbuds.

JBL Endurance Run 2 Workout pick Bassy buds for exercising with $15 $20 Save $5 The JBL Endurance Run 2 earbuds have an IPX5 rating, so they can withstand sweat when you exercise. Plus, your workouts will benefit from the bassy sound profile and comfortable fit. Pros Enjoyable bassy sound profile

Comfortable

IPX5 rated Cons Sound profile is not balanced

Single button control might get confusing $15 at B&H

If you've ever lost a wireless earbud during an intense workout, wired earbuds offer extra insurance against that happening. The JBL Endurance Run 2 also brings you a fun, bassy sound profile that is ideally suited to all sorts of physical activity including running, weightlifting, and more. They're also comfortable and lightweight, so you won't feel fatigued during workouts. And their IPX5 rating helps ensure sweat won't be a problem, either.

There is an in-line control box on these buds, but it uses a single button. You have to tap it multiple times or tap-and-hold it to get your desired results, and that may take some getting used to. Once you do, however, it is definitely nice to have.

Furthermore, these are not balanced earbuds. As mentioned, they are bass-heavy. That is great for workouts where you want to feel energized and ready to tackle your next set, but they may not be best for deeply analytical listening. They're great exercise earbuds, though, and they fill that niche beautifully.

FiiO FD3 Pro Semi-open pick Buds that create a unique listening experience The FiiO FD3 Pro boasts a semi-open design to give you an expansive soundscape. They also have a detachable cable that can be replaced as needed and striking good looks. Pros Semi-open design creates an expansive, immersive soundscape

Cool design

Detachable cable Cons Semi-open design takes some getting used to

Expensive $140 at Amazon

Open-ear headphones might seem like they could only exist as over-ears, because how could something inserted in your ear also be open? But that is exactly what the FiiO FD3 Pro can do. Technically, these are semi-open, but that still helps give you the sense of spatial orientation and sound staging that you get from open-ear designs. As a result, you can pick out nuances in your music you may not have noticed before.

They also have a detachable cable, handy for both transporting the buds and in case the cable breaks. And on a purely aesthetic level, they definitely look cool.

Note that the FiiO FD3 Pro's semi-open design can come with a learning curve, so bear that in mind if you want to try it out. If you do take the plunge, though, you will likely enjoy what you hear.

Shure SE SE215-K Basshead's choice Lots of bass in a little package Bassheads will like the way the Shure SE SE215-K sounds. They also have a simple design and detachable cable, so you can replace it as needed. Plus, their lightweight build is comfortable for hours of wear. Pros Very bassy

Simple design

Replaceable cable Cons Sound profile may not be for everyone

No in-line control box $99 at Amazon

For those people who demand ultimate bass, there are the Shure SE SE215-K. These earbuds definitely amp up low notes, which is great for hip-hop, certain pop tracks, and punk rock. They also have a simple design that doesn't bog you down with unneeded bells and whistles. And their lightweight build ensures you will not feel fatigued even after hours of listening.

These earbuds have a replaceable cable, which is good for longevity — if it breaks, just swap it out. You also get two styles of ear tips and three sizes of each style to choose from to ensure you get a secure fit.

As mentioned, these are not balanced buds, so if you are not a bass lover, these may not be for you. There is no in-line control box, either. But if you want deep, powerful low notes, the Shure SE SE215-K is your set of buds.

Etymotic ER4XR Balanced pick Buds with a more neutral sound profile If you don't want any one part of your tunes to take center stage but instead want everything to exist on a level playing field, then the Etymotic ER4XR offer just that. They also boast a simple, rugged design that is sure to last. Pros Balanced sound profile

Simple design

Detachable cable Cons Expensive

Might be uncomfortable for some people $229 at Amazon

On the other hand, analytical listeners who want something that does not interfere too much with their music and instead offers a balanced, neutral sound profile should check out the Etymotic ER4XR. They do not amp up any part of the frequency spectrum too much, allowing each part of a song to shine. That is especially nice if you spend hours closely listening to your tunes and picking apart their nuances.

Their simple design doesn't get in the way, either, and the cable is detachable as well. You even get a 1/4" (6.35 mm) to 3.5 mm adapter in the box to connect to more kinds of audio equipment.

These earbuds might have an uncomfortable design for some people, however. Still, for the discerning listener who demands a balanced sound profile, the Etymotic ER4XR definitely delivers.

For most people, the Sennheiser IE 200 wired earbuds are a great pick. They offer enjoyable sound, a comfortable fit, and even let you adjust their playback profile slightly. If you don't want to spend a lot, then consider the Moondrop Quarks, which give you a mic, in-line controls, and solid sound quality for less than $20. And for those who don't mind dropping big bucks on audio products, the Moondrop Blessing 3 gives you premium materials and sound quality in a compact, attractive package.