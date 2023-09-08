Whether you’re listening for the sounds of enemy footsteps in a multiplayer FPS or soaking in the spooky sounds of the wilderness in a fully kitted-out Skyrim mod, detailed audio is an essential ingredient for truly immersive gaming. This is an ingredient only the best gaming headsets can deliver. Luckily, the myriad of wireless gaming headsets available aim to provide the best experience, whether you’re looking for the best value or demanding the best of the best.

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is the premier audiophile's gaming headset. It features the widest frequency response on the market, which produces astonishing audio depth, balance, and detail. You'll also get exceptional mic clarity with cutting-edge ANC. Its aluminum and ski goggle-material build is sturdy, comfortable, and highly adjustable. Some may find its mic peaks a little too easily for super rowdy multiplayer sessions, but if you have the budget, its advanced features and stunning sound make it a must-have.

Razer epitomizes the gamer aesthetic with colorful designs and RGB lighting. The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro takes that to its logical extreme by adding kitten ears. You'll also still get balanced audio quality, an excellent noise-canceling mic, and the Blackshark line's comfortable design. The lack of spatial sound (it's got 7.1 surround instead) and somewhat high price tag may put some off, but its fun look, solid performance, and features like RGB Cosplay Mode make it a perfect choice for YouTubers.

The Tatybo Gaming Headset isn't going to win any audio awards, but it's reasonably good for its super-low price. It has bass-hyped audio quality, passable mic clarity, and a flashy, bright design. To top it all off, features like an analog 3.5mm cable and a USB dongle mean you could do a lot worse for the price of a large pizza.

Those with a mid-sized budget will get the best bang for buck with the HyperX Cloud III. The latest in the company's Cloud series improves significantly on the original, offering solid detail in the mids and highs and slightly hyped bass for those who don’t need reference-quality audio accuracy. Super comfortable memory foam padding, a sturdy but light aluminum body, simple inline volume/mute controls, and a decent mic with built-in noise cancelation round out this great mid-tier option.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS XLR StreamSet is a high-performance headset with a closed-back design that offers exceptional isolation. It has a built-in mic that has excellent frequency response. There’s also exceptional immersion; the headset's large, comfortable cans provide excellent audio quality. And this model’s detachable cable features lossless audio, perfect for professional streamers. This selection is definitely not for the budget-minded, but it delivers in nearly every way.

The Corsair HS55 Stereo Gaming Headset is a nice surprise for its low price point, with its lightweight but sturdy build, solid audio quality, built-in noise cancelation, and unfussy design. However, it doesn't excel in every facet. Despite being lightweight, the headset is not as comfortable for long sessions as similar models, and sound isolation isn't amazing. But if you're willing to compromise just a little performance-wise, the Corsair HS55 is an excellent value.

The Beyerdynamic MMX 300 is a state-of-the-art wired gaming headset designed for outstanding audio clarity and maximum comfort over long sessions. Its audiophile-level soundscape offers high and mid detail that will shock anybody not accustomed to high-end audio. However, its low-end tightness and clarity may leave gamers used to cheaper headsets feeling initially underwhelmed. You won't find the flash and novelty features of lesser headsets here. Instead, you'll get exceptional audio, comfort, and incredible build quality.

The Razer BlackShark V2 wired gaming headset is a steal at under $100 since it offers great audio quality, including THX Spatial Audio and excellent mic clarity. Its stereo image is more accurate than most gaming headsets on the market, including many pricier options, and its noise cancelation tech trounces much of the competition. The headset is also incredibly comfortable to wear over long sessions, with a sleeker, simpler design than its predecessors.

Not all gamers have the same needs. Professional streamers and competitive gamers won’t want to skimp on audio quality, while casual players might not need the best of the best. In either case, playing video games, especially online, can be a lot less fun with poor mic clarity or a shoddy stereo image, even with the best gaming PC around. Luckily, there are plenty of gaming headset options available, so pro streamers, esports fanatics, audiophiles, and those on a budget get what they need. And the top three on this list are a good place to start.

The Beyerdynamic MMX 300 has it all. The headphones offer a 5Hz-30kHz frequency range, and the mic offers incredible clarity and fidelity for maximum immersion and a great multiplayer experience. This headset is also incredibly sturdy and comfortable, but it’s definitely an investment that not all gamers can swing.

Meanwhile, the Razer Blackshark V2 offers exceptional (nearly audiophile-grade) audio with an excellent stereo image, surround 7.1 capability, spatial sound in Windows, and a detachable noise-canceling mic. It’s also sturdily built and highly adjustable, all at a modest price accessible to most gamers.

For the real budget-minded gamer, the Corsair HS55 offers an ultra-comfortable design, including super soft, oversized ear cushions and plenty of adjustability. While it comes in slightly behind the Razer in terms of sound quality, it’s still the best overall performer in the value price point.