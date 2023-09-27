Apple has finally removed lightning ports from its iPhones, making the iPhone 15 lineup the first set of phones with USB-C charging ports. While USB-C provides fast charging capabilities, faster transfer speeds, and reverse wired charging, it doesn't offer the convenience, aesthetics, and versatility of wireless chargers. To make things better, most wireless chargers now offer up to 15W power delivery, allowing you to get your phone to full tank in no time.

Some of these chargers can even charge your other Apple accessories, such as your watch and AirPods, and also allow you to charge your phone without removing your case. We've curated a list of the best wireless chargers you can get for your device, whether you're using the base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, or the iPhone 15 Pro models.