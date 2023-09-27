Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Apple has finally removed lightning ports from its iPhones, making the iPhone 15 lineup the first set of phones with USB-C charging ports. While USB-C provides fast charging capabilities, faster transfer speeds, and reverse wired charging, it doesn't offer the convenience, aesthetics, and versatility of wireless chargers. To make things better, most wireless chargers now offer up to 15W power delivery, allowing you to get your phone to full tank in no time.

Some of these chargers can even charge your other Apple accessories, such as your watch and AirPods, and also allow you to charge your phone without removing your case. We've curated a list of the best wireless chargers you can get for your device, whether you're using the base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, or the iPhone 15 Pro models.

  • Apple MagSafe charger
    Apple MagSafe Charger
    Editor's choice
    $33 at Amazon
  • Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charger
    Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
    Premium pick
    $84 at Amazon
  • A render showing the Anker 313 wireless charging stand in black color with blue-colored LED lights at the bottom.
    Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand
    Best value
    $19 at Amazon
  • Bohuma magnetic wireless charger
    Bohuma magnetic wireless charger
    Excellent magnetic force
    $30 at Amazon
  • Smoonface magnetic wireless charger
    Smoonface magnetic wireless charger
    Stable power delivery
    $35 at Amazon
  • Apple MagSafe charger
    Apple MagSafe Charger
    Editor's choice
    $33 $39 Save $6

    Apple's MagSafe charger remains one of the best wireless chargers you can get for your iPhone 15 series. It's a simple disc-shaped charger that attaches to your iPhone with a satisfying click. The magnetic force is top-notch, and its 15W power delivery ensures optimum charging speeds. It's also compatible with other Apple devices, so you can charge your AirPods once you're done charging your phone.

    $33 at Amazon $39 at Best Buy
  • Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charger
    Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
    Premium pick
    $84 $120 Save $36

    If you own multiple Apple devices, the Belkin 3-in-1 charger is an excellent wireless charger to utilize. It has a sleek and stylish design, adding to the aesthetics of your table, countertop, or office desk. While it doesn't offer the 15W of the Apple MagSafe charger, its 7.5W power delivery is a decent speed that ensures the longevity of your battery. The Apple Watch and AirPods charge at 5W, ensuring that you experience no overheating during charging.

    $84 at Amazon
  • A render showing the Anker 313 wireless charging stand in black color with blue-colored LED lights at the bottom.
    Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand
    Best value
    $19 $20 Save $1

    Removing your iPhone 15 case before charging your phone eliminates the convenience wireless chargers are supposed to have. The Anker 313 wireless charger ensures you retain this convenience as it easily charges with your phone case. Keep in mind that your case needs to be less than 5mm thick for power to get through to your phone.

    $19 at Amazon $19 at Anker
  • Bohuma magnetic wireless charger
    Bohuma magnetic wireless charger
    Excellent magnetic force
    $30 $50 Save $20

    The Bohuma magnetic wireless charger is another excellent option for your iPhone 15 series. It's a two-pack charger, meaning that you get two MagSafe chargers for the price of one. The magnetic system is excellent as it aligns perfectly with the magnets on your device and requires a little bit of force to dislodge. It's also compact and has an array of safety technologies to help protect your phone and battery.

    $30 at Amazon
  • Smoonface magnetic wireless charger
    Smoonface magnetic wireless charger
    Stable power delivery

    The Smoonface magnetic wireless charger is another two-pack option for your iPhone 15 series. Unlike the Bohuma magnetic charger with only the charging pads, this wireless charger has two 20W adapters, which means you can use it for wired and wireless charging. The wireless charging pad provides only up to 15W charging, but you can get up to 20W from the adapters if you use wired charging.

    $35 at Amazon
  • Mokpr wireless car charger
    Mokpr wireless car charger
    Perfect car charger
    $30 $44 Save $14

    If you're looking for the perfect charger to use in your vehicle, the Mokpr wireless car charger is the ideal option to work with. Made out of carbon fiber, this charger can be installed anywhere in your car, whether on your windshield, vent, or dashboard. It also has clamps that securely hold your phone and a 360-degree ball joint so you can use it in any mode.

    $30 at Amazon
  • Yoxinta 3-in-1 wireless charging station
    Yoxinta 3-in-1 wireless charging station
    Quality charging station

    Quality charging stations don't get better than the Yoxinta 3-in-1 wireless charging station. It's a foldable charger that offers fast and simultaneous charging. You can charge your iPhone and other Apple accessories at the same time. It's anti-slip, case-friendly, and has indicator lights that let you know when your devices are misaligned.

    $30 at Amazon
  • PDKUAI 40W wireless charging pad
    PDKUAI 40W wireless charging pad
    Fast dual charging

    If you want to charge two phones simultaneously, the PDKUAI 40W charging pad is an excellent choice. It's lightweight, compact, and has rubber feet that ensure it doesn't slip off your desk. The pads are also anti-slip, and there are heat dissipation holes to help manage temperature during charging. You get up to 20W charging speeds on each pad and various protection technologies, including surge, overheating, and short-circuit protection.

    $22 at Amazon
  • Gamder walnut wood wireless charger
    Gamder Walnut Wood Wireless Charger
    Wood aesthetic

    If you like wood aesthetics, you want to take advantage of the Gamder walnut wood wireless charger. It's made of real walnut and can improve the aesthetics of your work area, countertop, or bedside table. The charger supports four different modes, so you can charge even older devices, and it automatically goes into fast charging mode once supported devices are placed on it.

    $33 at Amazon
  • Wtuhu magnetic wireless charger
    Wtuhu magnetic wireless charger
    Travel charger

    Small, compact, and easy to carry, the Wtuhu magnetic wireless charger is a good choice for travelers. It has an excellent magnetic attraction, keeping your phone locked with the charger. Also, it supports up to 15W power delivery, though you'd have to use an 18W or 20W power brick.

    $17 at Amazon
  • SWIO magnetic wireless portable charger
    SWIO magnetic wireless portable charger
    Power on the go

    The SWIO magnetic wireless portable charger is a battery pack with MagSafe technology. With this charger, you don't need any wires or adapters. The battery pack is rated at 10,000mAh and has a foldable kickstand to charge your device hands-free and get good viewing angles. You also get a USB-C connector, which means you can charge via the new USB-C port on the iPhone 15 series.

    $18 at Amazon
  • Lemoworld 3-in-1 wireless charger
    Lemoworld 3-in-1 wireless charger
    Case compatible
    $30 $39 Save $9

    The Lemoworld 3-in-1 wireless charger is another great option for multiple devices. It can charge your phone at 15W, AirPods Pro at 3W, and Apple Watch at 2W. The compact design ensures that it takes up only a little desk space, while its minimalist design complements your office area. You get up to a five-year warranty, so you can use your charger with peace of mind.

    $30 at Amazon

Which wireless charger for iPhone 15 series should you choose?

Wireless chargers are growing in popularity thanks to the introduction of features like Nightstand. Not only will you be able to charge your device, but you can turn your device into a clock and add some essential widgets to your lock screen, allowing you to view important information at a glance. While budget and personal preferences are likely to determine your choice, the Apple MagSafe charger is an excellent wireless charger for the iPhone 15 series. It's the official charger, has a strong magnetic attraction, supports fast charging, and works with AirPods.

If you want a charger that allows you to charge your phone and Apple accessories simultaneously, then the Belkin 3-in-1 charger is an excellent choice. And if affordability is your deciding factor, the Anker 313 wireless charger is a perfect choice as it's durable, case-friendly, and comes with a stand. You can check our list of best accessories to see more quality chargers, cables, and other accessories for your iPhone 15 series, or go through this quality case list to choose top-notch cases cheaper than Apple's.

  • A PNG render of the black iPhone 15 base model on a transparent background.
    Apple iPhone 15

    The iPhone 15 is a next-gen device endowed with many different features. It comes with the A16 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, IP68 water resistance rating, and a solid aluminum chassis that ensures its durability.

    $799 at Apple
  • iPhone 15 Pro
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro

    The iPhone 15 Pro offers top-notch performance with its new A17 Pro chip. Add that to the improved camera system, USB-C port, enhanced graphics, and iOS 17, and you get a game-changing device that's sure to make your daily life easier.

    $900 at Best Buy $999 at Apple
  • An iPhone 15 Pro Max in Natural Titanium colorway
    Source: Apple
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

    The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a larger display, a new titanium frame, a customizable Action button, and a new 5x optical zoom lens. It also has a USB-C port, increased transfer speeds, and rounded edges.

    $1199 at Apple $1200 at Best Buy