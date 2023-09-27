Apple has finally removed lightning ports from its iPhones, making the iPhone 15 lineup the first set of phones with USB-C charging ports. While USB-C provides fast charging capabilities, faster transfer speeds, and reverse wired charging, it doesn't offer the convenience, aesthetics, and versatility of wireless chargers. To make things better, most wireless chargers now offer up to 15W power delivery, allowing you to get your phone to full tank in no time.
Some of these chargers can even charge your other Apple accessories, such as your watch and AirPods, and also allow you to charge your phone without removing your case. We've curated a list of the best wireless chargers you can get for your device, whether you're using the base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, or the iPhone 15 Pro models.
-
Apple MagSafe ChargerEditor's choice
-
Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafePremium pick
-
Anker 313 Wireless Charging StandBest value
-
Bohuma magnetic wireless chargerExcellent magnetic force
-
Smoonface magnetic wireless chargerStable power delivery
-
Mokpr wireless car chargerPerfect car charger
-
Yoxinta 3-in-1 wireless charging stationQuality charging station
-
PDKUAI 40W wireless charging padFast dual charging
-
Gamder Walnut Wood Wireless ChargerWood aesthetic
-
Wtuhu magnetic wireless chargerTravel charger
-
SWIO magnetic wireless portable chargerPower on the go
-
Lemoworld 3-in-1 wireless chargerCase compatible
-
Apple iPhone 15
-
-
Source: Apple
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
-
Apple MagSafe ChargerEditor's choice$33 $39 Save $6
Apple's MagSafe charger remains one of the best wireless chargers you can get for your iPhone 15 series. It's a simple disc-shaped charger that attaches to your iPhone with a satisfying click. The magnetic force is top-notch, and its 15W power delivery ensures optimum charging speeds. It's also compatible with other Apple devices, so you can charge your AirPods once you're done charging your phone.
-
Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafePremium pick$84 $120 Save $36
If you own multiple Apple devices, the Belkin 3-in-1 charger is an excellent wireless charger to utilize. It has a sleek and stylish design, adding to the aesthetics of your table, countertop, or office desk. While it doesn't offer the 15W of the Apple MagSafe charger, its 7.5W power delivery is a decent speed that ensures the longevity of your battery. The Apple Watch and AirPods charge at 5W, ensuring that you experience no overheating during charging.
-
Anker 313 Wireless Charging StandBest value$19 $20 Save $1
Removing your iPhone 15 case before charging your phone eliminates the convenience wireless chargers are supposed to have. The Anker 313 wireless charger ensures you retain this convenience as it easily charges with your phone case. Keep in mind that your case needs to be less than 5mm thick for power to get through to your phone.
-
Bohuma magnetic wireless chargerExcellent magnetic force$30 $50 Save $20
The Bohuma magnetic wireless charger is another excellent option for your iPhone 15 series. It's a two-pack charger, meaning that you get two MagSafe chargers for the price of one. The magnetic system is excellent as it aligns perfectly with the magnets on your device and requires a little bit of force to dislodge. It's also compact and has an array of safety technologies to help protect your phone and battery.
-
Smoonface magnetic wireless chargerStable power delivery
The Smoonface magnetic wireless charger is another two-pack option for your iPhone 15 series. Unlike the Bohuma magnetic charger with only the charging pads, this wireless charger has two 20W adapters, which means you can use it for wired and wireless charging. The wireless charging pad provides only up to 15W charging, but you can get up to 20W from the adapters if you use wired charging.
-
Mokpr wireless car chargerPerfect car charger$30 $44 Save $14
If you're looking for the perfect charger to use in your vehicle, the Mokpr wireless car charger is the ideal option to work with. Made out of carbon fiber, this charger can be installed anywhere in your car, whether on your windshield, vent, or dashboard. It also has clamps that securely hold your phone and a 360-degree ball joint so you can use it in any mode.
-
Yoxinta 3-in-1 wireless charging stationQuality charging station
Quality charging stations don't get better than the Yoxinta 3-in-1 wireless charging station. It's a foldable charger that offers fast and simultaneous charging. You can charge your iPhone and other Apple accessories at the same time. It's anti-slip, case-friendly, and has indicator lights that let you know when your devices are misaligned.
-
PDKUAI 40W wireless charging padFast dual charging
If you want to charge two phones simultaneously, the PDKUAI 40W charging pad is an excellent choice. It's lightweight, compact, and has rubber feet that ensure it doesn't slip off your desk. The pads are also anti-slip, and there are heat dissipation holes to help manage temperature during charging. You get up to 20W charging speeds on each pad and various protection technologies, including surge, overheating, and short-circuit protection.
-
Gamder Walnut Wood Wireless ChargerWood aesthetic
If you like wood aesthetics, you want to take advantage of the Gamder walnut wood wireless charger. It's made of real walnut and can improve the aesthetics of your work area, countertop, or bedside table. The charger supports four different modes, so you can charge even older devices, and it automatically goes into fast charging mode once supported devices are placed on it.
-
Wtuhu magnetic wireless chargerTravel charger
Small, compact, and easy to carry, the Wtuhu magnetic wireless charger is a good choice for travelers. It has an excellent magnetic attraction, keeping your phone locked with the charger. Also, it supports up to 15W power delivery, though you'd have to use an 18W or 20W power brick.
-
SWIO magnetic wireless portable chargerPower on the go
The SWIO magnetic wireless portable charger is a battery pack with MagSafe technology. With this charger, you don't need any wires or adapters. The battery pack is rated at 10,000mAh and has a foldable kickstand to charge your device hands-free and get good viewing angles. You also get a USB-C connector, which means you can charge via the new USB-C port on the iPhone 15 series.
-
Lemoworld 3-in-1 wireless chargerCase compatible$30 $39 Save $9
The Lemoworld 3-in-1 wireless charger is another great option for multiple devices. It can charge your phone at 15W, AirPods Pro at 3W, and Apple Watch at 2W. The compact design ensures that it takes up only a little desk space, while its minimalist design complements your office area. You get up to a five-year warranty, so you can use your charger with peace of mind.
Which wireless charger for iPhone 15 series should you choose?
Wireless chargers are growing in popularity thanks to the introduction of features like Nightstand. Not only will you be able to charge your device, but you can turn your device into a clock and add some essential widgets to your lock screen, allowing you to view important information at a glance. While budget and personal preferences are likely to determine your choice, the Apple MagSafe charger is an excellent wireless charger for the iPhone 15 series. It's the official charger, has a strong magnetic attraction, supports fast charging, and works with AirPods.
If you want a charger that allows you to charge your phone and Apple accessories simultaneously, then the Belkin 3-in-1 charger is an excellent choice. And if affordability is your deciding factor, the Anker 313 wireless charger is a perfect choice as it's durable, case-friendly, and comes with a stand. You can check our list of best accessories to see more quality chargers, cables, and other accessories for your iPhone 15 series, or go through this quality case list to choose top-notch cases cheaper than Apple's.
-
Apple iPhone 15
The iPhone 15 is a next-gen device endowed with many different features. It comes with the A16 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, IP68 water resistance rating, and a solid aluminum chassis that ensures its durability.
-
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro offers top-notch performance with its new A17 Pro chip. Add that to the improved camera system, USB-C port, enhanced graphics, and iOS 17, and you get a game-changing device that's sure to make your daily life easier.
-
Source: Apple
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a larger display, a new titanium frame, a customizable Action button, and a new 5x optical zoom lens. It also has a USB-C port, increased transfer speeds, and rounded edges.