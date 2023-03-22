Being tethered to your gaming PC may not be the ideal experience when you're attempting to slide the pointer across a larger mousepad. This is where the best wireless gaming mouse comes into play with wireless capabilities. Whether it's Bluetooth or using a 2.4GHz connection, these mice allow you to cut the cord and game cable-free.

Source: Razer Razer Viper V2 Pro Best Overall One of the best wireless gaming mice around. The Razer Viper V2 Pro is a premium gaming pointer with plenty of bells and whistles for a compelling gaming experience. Razer's 30K optical Focus sensor is amazing, so too is the IPS, battery life, and other specs. Weight 58 g Connectivity Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, USB-C Battery Life ~80 hours DPI 30,000 IPS 750 Acceleration 70 g Sensor Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Pros Lightweight

Long-lasting battery Cons Expensive $150 at Amazon $150 at Newegg

The Razer Viper V2 Pro takes everything that makes the Viper Ultimate so good and shaves off a few grams of weight by removing a few features that could be considered unnecessary, including Razer's Chroma RGB lighting. Weighing just 58g, it's incredibly lightweight, yet manages to offer up to 80 hours of battery life, depending on use and connection type. Speaking of which, this mouse comes with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and the company's Focus Pro 30K optical sensor. It's one of the best gaming mice, period.

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE Runner-up This pointer has Qi charging and a beefy battery. There's plenty to appreciate with the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE. It has wireless capabilities, Qi charging support, and everything you need for lengthy gaming sessions. Weight 142 g RGB Lighting Yes Connectivity 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, USB-C Battery Life ~50 hours DPI 18,000 IPS 450 Polling Rate 2,000 Hz Sensor PixArt PAW3392 Pros Qi charging

Excellent sensor Cons Weight

Pricey $100 at Amazon $100 at Newegg

Our runner-up suggestion for the best wireless gaming mouse is the excellent Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE. It houses a PixArt PAW3392 sensor, which is incredibly accurate for intense gaming. The integrated battery lasts up to 50 hours, depending on use, and you can either charge it using the included cable (like most wireless mice) or through Qi wireless charging. It's a little on the heavy side because of this functionality, but it's a solid gaming companion at a reasonable price.

Source: Logitech Logitech G305 Lightspeed Best Budget This pointer has Qi charging and a beefy battery. The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is an affordable and reliable wireless gaming mouse. It's available in a variety of colors and has a comfortable form factor that makes it easy to use. Weight 99 g Connectivity LIGHTSPEED Wireless, USB Battery Life ~250 hours DPI 12,000 IPS 400 Polling Rate 1,000 Hz Acceleration 40 g Sensor Logitech Hero Pros Affordable

Good performance Cons Requires batteries $35 at Amazon

Not everyone has more than $50 to spend on a mouse, which is where the Logitech G305 Lightspeed makes an entrance at less than $40. Considering some of our recommendations here cost more than $100, that's quite the affordable offering. Don't mistake this for a terrible performer, however, as this mouse comes with Logitech's Hero sensor and battery life of up to 250 hours, but you will need to use and replace batteries. Rechargeable batteries can be used to avoid waste, and the Logitech G305 also supports a USB connection.

Source: Razer Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Best Premium The best-performing gaming mouse. The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is one of the company's most advanced gaming mice. It has just about anything you'd need with a gaming mouse, including rock-solid wireless performance, a killer sensor, great specs, and a striking, comfortable design. Connectivity Razer HyperSpeed, Bluetooth, USB-C Battery Life ~90 hours DPI 30,000 IPS 750 Acceleration 70 g Sensor Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Pros Amazing performance

Solid battery life Cons Expensive $160 at Amazon $160 at Newegg

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is a monster of a gaming mouse. Let's quickly walk through some specifications, starting with the excellent Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, which is amazing and among the best available. It's also capable of achieving a DPI setting of up to 30,000. Then there's the IPS of up to 750, which means it's both sensitive and incredibly accurate. Finally, we've got Razer HyperSpeed and Bluetooth support, allowing the mouse to be used with a variety of hardware. If you want the best-performing wireless gaming mouse, this is it.

Source: SteelSeries SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Best Lightweight The mouse to buy if you value weight above all else. Weight 74 g Battery Life ~180 hours DPI 18,000 IPS 400 Polling Rate 1,000 Hz Acceleration 40 g Sensor SteelSeries TrueMove Air Pros Lightweight

Great performance Cons Larger size $97 at Amazon $125 at Newegg

SteelSeries is best known for some of its more premium keyboards and mice, but the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless is a little more affordable. It's also incredibly lightweight (just like its SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless sibling), weighing in at just 74g. It's not the lightest mouse around, but that could be viewed as a positive since it doesn't feel too light. The SteelSeries TrueMove Air sensor is amazing for gaming, and so too is the 1,000Hz polling rate and up to 18,000 DPI. 180 hours on a single charge will ensure you're gaming for longer before topping up.

Source: Razer Razer Naga V2 Pro Best Versatile For those who play many PC games. The Razer Naga V2 Pro is designed for those who frequently switch between game genres and don't want to have more than one pointer. The side grip can be swapped out for different configurations. One designed for MMOs, another for MOBAs, making this one versatile mouse. Weight 134 g Connectivity Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C Battery Life ~300 hours DPI 30,000 IPS 750 Acceleration 70 g Sensor Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Pros Great performance

Swappable side grips Cons Weight $180 at Amazon $180 at Newegg

The Razer Naga V2 Pro is an interesting gaming mouse, as it's incredibly versatile when it comes to the types of games it's designed for. Many mice are designed for specific genres, be it MMO or MOBA, but not the Razer Naga V2 Pro. You can swap out the side grip and Razer includes a few of them that cater to different needs. For MMOs, you'll require more buttons than a MOBA or FPS, but you'll be able to customize the Naga V2 Pro to give you an edge in all of these genres (and then some). It's heavy and pricey, but does negate the need for multiple mice.

Source: Razer Razer Orochi V2 Best Portable Take this gaming mouse on your travels. The Razer Orochi V2 is designed for portable gaming. Should you frequently hit the road with your gaming laptop, this pointer will come in handy for work and play. Weight 60 g Wireless Razer HyperSpeed, Bluetooth Battery Life 950 hours DPI 18,000 IPS 450 Acceleration 40 g Sensor Razer Optical Pros Portable

Great battery life Cons Requires batteries $45 at Amazon $45 at Newegg

When you're on the road more than you are at a desk, the Razer Orochi V2 is a portable mouse that also doubles up as a capable wireless gaming mouse. The optical sensor is a more basic Razer solution, but it's still capable of hitting up to 18,000 for DPI and 450 for IPS. It can even last up to 950 hours on a single charge. You will need to swap out the battery once it's depleted, but using rechargeable batteries can help alleviate waste and additional costs.

Source: Razer Razer Turret for Xbox One Best for Consoles Swap out your Xbox controller for a mouse and keyboard. The Razer Turret is what you should buy if you have an Xbox console and want a mouse and keyboard experience with some specific games. It's designed for use on the couch too! Pros Excellent build quality

Works with PC and Xbox Cons Expensive $250 at Amazon

The Razer Turret for Xbox One is a truly unique recommendation in this guide because it's a mouse and keyboard combo package. The Razer Turret, as the full name implies, is designed for use with the Xbox One console, consisting of a keyboard and integrated slide-out mousepad, allowing you to make full use of the more accurate mouse while lounging on the couch in front of the big screen. It's expensive doesn't offer some of the premium features found in other Razer products, but allows for finer control in the limited lineup of Xbox games that support keyboard and mouse input.

Choosing the best gaming mouse

We recommend the Razer Viper V2 Pro as the best mouse for PC gaming because of its solid wireless support, excellent Razer optical sensor, and fantastic specifications. You'll be able to enjoy playing your favorite PC games for longer with up to 80 hours of battery life, and it'll charge quickly, allowing you to restock your mini fridge between sessions. It's pricey, but well worth it if you're seeking one of the best wireless gaming mice.