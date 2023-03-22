Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Being tethered to your gaming PC may not be the ideal experience when you're attempting to slide the pointer across a larger mousepad. This is where the best wireless gaming mouse comes into play with wireless capabilities. Whether it's Bluetooth or using a 2.4GHz connection, these mice allow you to cut the cord and game cable-free.

Cut all the cords with the best wireless gaming mouse

Razer Viper V2 Pro
Source: Razer
Razer Viper V2 Pro
Best Overall

One of the best wireless gaming mice around.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is a premium gaming pointer with plenty of bells and whistles for a compelling gaming experience. Razer's 30K optical Focus sensor is amazing, so too is the IPS, battery life, and other specs.

Weight
58 g
Connectivity
Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, USB-C
Battery Life
~80 hours
DPI
30,000
IPS
750
Acceleration
70 g
Sensor
Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor
Pros
  • Lightweight
  • Long-lasting battery
Cons
  • Expensive
$150 at Amazon $150 at Newegg

The Razer Viper V2 Pro takes everything that makes the Viper Ultimate so good and shaves off a few grams of weight by removing a few features that could be considered unnecessary, including Razer's Chroma RGB lighting. Weighing just 58g, it's incredibly lightweight, yet manages to offer up to 80 hours of battery life, depending on use and connection type. Speaking of which, this mouse comes with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and the company's Focus Pro 30K optical sensor. It's one of the best gaming mice, period.

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE
Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE
Runner-up

This pointer has Qi charging and a beefy battery.

There's plenty to appreciate with the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE. It has wireless capabilities, Qi charging support, and everything you need for lengthy gaming sessions.

Weight
142 g
RGB Lighting
Yes
Connectivity
2.4GHz, Bluetooth, USB-C
Battery Life
~50 hours
DPI
18,000
IPS
450
Polling Rate
2,000 Hz
Sensor
PixArt PAW3392
Pros
  • Qi charging
  • Excellent sensor
Cons
  • Weight
  • Pricey
$100 at Amazon $100 at Newegg

Our runner-up suggestion for the best wireless gaming mouse is the excellent Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE. It houses a PixArt PAW3392 sensor, which is incredibly accurate for intense gaming. The integrated battery lasts up to 50 hours, depending on use, and you can either charge it using the included cable (like most wireless mice) or through Qi wireless charging. It's a little on the heavy side because of this functionality, but it's a solid gaming companion at a reasonable price.

Logitech G305 LightSpeed
Source: Logitech
Logitech G305 Lightspeed
Best Budget

This pointer has Qi charging and a beefy battery.

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is an affordable and reliable wireless gaming mouse. It's available in a variety of colors and has a comfortable form factor that makes it easy to use.

Weight
99 g
Connectivity
LIGHTSPEED Wireless, USB
Battery Life
~250 hours
DPI
12,000
IPS
400
Polling Rate
1,000 Hz
Acceleration
40 g
Sensor
Logitech Hero
Pros
  • Affordable
  • Good performance
Cons
  • Requires batteries
$35 at Amazon

Not everyone has more than $50 to spend on a mouse, which is where the Logitech G305 Lightspeed makes an entrance at less than $40. Considering some of our recommendations here cost more than $100, that's quite the affordable offering. Don't mistake this for a terrible performer, however, as this mouse comes with Logitech's Hero sensor and battery life of up to 250 hours, but you will need to use and replace batteries. Rechargeable batteries can be used to avoid waste, and the Logitech G305 also supports a USB connection.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro
Source: Razer
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro
Best Premium

The best-performing gaming mouse.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is one of the company's most advanced gaming mice. It has just about anything you'd need with a gaming mouse, including rock-solid wireless performance, a killer sensor, great specs, and a striking, comfortable design.

Connectivity
Razer HyperSpeed, Bluetooth, USB-C
Battery Life
~90 hours
DPI
30,000
IPS
750
Acceleration
70 g
Sensor
Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor
Pros
  • Amazing performance
  • Solid battery life
Cons
  • Expensive
$160 at Amazon $160 at Newegg

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is a monster of a gaming mouse. Let's quickly walk through some specifications, starting with the excellent Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, which is amazing and among the best available. It's also capable of achieving a DPI setting of up to 30,000. Then there's the IPS of up to 750, which means it's both sensitive and incredibly accurate. Finally, we've got Razer HyperSpeed and Bluetooth support, allowing the mouse to be used with a variety of hardware. If you want the best-performing wireless gaming mouse, this is it.

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless
Source: SteelSeries
SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless
Best Lightweight

The mouse to buy if you value weight above all else.

Weight
74 g
Battery Life
~180 hours
DPI
18,000
IPS
400
Polling Rate
1,000 Hz
Acceleration
40 g
Sensor
SteelSeries TrueMove Air
Pros
  • Lightweight
  • Great performance
Cons
  • Larger size
$97 at Amazon $125 at Newegg

SteelSeries is best known for some of its more premium keyboards and mice, but the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless is a little more affordable. It's also incredibly lightweight (just like its SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless sibling), weighing in at just 74g. It's not the lightest mouse around, but that could be viewed as a positive since it doesn't feel too light. The SteelSeries TrueMove Air sensor is amazing for gaming, and so too is the 1,000Hz polling rate and up to 18,000 DPI. 180 hours on a single charge will ensure you're gaming for longer before topping up.

Razer Naga V2 Pro
Source: Razer
Razer Naga V2 Pro
Best Versatile

For those who play many PC games.

The Razer Naga V2 Pro is designed for those who frequently switch between game genres and don't want to have more than one pointer. The side grip can be swapped out for different configurations. One designed for MMOs, another for MOBAs, making this one versatile mouse.

Weight
134 g
Connectivity
Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C
Battery Life
~300 hours
DPI
30,000
IPS
750
Acceleration
70 g
Sensor
Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor
Pros
  • Great performance
  • Swappable side grips
Cons
  • Weight
$180 at Amazon $180 at Newegg

The Razer Naga V2 Pro is an interesting gaming mouse, as it's incredibly versatile when it comes to the types of games it's designed for. Many mice are designed for specific genres, be it MMO or MOBA, but not the Razer Naga V2 Pro. You can swap out the side grip and Razer includes a few of them that cater to different needs. For MMOs, you'll require more buttons than a MOBA or FPS, but you'll be able to customize the Naga V2 Pro to give you an edge in all of these genres (and then some). It's heavy and pricey, but does negate the need for multiple mice.

Razer Orochi V2
Source: Razer
Razer Orochi V2
Best Portable

Take this gaming mouse on your travels.

The Razer Orochi V2 is designed for portable gaming. Should you frequently hit the road with your gaming laptop, this pointer will come in handy for work and play.

Weight
60 g
Wireless
Razer HyperSpeed, Bluetooth
Battery Life
950 hours
DPI
18,000
IPS
450
Acceleration
40 g
Sensor
Razer Optical
Pros
  • Portable
  • Great battery life
Cons
  • Requires batteries
$45 at Amazon $45 at Newegg

When you're on the road more than you are at a desk, the Razer Orochi V2 is a portable mouse that also doubles up as a capable wireless gaming mouse. The optical sensor is a more basic Razer solution, but it's still capable of hitting up to 18,000 for DPI and 450 for IPS. It can even last up to 950 hours on a single charge. You will need to swap out the battery once it's depleted, but using rechargeable batteries can help alleviate waste and additional costs.

Razer Turret for Xbox One
Source: Razer
Razer Turret for Xbox One
Best for Consoles

Swap out your Xbox controller for a mouse and keyboard.

The Razer Turret is what you should buy if you have an Xbox console and want a mouse and keyboard experience with some specific games. It's designed for use on the couch too!

Pros
  • Excellent build quality
  • Works with PC and Xbox
Cons
  • Expensive
$250 at Amazon

The Razer Turret for Xbox One is a truly unique recommendation in this guide because it's a mouse and keyboard combo package. The Razer Turret, as the full name implies, is designed for use with the Xbox One console, consisting of a keyboard and integrated slide-out mousepad, allowing you to make full use of the more accurate mouse while lounging on the couch in front of the big screen. It's expensive doesn't offer some of the premium features found in other Razer products, but allows for finer control in the limited lineup of Xbox games that support keyboard and mouse input.

Choosing the best gaming mouse

We recommend the Razer Viper V2 Pro as the best mouse for PC gaming because of its solid wireless support, excellent Razer optical sensor, and fantastic specifications. You'll be able to enjoy playing your favorite PC games for longer with up to 80 hours of battery life, and it'll charge quickly, allowing you to restock your mini fridge between sessions. It's pricey, but well worth it if you're seeking one of the best wireless gaming mice.

