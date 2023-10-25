The best wireless keyboards can free you from the mess of cables on your desk, and they provide more versatility should you want to get in some typing away from an office or gaming room. Wireless keyboard technology has advanced to the point where there's really no drawback compared to using a wired option, even if you're involved in something like gaming where responsiveness is paramount. Many of the best keyboards on the market are indeed wireless, and many have optional wired capabilities.

There are wireless keyboards made for travel, for productivity and office work, for specialized tasks, and, as mentioned, for gaming. We've put together this collection with a wide range of great wireless keyboards to help you narrow down the options and to ultimately find the best option for your needs.