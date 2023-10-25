The best wireless keyboards can free you from the mess of cables on your desk, and they provide more versatility should you want to get in some typing away from an office or gaming room. Wireless keyboard technology has advanced to the point where there's really no drawback compared to using a wired option, even if you're involved in something like gaming where responsiveness is paramount. Many of the best keyboards on the market are indeed wireless, and many have optional wired capabilities.
There are wireless keyboards made for travel, for productivity and office work, for specialized tasks, and, as mentioned, for gaming. We've put together this collection with a wide range of great wireless keyboards to help you narrow down the options and to ultimately find the best option for your needs.
Keychron Q1 ProEditor's choice
They Keychron Q1 Pro is the best keyboard out there right now thanks to its deep modability, comfortable layout, QMK/VIA compatibility, premium build quality, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. It can handle everyday computing, specialized work, and even gaming; use it as it comes or tear it apart and build your own perfect keyboard. Be sure to check out our Keychron Q1 Pro review for a lot more information.
-
CHERRY Stream Wireless KeyboardBest value
The Cherry Stream Wireless is a quiet, low-profile keyboard that's ideal for office and general productivity use. It runs on two AA batteries, and you can expect years of life. It connects with a 2.4GHz dongle, the SX scissor switches stay comfortable even during long days of typing, and it has a full range of keys with additional media shortcuts along the top.
-
ASUS ROG Azoth Wireless Mechanical KeyboardPremium pick
The Asus ROG Azoth is a killer 75% mechanical gaming keyboard available with three different hot-swappable switch types, Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, long rechargeable battery life, and a two-inch customizable OLED display. It will give you an advantage in competitive gaming, but its pairing with up to three devices means you can easily use it for work during the day.
-
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL WirelessBest TKL
The wireless version of the Apex Pro TKL features OmniPoint 2.0 switches with adjustable activation points and speedy response for gaming supremacy. It comes with a comfy wrist rest, and it's decked out with customizable RGB lighting. There's even a small display for changing settings on the fly. Connect with Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless and enjoy more than 35 hours of life from a charge.
-
Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380SBest for Travel
The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s is a slim wedge of a keyboard that is perfect for travel or for casual use around the home. It works across platforms, and it offers quick switching between up to three paired devices. It even has 10 customizable buttons to make your own shortcuts. The two AAA batteries can last for years, and you can connect with Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt USB dongle.
-
ROYAL KLUDGE RK61Budget Mechanical$50 $63 Save $13
Royal Kludge's RK61 costs a lot less than it probably should, especially for a mechanical keyboard with hot-swappable switches. It's available with three different switch types, it has customizable RGB backlighting, and you can connect with Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, or with USB-C. Expect battery to go for about 12 or 13 hours with the dimmest backlight enabled, and recharge with USB-C.
-
Logitech Ergo K860Best Ergonomics$120 $130 Save $10
The split and angled design of the Logitech Ergo K860 keeps your wrists and forearms at a more natural angle to reduce stress and pain during long days of typing, making it one of the best ergo keyboards out there. The deep padded wrist rest adds even more comfort. The keyboard runs on two AAA batteries with up to two years of life, no doubt aided by the lack of backlight. Connect with Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless.
-
Logitech Wave KeysUnsplit Ergonomics
If you prefer an unsplit keyboard deck for your ergonomic typing, Logitech's Wave Keys we reviewed favorably is the way to go. Keys are still angled and have a rise toward the middle, but the typing is much more natural and still keeps stress off of your wrists and forearms. It runs on AAA batteries with years of life, and it can connect with Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt USB dongle.
-
Keychron K3 Ultra-SlimBest for Productivity
Keychron's stellar K3 mechanical keyboard is super slim with your choice of three different low-profile switches. It offers a 75% layout to save space on your desk, it has a white backlight, and it can be paired with up to three devices at once for quick switching. It even works across platforms. Connect with Bluetooth or USB-C, and get up to about 30 hours of battery life with the backlight enabled.
-
Corsair K100 Air Wireless RGBBest Low Profile
Corsair's K100 Air measures just 11mm thin at the front and 17mm thin at the back, making it one of the slimmest mechanical keyboards made for gaming. It offers per-key RGB lighting, a full range of keys including extra touch controls at the top, and it can be paired with multiple devices. The Cherry switches have 0.8mm actuation, and it connects with Bluetooth or Slipstream wireless with sub-1ms latency.
-
Logitech G915 LightspeedPick Your Switches
The Logitech G915 is another low-profile gaming keyboard, this time with your choice of Clicky, Linear, or Tactile switches. It has per-key RGB lighting, a number of extra keys and a roller bar along the top for shortcuts and macros, and the battery can go for up to 30 hours with RGB enabled. Connect with Bluetooth or Lightspeed wireless with 1ms latency for excellent gaming performance.
-
Razer BlackWidow V3 ProBest Gaming
The V4 Pro might be available, but those who want the best wireless gaming keyboard should check out the V3 Pro model. It has Razer's Green or Yellow mechanical switches, per-key RGB lighting, media controls, and the ability to connect with Bluetooth, 2.4GHz dongle, or a USB-C cable. It even comes with a thick wrist rest for extra comfort. Expect up to 200 hours of battery life with backlight disabled.
-
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini WirelessBest 60% Gaming$210 $240 Save $30
This is about as compact as mechanical gaming keyboards get, yet it offers unreal performance. That's thanks to the OmniPoint 2.0 switches with Hall Effect magnetic sensor and adjustable actuation points. Connect with 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth, and recharge with USB-C. You can expect up to 40 hours of life even with per-key RGB enabled. If you want a 60% layout for gaming, this is the way to go.
-
Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard - KB900Best Office$100 $125 Save $25
This KB900 Collaboration Keyboard we reviewed features dedicated touch Zoom controls, a low-profile and comfortable typing experience, and easy wireless connectivity (Bluetooth or 2.4GHz) with pairing for up to three devices. You can expect up to 20 days of life on a charge, and it recharges via USB-C. There's even a backlight with ambient sensor to keep it at the perfect level.
-
Apple Magic KeyboardBest for Apple
There are lots of Apple Magic keyboard alternatives, but the best for your Apple products is still the real deal. It offers outstanding battery life (no doubt helped by a lack of backlight), quick recharging with Lightning cable, and it pairs quickly and easily with your Apple devices. The low-profile typing is comfortably and immediately familiar, and the built quality is exceptional. It'll even work with iPad and iPhone.
-
Logitech K580 ChromeOS EditionBest for Chromebook$40 $50 Save $10
The ultimate keyboard for Chromebooks is easily Logitech's K580 ChromeOS Edition. It has all the right buttons for complete control over your Chromebook, and it even has a slot along the top for use with tablets and phones. It connects with Bluetooth or with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, and battery life goes for up to two years. It's thin, it's lightweight, and it offers a quiet typing experience.
Getting the best wireless keyboard for you
Wireless keyboards are a more convenient alternative to their wired brethren, freeing you from cables and allowing you to move about and set up a work area practically anywhere. While wireless keyboards have almost always been a popular choice for office and productivity work, wireless keyboards for gaming have caught up to a point where you don't really lose out on any performance. Even some of the best budget gaming keyboards have wireless connectivity, as do many of the best mechanical keyboards.
Keychron's Q1 Pro is our current top pick out of all the wireless keyboards on the market. It's highly customizable, it's available with three different types of hot-swappable switches, and it's built to a high standard. Typing is super comfortable, and you get a 75% layout for a more compact feel without losing F keys and the Nav cluster. It's deeply customizable, but you can also buy it and use it as is to great effect. It connects with Bluetooth 5.1 as well as USB-C, and it's compatible with QMK/VIA for deep customization. It'll even work for gaming, though you might want something with better performance if you're into competitive titles.
The Asus ROG Azoth will handle all gaming needs, with hot-swappable switches, an OLED menu display, per-key RGB lighting, and outstanding gaming performance with a low-latency connection. Asus says the battery can last for more than 2,000 hours if you have the display and RGB lighting disabled, and you can connect with Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless.
And if you'd like a simpler wireless keyboard for general productivity work around the home or office, Cherry's Stream keyboard is a low-cost option with comfy low-profile scissor switches, full layout, and dedicated media controls along the top. Don't forget to check out our curated list of the best keyboard deals to see if you can snag any of these great options on the cheap.