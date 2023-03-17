The keyboard is one of the most important accessories for any PC since we use it to not only type but to navigate through apps, websites, and games. We've rounded up the very best wireless game keyboards that don't require you to be tethered to your PC through a USB cable (unless you're charging the battery, of course). Pretty much all of our recommendations are mechanical keyboards since we view them to be the very best for gaming.

Razer used its premium optical switches for the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro to create an incredible typing and gaming experience. If you want the very best in wireless optical keyboards, look no further than this monster.

The Keychron Q1 Pro is the mechanical keyboard to choose for those who want to do some modding. It's available as a bare bones kit or a full assembled keyboard, depending on which you'd prefer. Feel free to swap out just about anything inside the chassis.

SteelSeries makes some excellent mechanical keyboards and the Apex Pro Mini Wireless is one of the best compact options from its extensive catalog. The best part is the ability to adjust the actuation points.

The Corsair K63 Wireless is a surprisingly affordable keyboard that doesn't require a cable to be attached between it and your PC. It's mechanical and has all the usual controls required, but you will be missing out on profile storage, longer battery life, etc.

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed is a full-size wireless mechanical keyboard with plenty of high-end features and a premium build quality. It's expensive but well worth it if you're after the best PC gaming experience.

Got an external GPU and a gaming monitor? This keyboard may be a great addition to your setup. With Razer mechanical switches, per-key RGB lighting, and a comfortable wrist rest, this is a great option for gamers. It also has media controls.

Level up with the best wireless gaming keyboards

When choosing the best wireless gaming keyboards, we look at a few factors. First, the keyboard needs to have decent wireless capabilities. The battery life should also be adequate for longer gaming sessions. The keyboard would be useless outside of PC gaming if it's no good for typing up thousands of words and as such we try and pick keyboards we'd enjoy using for doing just about anything on a PC.

We value the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro as the very best wireless gaming keyboard for a few reasons. It has some excellent switches that are great to use for work and play. Razer makes some of the best keyboards in the industry and the BlackWidow V3 Pro is right up there with the competition. Speaking of which, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed is an excellent runner-up. Just like the Razer leading keyboard, the G915 features a full-sized layout and all the usual features you'd need for in-game performance.

Not everyone needs or wants a wireless keyboard, which is where our other collections will come into play. If you'd like to learn more about what to look for in a mechanical keyboard, we've written up an in-depth guide on switches, keycaps, form-factors, and more.