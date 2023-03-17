The keyboard is one of the most important accessories for any PC since we use it to not only type but to navigate through apps, websites, and games. We've rounded up the very best wireless game keyboards that don't require you to be tethered to your PC through a USB cable (unless you're charging the battery, of course). Pretty much all of our recommendations are mechanical keyboards since we view them to be the very best for gaming.
Razer BlackWidow V3 ProStaff Pick
The best overall wireless keyboard.
Got an external GPU and a gaming monitor? This keyboard may be a great addition to your setup. With Razer mechanical switches, per-key RGB lighting, and a comfortable wrist rest, this is a great option for gamers. It also has media controls.
- Source: Logitech
Logitech G915 LightspeedBest Value
A solid full-size mechanical keyboard.
The Logitech G915 Lightspeed is a full-size wireless mechanical keyboard with plenty of high-end features and a premium build quality. It's expensive but well worth it if you're after the best PC gaming experience.
Corsair K63 Wireless
Corsair K63 Wireless
Our go-to keyboard for saving money.
The Corsair K63 Wireless is a surprisingly affordable keyboard that doesn't require a cable to be attached between it and your PC. It's mechanical and has all the usual controls required, but you will be missing out on profile storage, longer battery life, etc.
- Source: Razer
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed
Save desk space with this 65% keyboard.
The new BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed by Razer is a 65% wireless keyboard for gamers who are looking for a lag-free wireless connectivity experience.
- Source: SteelSeries
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless
Switch actuation points for quick reflexes.
SteelSeries makes some excellent mechanical keyboards and the Apex Pro Mini Wireless is one of the best compact options from its extensive catalog. The best part is the ability to adjust the actuation points.
Keychron Q1 Pro
Keychron Q1 Pro
Mod to your heart's content.
The Keychron Q1 Pro is the mechanical keyboard to choose for those who want to do some modding. It's available as a bare bones kit or a full assembled keyboard, depending on which you'd prefer. Feel free to swap out just about anything inside the chassis.
- Source: Corsair
Corsair K100 Air Wireless RGB
Emulating the laptop typing experience.
The Corsair K100 Air Wireless RGB is an incredibly thin mechanical keyboard. The company used low-profile switches to emulate a laptop typing experience with flat keys.
- Source: Razer
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro
For those who seek optical switches.
Razer used its premium optical switches for the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro to create an incredible typing and gaming experience. If you want the very best in wireless optical keyboards, look no further than this monster.
Level up with the best wireless gaming keyboards
When choosing the best wireless gaming keyboards, we look at a few factors. First, the keyboard needs to have decent wireless capabilities. The battery life should also be adequate for longer gaming sessions. The keyboard would be useless outside of PC gaming if it's no good for typing up thousands of words and as such we try and pick keyboards we'd enjoy using for doing just about anything on a PC.
We value the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro as the very best wireless gaming keyboard for a few reasons. It has some excellent switches that are great to use for work and play. Razer makes some of the best keyboards in the industry and the BlackWidow V3 Pro is right up there with the competition. Speaking of which, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed is an excellent runner-up. Just like the Razer leading keyboard, the G915 features a full-sized layout and all the usual features you'd need for in-game performance.
Not everyone needs or wants a wireless keyboard, which is where our other collections will come into play. If you'd like to learn more about what to look for in a mechanical keyboard, we've written up an in-depth guide on switches, keycaps, form-factors, and more.