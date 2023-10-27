There are so many mice on the market right now that it can be difficult to find one that best fits your needs. Even worse, most low-quality mice are not ergonomic and feel bad in your hand. Fortunately, there are plenty of great options to choose from that are compact enough to travel with and comfortable to use. These offerings come in various sizes and designs that will suit your style and budget.

Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro is the ultimate wireless mouse for gamers . There are 11 customizable buttons, including a multifunction HyperScroll wheel. The switches are also designed to weather extreme use, with a 90 million click lifespan. The Basilisk V3 Pro uses a wireless charging dock and a 30K optical sensor. Gamers will also love the customizable RGB lighting on the underside. Finally, the device uses a wireless USB dongle for connectivity rather than Bluetooth for a lag-free experience.

The Arc mouse is bendable, providing some unique positions while allowing you to fold it flat for easy storage. However, the device's unique design means it doesn’t have room for traditional buttons and has a touchpad instead, which provides greater maneuverability when scrolling. On the downside, Microsoft’s Arc has a relatively short battery life of six months with two AA batteries.

The Amazon Basics Wireless Computer Mouse is a great option for those seeking an affordable model without a lot of features. This compact wireless mouse has a symmetrical design with two buttons and a scroll wheel. The included wireless receiver is compact and stores conveniently in the battery compartment. Amazon's offering is the perfect choice for everyday computing or kids.

The Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse is one of the few ergonomic mice that is also portable. It has a simple vertical-oriented design, which places your hand at a 45-degree angle. The quality and performance are also what you would expect from a high-end ergonomic mouse, and you will have even more control with a natural hand posture. And though the mouse requires a single battery to function, it'll last up to 12 months.

Logitech's Pebble wireless mouse is the ideal option for limited space. This small travel mouse has silent buttons and a scroll wheel. It connects to almost any device with Bluetooth or the included USB receiver. The Pebble is so compact that it can actually fit in your pocket. Despite its diminutive size, it is still large enough to be held without difficulty. And although the device uses an AA battery, it will last up to 18 months.

The Acer M501 is a simple yet effective mouse that is sure to impress with its low price and precision. The symmetrical design is perfect for right and left-handed users, and the scroll wheel is silent, which is a nice feature for a mouse at this price point. The M501 does use a single AA battery, but integrated power management means it can last up to one year. Finally, this mouse is very low-profile, making it perfect for travel.

Asus’s ROG Harpe is a well-built mouse that looks rather simple. It is long and slender, which makes it stand out from the taller and wider competition. The Harpe is also extremely light at only 1.9 ounces (54 grams). But what sets this mouse apart is its ultra-low latency and precise controls. At 36,000 DPI, the mouse can detect even the smallest movements. The built-in rechargeable battery can also support a whopping 90 hours of use.

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is the perfect mouse; it fits many features into a small package. The device has Logitech’s precise laser technology, so it'll work anywhere, including a glass desktop. You also won’t have to worry about keeping extra batteries thanks to a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 70 days. The buttons are also customizable, and the MagSpeed scroll wheel moves with absolute precision.

Finding the right mouse for you

Now, it is time to pick the mouse that works best for you. The decision comes down to desirable features and size. For instance, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is an all-around great mouse. It provides the perfect ratio of price and performance, with some excellent features like its ability to function on any surface (which comes in handy on the go). The MX Anywhere 3 is an average size for a wireless mouse, but if you have larger hands, then you may want to consider something a little more sizable.

Those seeking the ultimate performance will appreciate the Asus ROG Harpe’s precision. The Harpe is responsive, light, and longer than most wireless mice, which makes it a good alternative to smaller wireless mice. If cost is important, consider Acer’s M501 because it is a solid, affordable mouse that even has a silent scroll wheel. Unfortunately, it is not a Bluetooth mouse, so you will have to use the included USB dongle. This may be a problem if you plan to use the mouse with a device like an iPad.