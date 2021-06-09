These are the Best Wireless Mouse for Mac: Logitech M720, Apple Magic Mouse, and more!

Wireless mice are a very useful accessory for your Mac. They’re less cumbersome to use than a trackpad and they make it easier for tasks that require more accuracy than usual. Moreover, their wireless nature makes sure that they don’t clutter up your desk space or get tangled with other peripherals.

There are a lot of good wireless mice on the market, so picking one up for your Mac can be difficult. You have to think of what you need from a wireless mouse – do you require any specific features? Do you play a lot of games? How’s the battery life? As USB ports are a luxury on most Macs, connectivity options are another area to explore in any wireless mouse – whether it supports Bluetooth and whether it has a USB receiver (for when you might need it).

To make your task of finding a wireless mouse easier, we’ve compiled some of the best wireless mice on the market. Also, if you’re in the market for a case for your MacBook Pro, we’ve got some great options in our best MacBook Pro cases guide, and there are great USB C hubs for your MacBook Pro too.

Best Wireless Mice for Mac

Logitech M720 Triathlon A great option for most The Logitech M720 Triathlon can be paired with up to three machines and you can switch among them by just pressing a button. It can work using both Bluetooth and a USB receiver. Additionally, it has six buttons that are customizable using Logitech software. View at Amazon

Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 The budget pick If you're a little tight on the budget, this Microsoft Bluetooth mouse is worth considering. It only uses Bluetooth for connectivity, and its design works for both left and right handed users. View at Amazon

Apple Magic Mouse Seamless connectivity Being an Apple product, the Magic Mouse works seamlessly with every Mac. It’s however on the high side in terms of the price. The Magic Mouse is also rechargeable but that odd placement of the lightning port may irk some people. View at Amazon

Logitech M585 A workhorse The Logitech M585 is a slightly toned-down version of the M720 Triathlon. It matches all of the M720’s features, barring the Hyperfast scrolling. It also works with both Bluetooth and a USB receiver. View at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac Features galore The Logitech MX Master 3 is the most expensive mouse in our picks - and rightly so. It's filled with features like app-specific profiles and macOS gestures support. What’s more, it can even work on glass. View at Amazon

SteelSeries Rival 3 For gamers If you’re going to game on a Mac, you'd better get the SteelSeries Rival 3. This wireless gaming mouse provides ultra-low latency wireless performance. It’s also built for extreme durability. Moreover, it is ambidextrous. View at Amazon

Logitech Pebble M350 Travel ready If you're looking for something that doesn’t take much space and is ready for your on-the-go life, Logitech Pebble M350 may be perfect for you. It sports a minimalist and modern design that's ultra-portable. Moreover, it can connect over both Bluetooth and a USB receiver. View at Amazon

Jelly Comb Bluetooth Mouse Low-cost option The Jelly Comb Bluetooth Mouse is really affordable, and supports both Bluetooth and USB receiver for connectivity. It can work at three DPI levels, and offers superb durability. View at Amazon

Satechi M1 Small but elegant If you are looking for a no-nonsense mouse but with a little more flair than the Microsoft option, the Satechi M1 is for you. It works effortlessly with all Macs, and sports an aluminium finish with an ergonomic design. View at Amazon

These are some of the best wireless mice for Mac right now. For most of you out there, the Logitech M720 Triathlon is a perfect choice. However, if you’re into gaming, you are probably better off with a wired mouse for gaming. The Apple Magic Mouse is also good if you want seamless connectivity with your Mac and aren’t worried about spending a bit more. For consumers on a budget, the Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse is a decent choice.

When it comes to choosing a mouse, it all comes down to your personal preference. Just make sure your choice has all the features you need. While you’re buying a wireless mouse for your Mac, do invest in a decent mouse pad — you won’t regret it. Meanwhile, make sure to check out our guides on how to force quit an app and how to completely uninstall apps on Mac.