It can be challenging to get into a workout groove without listening to music. Whether you’re running, lifting weights, or using a machine at the gym, you may need some tunes to pump you up and reach your goals. That’s why headphones are a must. But you can’t just wear any old headphones during your routine. Earbuds are the best workout headphones because they deliver the sound you want without the heft of over-the-ear headphones . Plus, you can store them easily with the gear in your gym bag. If you’re looking for a pair of earbuds that packs a punch and works during your workout, here are the best.

Jabra’s Elite 4 Active earbuds are made to stay in your ears, no matter the situation. Their ergonomic, wing-free design fits nicely and remains snug. These earbuds are IP57 water- and sweatproof and offer plenty of sound settings, including active noise cancelation, which can help minimize noise. You can also use one earbud at a time with Mono Mode, similar to how people utilize AirPods Pro 2.

The Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds are made to endure the toughest workouts, indoors and out. They are MIL-STD 810G tested and can handle water, sweat, and dust thanks to the IP68 rating. Aside from their build, these have surprisingly good active noise cancelation, cutting out the background noise, so you focus on the task at hand. And if you want to be aware of your surroundings, there's an ambient noise mode.

Audiophiles love Sennheiser, and that remains true with its Sport true wireless earbuds. The 7mm driver boosts the bass and provides a full audio experience. There are plenty of other features too, including the open and closed ear adapter options that allow for muting outside noise. The buds are also great for work calls because Sidetone helps you to hear your own voice.

These JBL earbuds have an IP67-certified rating, which means they can be fully immersed in 1 meter of water for about 30 minutes and still work. The buds are fully dustproof as well. Battery life is also on point; you’ll get 10 hours on a full charge and 20 from the case. JBL Pure Bass with 6.0mm drivers will lift your listening experience. You'll also get three tip sizes in the box.

If you want to connect to multiple devices, the Jabra Elite 7 Active are the right earbuds for you. They offer Multipoint connectivity, so you can seamlessly switch between listening on one device to another. Even with Multipoint, the sound quality doesn't suffer. With 30 hours of battery life in their case and durability, they can be worn at length without budging.

Bose is typically known for its over-the-ear headphones, but these buds bring that technology to your workouts. The Volume-Optimized Active EQ will automatically boost the highs and lows of whatever you’re listening to, giving you a better audio experience. Bose includes three tip sizes for the best fit, and each earbud has touch controls.

These budget wireless earbuds offer some great features and colors for a solid price. You’ll get great battery life with over 8 hours on a single charge and 24 hours in the charging case, offering a whopping 32 hours of playtime. The sound quality packs a punch and you can even use one earbud at a time, which you don't see on budget earbuds.

These earbuds take the great technology from Beats headphones and translate them to the gym. The secure wingtip design keeps earbuds in place, even when jogging. They're particularly great with other Apple devices since they come with the H1 chip, allowing for features like automatic switching and audio sharing, although you still get plenty of features on Android.

Get your sweat on with these earbuds

Making it through a workout can be hard but wearing some great wireless earbuds can make it easier. Your pump-up playlist will get you through those reps, and wearing earbuds is the most comfortable way to listen. When looking at features, you want ones that have a good IP rating to battle against sweat and that last a long time on a single charge. Plus, they need to stay in your ears while you're working out, so either a choice with multiple ear tips or a wing or hook is important. The Beats Fit Pro are our top choice because of their secure fit, top-notch features, and Apple's H1 chip for fast connection to Apple devices.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active are also a great option because they connect to multiple devices. But for a luxurious listening experience anywhere, the Bose Sport Earbuds are worth checking out, thanks to its Volume-Optimized Active EQ technology. No matter what earbuds you choose, make sure you find ones that are sweatproof with solid battery life. The last thing you want is to be finishing up a workout just as your battery runs out.