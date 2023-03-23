The best workstation laptops are designed to deliver a near-desktop-class computing experience while remaining mobile enough to work practically anywhere. Creators, designers, developers, engineers, scientists, and many other professionals use these laptops for heavy tasks in specialized software; they're built to accommodate the need for high-end processor (CPU) and graphics card (GPU) performance, as well as color-accurate and high-resolution displays. Many even come with Independent Software Vendor (ISV) certifications, proving that the laptops can optimally run the most popular and demanding industry apps. Let's take a look at the best workstation laptops out there today to help you get the right hardware for the job.

Our favorite workstation laptops in 2023

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Editor's Choice The right setup for many people The ThinkPad P16 (Gen 1) is a continuation of the P15 and P17 lineups. It's a big and heavy laptop, but it has the performance hardware, display, and high-end features to be your go-to laptop when it comes to specialized work. Pros High-end performance for specialized tasks

Gorgeous 16-inch display options

Excellent keyboard

Optional 4G LTE connectivity Cons Touchpad click is a bit hollow

No Ethernet port $3489 at Lenovo $2999 at B&H $2309 at Amazon

Lenovo's ThinkPad P16 (Gen 1) is one of the best Lenovo laptops out there if you're in need of a mobile workstation. It's a mix of the older (and discontinued) ThinkPad P15 and P17 laptops, with Lenovo taking some of the best parts of both PCs to create this new 16-inch powerhouse. It's powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core HX-series processors, with up to a Core i9-12950HX with 16 cores and 24 threads. It's joined by up to 128GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM, up to 4TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, and up to a NVIDIA RTX A5500 Laptop GPU. In my ThinkPad P16 (Gen 1) review, I noted that the laptop can almost deliver desktop-class performance, and it does it while remaining un-throttled by heat.

There are four displays to work with, starting at an FHD+ resolution and extending up to a UHD+ resolution with OLED panel, touch functionality, anti-reflective finish, Dolby Vision, HDR 500 True Black, and X-Rite Pantone color calibration. The OLED screen is even compatible with Lenovo's Precision Pen 2 should you want to jot down some notes or make some sketches. The laptop includes ISV certifications for many popular programs, ensuring it works right out of the box.

As usual, it's built into a resilient ThinkPad chassis with MIL-STD-810H durability certification. The keyboard is as good as it gets, there are plenty of ports to work with, and you can even add 4G LTE connectivity if you need to stay connected outside of Wi-Fi range. Other than a few blind spots, like the lack of native Ethernet and the hollow touchpad click, this is a well-rounded PC.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Premium Pick Exceptional workhorse for macOS users Apple's MacBook Pro for 2023, available in 14- and 16-inch sizes, is a beast of a laptop that many professionals can't live without. It's powered by the impressive M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, it offers outstanding battery life, and it has a knockout display. Pros Great performance that doesn't suffer on battery power

Epic battery life

Gorgeous screen and loud speakers Cons Ugly screen notch

Can get very expensive $2499 at Best Buy (16 inches) $2499 at Amazon (16 inches) $2499 at Apple (16 inches)

Apple's MacBook Pro for 2023 comes in both 14- and 16-inch sizes, but here we're focusing on the latter option thanks to its larger size and broader performance potential. In our MacBook Pro 16 (2023) review, we mention that "the M2 Max doesn't bring jaw-dropping leaps over the M1 Max, but its improved efficiency is very welcome." Essentially, those with an M1 MacBook Pro won't really see much difference here in terms of design or extra features; it's all about the performance.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with up to a 12-core M2 Max CPU, a 38-core GPU, 96GB of memory, and 8TB of storage. That's enough power and support to handle just about any task, and you'll find that the battery can last through a full workday even when accomplishing advanced tasks. The laptop has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, an SD card reader, and 3.5mm audio jack, ensuring you can connect accessories natively or with a powerful Thunderbolt dock.

Moving on to the display, you're looking at a 16.2-inch size with 3456x2234 resolution, up to 1,600 nits brightness with HDR, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and outstanding color accuracy. The only drawback is the 1080p camera's notch along the top. If you're a macOS lover and need a ton of power but want to remain as mobile as possible, you can always check out the MacBook Pro 14.

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 Best Value Tons of laptop at a competitive price HP's ZBook Firefly 14 G9 is a more affordable laptop that just touches on the workstation market. It won't beat a lot of true worktstations in terms of raw power, but it still comes with a NVIDIA T550 Laptop GPU, high-res display, and tons of customization options. Pros Relatively compact design

Beautiful display options

Tons of customization options Cons CPU power won't match many other laptop in this collection

Battery life could be better $1379 at HP

Investing in a workstation laptop doesn't always mean you need to shell out big bucks for a blistering device. HP's ZBook Firefly 14 G9 just starts scratching the workstation tier, coming at you with Intel's 12th Gen Core U- and P-series processors and NVIDIA RTX A500 or NVIDIA T550 discrete GPUs. These can be joined by up to 64GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

You're not going to get as much power as a workstation with, say, an HX-series Intel processor and beefier GPU, but this laptop starts much closer to $1,000 than any other in this list. In our HP ZBook Firefly G9 review, we mention that it's built to accommodate professional mobile workers and technical managers.

The laptop is relatively lightweight at 3.43 pounds, and the overall build size makes it a breeze to carry around. The 14-inch screen starts at an FHD+ resolution and moves up through to a QHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate and accurate color particularly in the sRGB gamut.

Dell Precision 7770 Oversized display 17.3-inch powerhouse Need a big 17.3-inch display with a lot of performance backing it up? Dell's Precision 7770 answers the call and provides many different configuration options to help you get what you need. Pros Gorgeous 17.3-inch display options

Tons of performance overhead

Wide selection of ports Cons Chunky build

Prices climb quickly $2719 at Dell

Dell's Precision 7770 is one of our picks for the overall best Dell laptops, and it holds up well here when surrounded by other mobile workstations. The 17.3-inch display provides a ton of space for multitasking, and you can get it in either FHD or UHD resolutions. If you do go 4K, it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, anti-glare finish, 99% DCI-P3 color, and 500 nits of brightness.

Dell offers a ton of configuration options for all performance hardware. Intel's 12th Gen HX-series vPro CPUs are on board, with up to an i9-12950HX supported by 64GB of DDR5-4800 RAM and 4TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. You can also configure up to an NVIDIA RTX A5500 discrete GPU with 16GB of VRAM. The laptop has a wide selection of ports, the FHD camera provides intelligent privacy and security, and the keyboard is comfortable even during long days of typing.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Best durability X1 style, workstation power Lenovo's ThinkPad P1 (Gen 5) is essentially an X1 Extreme available with specialized performance hardware. If you love the thin look, high-end build quality, and durability of the X1 lineup, this laptop should be a great choice. Pros Thin, durable build

Lots of powerful hardware options

Outstanding keyboard

Optional 5G connectivity Cons Cooling might be an issue due to its size $2149 at Amazon $1949 at Lenovo

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme has long been a top business laptop choice for many people who crave ThinkPad durability with extra performance overhead, built into a chassis that's much slimmer than something like the ThinkPad P16. However, the X1 Extreme is geared less toward the mobile workstation market and more toward "casual" use. Thankfully, the ThinkPad P1 (Gen 5) is almost the exact same laptop as the X1 Extreme, albeit with NVIDIA RTX A-series GPUs that are better optimized for specialized work. Our X1 Extreme vs. ThinkPad P1 comparison has much more information.

You can configure the ThinkPad P1 (Gen 5) with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, NVIDIA RTX A5500 Laptop GPU, 64GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM, and 4TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, making it a killer laptop despite its sleeker design. There are also four different displays available, starting at FHD+ and moving up to UHD+ with touch functionality, 600 nits brightness, an anti-reflective finish, 100% AdobeRGB color, Dolby Vision, and X-Rite Pantone factory color calibration.

You get the usual outstanding ThinkPad durability and added security features, plus a ton of ports for native connectivity. You can even add a 5G WWAN chip should you need to stay connected outside of Wi-Fi range.

HP ZBook Studio G9 HP ZBook Studio G9 Best configuration options Many different high-power hardware options HP's ZBook Studio G9 pretty much has it all when it comes to performance hardware, and it's all built into a sleek chassis. These laptops are expensive, but the ZBook lineup has never been in a better place than it is now. Pros Tons of different configuration options

Sleek design

Gorgeous displays Cons Port selection might not work for some people $1999 at HP

The ZBook lineup represents some of the best HP laptops for professionals who need ultimate power, and the Studio model — now in its ninth generation — is particularly accommodating when it comes to hardware configurations. This is a rather sleek 16-inch workstation that you can get with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK processor with NVIDIA RTX A3000 GPU or i9-12900H vPro CPU with RTX A5500 GPU (should you need that extra graphics power). There are plenty of lesser configurations available as well, starting at a Core i7-12700H CPU with RTX A1000 GPU. Add up to 64GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

The 16-inch screen is a knockout, with up to a 3840x2400 (UHD+) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and outstanding color accuracy. The keyboard is comfortable, there's an enormous touchpad, and it comes with plenty of extra security features. One of its drawbacks, due to the slim build, is port selection. Its three Thunderbolt 4 ports can make up for a lot of it, but there's still no native video out and just one USB-A port.

Dell Precision 5470 Best 14-inch workstation Lots of power in a more compact size Love Dell's Precision lineup but want to keep your laptop portable? The 14-inch Precision 5470 might be what you're looking for, especially if you're not particularly interested in going all-out with performance hardware. Pros Many configuration options available

Beautiful 14-inch display

Relatively lightweight build Cons Port selection could be better

Just one discrete GPU option $1999 at Amazon $1359 at Dell

Dell's Precision 7770 might look like it has what you need, but not everyone can contend with a 17.3-inch laptop. That's where the Precision 5470 comes in. It has a 14-inch display available with an FHD+ or QHD+ resolution, the latter with a 60Hz refresh rate, anti-reflective finish, touch functionality, 100% sRGB color, inking support, and 500 nits brightness. The laptop weighs in at about 3.26 pounds, keeping it on the portable side of the workstation market.

In typical Dell fashion, you can choose from a bunch of different configuration options. Processors range from a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H vPro all the way up to a Core i9-12900HK vPro chip, and you can add an NVIDIA A1000 Laptop GPU if required. Configure up to 32GB of LPDDR5-5200MHz RAM, and enjoy up to 4TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. I/O relies heavily on Thunderbolt 4, though there is a microSD slot for removable storage.

Finding the best mobile workstation for you

Shopping for a new a mobile workstation is not something that should be taken lightly. These devices are generally very expensive, and you want to be sure you get the right setup for your needs without overspending. The best laptops in this category provide plenty of configuration options at different price points, and we've been sure to round up different screen sizes and resolutions to suit your workflow.

Lenovo's ThinkPad P16 (Gen 1) is an outstanding option that should work for many people. It's durable in the traditional ThinkPad sense, it's built to a high standard, and the keyboard is almost unbeatable. It comes with Intel's 12th Gen HX-series CPUs, combined with up to a NVIDIA RTX A5500 Laptop GPU. ISV certifications prove it can optimally run popular industry software, and the four available 16-inch displays should handle just about any work.

The ThinkPad P16 doesn't come cheap, but Lenovo often hosts major sales that drop prices by 50% or more. Try to hold out for one of these sales to get the best deal for your money. If you need a laptop now and don't want to overspend, something like the HP ZBook Firefly G9 is a great pick, though it won't deliver nearly as much power as the P16.

Finally, those accustomed to macOS — especially anyone who wants an excellent creator laptop or high-end programming laptop— will want to check out the MacBook Pro (2023) with M2 chips. It's available in 14- and 16-inch sizes, it's extremely powerful, and its battery life can't be beat.