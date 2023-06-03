WWDC23 is right around the corner, and our excitement continues to build. This time around, we're expecting Apple to reveal iOS 17, macOS 14, and a major watchOS 10 update. More importantly, though, we're anticipating the rumored mixed-reality headset, which could reshape the company's legacy going forward.

Speaking of notable reveals, and as we wait for this year's conference, let us walk down memory lane and revisit seven of Apple's best.

7 Dark Mode on iOS

To some, Dark Mode support is a trivial, cosmetic feature. Many of us, however, had been waiting years for it. Consequently, its WWDC reveal materialized as an emotional moment that a number of people still rewatch to this day.

For reference, iOS has had a Classic Invert toggle for a long while now, allowing users to invert the colors of all on-screen elements, including photos, videos, and app icons. Expectedly, this feature was impractical for those who sought a proper dark mode. The great iPhone was pretty much deemed unusable when this option was enabled.

In 2017, Apple introduced a new Smart Invert toggle as part of iOS 11, which would invert the interface's colors while preserving the colors of app icons, media, and other relevant elements. Nonetheless, it still was far from perfect, as some shades would look out of place, and it just looked unnatural. It was a major step forward when compared to Classic Invert, but it still wasn't what we wanted.

A year later, the firm introduced a proper dark mode — except that it was exclusive to new Macs through the macOS Mojave update. Finally, finally, Apple brought Dark Mode to the iPhone in the following year as part of iOS 13. The initial WWDC19 reveal was pretty intense, with the in-person audience breaking out in cheers. It may not be an advanced technology or a groundbreaking offering, but it's a moment Apple fans remember.

6 Apple Music

Let's go back to 2015. Apple launched its music streaming service as "One More Thing" toward the end of the main keynote. At the time, the service offered an extensive music catalog, in addition to Beats 1 radio (now Apple 1) and a now-retired Connect tab for artists to address their fans.

Apart from being baked into Apple operating systems, Apple Music has been made available in over 100 countries since its launch. This included plenty of regions where Spotify was unsupported, which pushed the latter to expand its coverage. The two companies have been competing since then, so consequently, users benefit from innovative additions regardless of their service.

Today, Apple Music has over 100 million songs and tens of thousands of curated playlists. That's not to mention that the service now offers some more advanced features, such as Spatial Audio, lossless qualities, listening history with friends, and more.

5 iCloud

iCloud was revealed during WWDC11, replacing MobileMe as an overhauled online service. For those unfamiliar, MobileMe offered contact, document, and calendar sync across Apple devices, in addition to other similar perks, for $99 per year. However, the service faced some major outages, with 1% of users being unable to access their emails for a significant amount of time. That's not to mention the hefty pre-authorization charges. While iCloud at the time offered many of MobileMe's features, the company needed to come up with a polished, rebranded solution after MobileMe's failure.

iCloud gave Apple's online services a new lifeline, and, when compared to MobileMe, it has been going pretty smoothly. Now, iPhones, iPads, and Macs instantly exchange iCloud data in the background, including photos, videos, documents, and even third-party app files. It also offers all (even non-Apple devices) users free productivity tools through its web version. Through Apple's iWork suite (Pages, Numbers, and Keynote), anyone can create and edit supported documents for free, making it a solid alternative to Microsoft Office and Google Docs.

Later, Apple launched iCloud+, which offers a paid upgrade from the free 5GB plan. Besides cloud space, users can hide their IP addresses, conceal their email addresses, and more. Today, iCloud has become an integral part of Apple's ecosystem, connecting the company's devices and keeping them on the same page in terms of user info, all in real time.

4 iPadOS 13

WWDC 2019 not only brought Dark Mode to iOS, but it also marked the beginning of a new iPad era. During the same keynote, Apple announced that it would be rebranding iOS on iPads to iPadOS. While iOS and iPadOS still share the same foundation, the company wanted to further distinguish between the two device types.

When the Original iPad first launched, it was pretty much a stretched-out iPhone, with very few exclusive software features. Apple's tablet then started evolving with each hardware and software upgrade, focusing on multitasking features like multi-windows support to distinguish it from the iPhone.

Since the rebrand, iPadOS has gained even more advanced features, such as Stage Manager, external display support, and even a native Final Cut Pro app. While to many users the iPad is still far from being a laptop replacement, it's slowly becoming more capable at handling PC tasks and Pro workflows that weren't possible in previous years. This is why the iPadOS 13 rebrand is such an iconic moment in WWDC history; it redefined what an iPad can and should be.

3 iOS 7

Revealed during WWDC13, iOS 7 is arguably the biggest iPhone OS update to date. It completely overhauled the operating system by getting rid of the outdated, clunky user interface in favor of a flatter, more minimalist design. While skeuomorphism has its appeal, iOS 7 offered a futuristic UI that made the iPhone easier on the eyes. That's not to mention it also featured AirDrop's debut, which offers a fast, reliable, and convenient mechanism for data transfer between iDevices. Today AirDrop is still actively used by Apple users, as it requires no internet, phone number exchange, or wired connections.

iOS 7 brought plenty of other introductions, including the Control Center. Prior to this update, toggling Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other settings was nowhere as fast or convenient. The list goes on. There's just no denying that iOS 7 is one of the biggest and best WWDC reveals of all time.

2 iPhone 4

The iPhone 4 is the hardware equivalent of iOS 7. While the phone was officially announced during WWDC10, it was unofficially revealed months before the conference. In case you forgot, an Apple employee forgot an iPhone 4 prototype at a bar, which was then sold online for $5,000. Gizmodo then leaked the device, spoiling the surprise weeks in advance. Its WWDC introduction was still remarkable nonetheless.

The iPhone 4, when compared to the 3GS, offered a completely redesigned exterior with flat edges and a glass back. That's not to mention that it offered a front-facing camera for the first time on an iPhone. The device looked like a futuristic masterpiece, and to this day it remains one of the most iconic iPhone designs.

1 Apple silicon

Last, but certainly not least, we have Apple's transition to its own silicon chips on the Mac. Announced at WWDC20, the Developer Transition Kit (DTK) was sold to a number of developers to prepare their apps for Apple's upcoming silicon Macs. Informally dubbed as an "iPad in a Mac Mini's body," the DTK packed an Apple processor and ran a pre-release version of macOS Big Sur, which completely overhauled the Mac's operating system and introduced UI elements that are similar to those on iOS. Speaking of, users could also run iOS apps natively on these silicon-powered Macs after they commercially debuted with the M1 chip later that year.

Since then, Apple has released supercharged versions of the M1, in addition to the M2 family. Macs today are more powerful and energy-efficient than ever, making them some of the best products for students, employees, and creators alike. This hardware/software combo was the beginning of a glorious Mac era that reimagined the Apple computer and its capabilities.

Will the mixed-reality headset be next?

With rumors indicating that Apple's mixed-reality headset could be another major starting point in the history of the company, there's a good chance it'll be one of the most notable WWDC reveals of all time. Leaks already have given us a vague idea of what to expect, and it appears that this device will be jampacked with sensors and technology that are more advanced than those offered by rivals. Till then, we will have to wait and speculate, until Apple makes this product official in WWDC23.