The Xbox 360 was a console that marked a turning point in the home console market. It not only had a great library of games released throughout its lifetime, but it was also the console that helped usher in a new period of competition between game companies. While the PlayStation 3 had its own collection of hits, Xbox 360 owners were seeing original games that would go on to become major franchises, as well as an amazing online experience for the time. To me, the Xbox 360 is one of the great consoles of modern gaming that many Xbox fans look back fondly on as a high point for the company.

This is why I love to revisit some of my favorite games released for the Xbox 360 on the Xbox Series X. The nostalgia is fun to engage with, but there are a number of games that still hold up very well all these years later. Luckily for me and other Xbox owners, some games gain a few benefits from being played on the Xbox Series X. But which ones should you boot up once again on the latest Xbox hardware? Here are six games on the Xbox 360 that I love to revisit on the Xbox Series X.

6 Gears of War

We got the console for this