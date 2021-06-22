Best Xbox Controller Phone Mount Clips for Project xCloud: 8bitdo, Oivo, PowerA, and more!

Mobile gaming has gained a crazy amount of popularity over the past few years. With famous titles like PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, Fortnite, and Genshin Impact being available on smartphones, a lot more people have started to play games on their mobile phones. You no longer need the best smartphone to play mobile games as even cheap Android phones nowadays come with capable specifications.

Not just that, but cloud gaming is also on the rise which means if you’re interested in Project xCloud, you can play some of the best Xbox games right on your smartphone using your Xbox controller. To be able to do that, you’ll need an Xbox controller phone mount clip that can hold your phone right on the controller itself. If you’re looking to buy an Xbox Series X or Series S, we have a restock guide you might be interested in. Here are some of the best options for mount clips we found for the Xbox controller.

Oivo Xbox Controller Phone Mount Affordable starter kit If you're looking for an affordable phone mount to get started with, this one from Oivo gets all the basics right.

Weipgeek Foldable Xbox Controller Mount Best rated mount This mount is reliable and is among the best rated in this segment. It's foldable too so you can carry it around with ease.

PowerA Moga Xbox Controller Mount Most reliable option If you can spend a little more than the last option, this should be your pick. It has a robust design and is more durable.

NBCP Xbox Controller Phone Mount Another affordable mount This has an ergonomic design and just snaps onto the controller. It has an adjustable clip and is good for beginners.

Oivo dual adjustable Controller Mount For the perfect angles This mount has a dual adjustable mechanism which allows you to adjust your phone's angle accurately for better viewing.

Auarte Xbox Controller Phone Mount For sturdier grip If you want a clip that holds your phone at different points for better stability, this is a good option.

8bitdo Xbox Controller Phone Mount Officially licensed clip This is a licensed accessory so you can expect the quality to be great. This clip also has a dual adjustment mount.

Dainself Xbox Controller Phone Mount Another decent option This is another generic clip mount for an Xbox controller with good reviews. It's cheap and gets the job done just fine.

Rhotall Xbox Controller Phone Mount Sturdy snap-on mount Unlike some other mounts that just clip onto the controller, this one stays on better since it has a locking mechanism.

These are some of the best Xbox controller phone mount clips you can buy for an enjoyable gaming experience with xCloud or any other game for that matter on your smartphone. A lot of mobile games support an external controller so you can try playing your favorite games without covering your screen with your smudgy fingers.

Xbox Wireless Controller The Xbox Wireless Controller is compatible with an Xbox console as well as a Windows 10 PC. You can even use it to play games on your Android and iOS smartphones.

If you want a reliable option, we would suggest getting the phone mount from 8bitdo, although it’s slightly more expensive than the other options. If you want a more affordable alternative, the Wepigeek controller mount is a good option. The PowerA Moga mobile clip holder is also a great option with excellent reviews and a dual adjustable gear mechanism for a more comfortable viewing experience. All the phone mounts do the same job though of holding your phone in place on your controller so any of these options ideally should do the job for you.