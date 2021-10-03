These are the best Xbox Series X, S, and Xbox One Games to play in Fall 2021!

Whether you’ve just picked up a precious Xbox Series X/S, or you’re an Xbox One gamer who wants to know what to play next, we’ve got you covered. We’ve listed out the 23 games you must play if you’re an Xbox console owner.

The Xbox Series X is one of the most powerful consoles ever created, and the Xbox Series S is no slouch either. They promise updated graphics and low loading times. That said, there are no next-generation exclusives on Xbox Series X. Not only can (almost) all Xbox One games be played on the Series consoles, thanks to backward compatibility, but every game on this list is also playable on the Xbox One. There may be next-generation exclusives in the future, but at the moment Xbox appears to be keeping game releases as inclusive as possible.

Also, for the sake of brevity, we’re not going to be including backward-compatible games or games available through Xbox Game Pass. We’re only including games you can purchase for your Xbox One or Series X/S now.

So, in no particular order, here are the 24 best Xbox games you can buy right now for your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S console.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Accept no substitutes. When you want to play the best Microsoft has to offer, an experience you won’t get on a PlayStation or Nintendo console, you start with Halo. The Master Chief Collection includes Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo Reach, and Halo 4. Each game has updated graphics and audio, meaning you’re getting the best version of each game.

The collection gets regular updates, with Halo Reach having been added in 2019, a full five years after the MCC was originally released. As a bonus, Halo 5: Guardians, the only mainline Halo game that’s not currently included in the MCC, is currently available for Xbox One as well, so you can play the whole series before the next game, Halo Infinite is released.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection A compilation of classic Halo games available for the Xbox One and Series X/S consoles, in which you follow the long journey of Master Chief. View at Amazon

Doom Eternal

Doom is a gaming franchise as old as dirt, and yet it’s still surviving and thriving on current consoles. The latest in the series, Doom Eternal, is one of the best action shooters available on current consoles. You play as the Doom Slayer, who’s going to fix the demonic invasion of Earth even if it means ripping and tearing through every hellspawn personally.

If the exciting gameplay isn’t enough for you, Eternal actually has a good story to go along with the action — though not a particularly serious one. It’s mostly a fun romp, following the Doom Slayer’s murderous journey, with a rare moment of pathos as a bonus.

Doom Eternal A gloriously violent action game in which you must eradicate a demon invasion personally. View at Amazon

Devil May Cry V

Devil May Cry is one of the best action game franchises of all time, and Devil May Cry V is arguably the best of the franchise. You play as three different demon hunters clearing a ruined city, each with their own agenda and secrets. It’s a good entry point into the series for newcomers, as the first character you play is Nero, who has no connection to the ongoing storyline.

The combat is the real meat-and-potatoes of the game, and it’s great for both beginners and action game veterans. You can play it hacky-slashy-button-mashy if you’re new and don’t know any better, and that’s completely viable. But if you know what you’re doing, you’ll discover a wealth of strategies to get your scores as high as possible.

Devil May Cry 5 The magnum opus in the Devil May Cry action series, stuffed with great combat and fan service. View at Amazon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 has accrued every accolade you can imagine and has been called one of the best fantasy RPGs ever made, and it deserves all of that praise. Playing as Geralt the Witcher in his journey to find his daughter Ciri is an experience no gamer should miss, and the game looks especially gorgeous on the Series X graphics.

Now, with the next-generation update, you can play the complete game with all of its DLC, with each of the latter almost being small games onto themselves. If you’re looking for a good fantasy game to play on Xbox and for some reason you haven’t played Witcher 3 already, it’s a must-buy.

Cuphead

Cuphead was one of the most interesting indie games when it was originally announced. An indie platformer designed to look like an old-school cartoon, it was visually distinct from any other game that debuted at the same show. You play as Cuphead — or, if you’re a co-op partner, Mugman — beating a series of wacky bosses to settle your debt to the devil.

If you want a challenge, Cuphead is a title that will work for you. It’s a tough game, both in the boss arenas and in the platforming levels. It’s also very satisfying to beat, especially if you’re playing with a co-op partner.

Cuphead Xbox's quirky and challenging cartoon platformer is one of the most fun games to look at. $20 at Microsoft

Minecraft

What can one say about Minecraft that hasn’t been said before? The game in which you create your own world and space is still a must-play ten years after it was originally released. It’s a staple that belongs on every console, and you should definitely play it if you’ve avoided it thus far.

Minecraft remains one of the biggest and most influential games of the last decade, and it’s inspired multiple spin-off games. If vanilla Minecraft isn’t your thing, you can also try out the dungeon-crawler Minecraft Dungeons, also available on Xbox.

Minecraft Master Collection One of the most influential sandbox crafting games of all time, where gamers can build and create to their heart's content. View at Amazon

Titanfall 2

The original Titanfall was exclusive to Xbox, and while its sequel is not, it’s still a great game to play on Xbox. The movement system in Titanfall 2 is a combination of first-person shooter gameplay and parkour that’s a blast to play. The multiplayer scene is also still well-populated, even years after the game’s release.

Titanfall 2 also has something the first game didn’t — a good story campaign. You play Jack Cooper, a soldier who becomes the de facto pilot of Titan BT-7274. Their adventure and friendship, while perhaps not the most original story, is very well-told and fun to play.

Titanfall 2 A great mecha action-adventure game with fun multiplayer and an enjoyable single-player campaign. View at Amazon

Resident Evil 2 Remake

The Resident Evil series has produced some of the best horror games in gaming history, and the remake of Resident Evil 2 takes an already great horror game and upgrades it for a new generation. If you want a game on your Xbox that’ll spook you, you need to get this title.

You play as Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy, who have both turned up in Raccoon City at the worst possible time — the city is overrun with zombies. Seeking shelter in the police station — which isn’t much of a shelter, as it’s also crawling with nasties — the two must attempt to get to the bottom of the outbreak while not dying to the horrible monstrosities that dog their every step.

Resident Evil 2 A remake of one of the greatest survival horror games that is itself one of the greatest survival horror games. View at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar open-world games are a good inclusion to any game library. While Grand Theft Auto V has been consistently good across three console generations, it’s Red Dead Redemption 2 that we recommend for its involving story about the fall of a band of scoundrels in the Old West. The tale of Arthur Morgan and his doomed posse is good enough on its own — sad, but good.

If you reach the end of the campaign and still can’t get enough of the gameplay, then you can jump into Red Dead Online, the Old West version of the chaotic craziness that is GTA Online.

Monster Hunter World

The Monster Hunter series has always been a Nintendo franchise, so World coming to Xbox is a coup that Xbox gamers should take advantage of. In case you haven’t heard, Monster Hunter is a game in which you hunt monsters — massive monsters that can easily devour you. To combat them, you basically run with the biggest weapons imaginable strapped to your back.

If you have any fondness for RPG tropes, open worlds, or giant monsters, this is a game you have to play.

Monster Hunter World The open-world RPG in which you track and kill massive creatures and loot their bodies for materials. View at Amazon

Firewatch

Indie titles, especially the so-called “walking simulators” may not be the most exciting games to come to the console, but Firewatch is still a must-play for its beauty and its involving, if quiet story. You play as Henry, who’s searching for something even he’s not sure of, and has taken a job at a firewatch tower in a forest.

There are slight elements of horror to the game, but it’s not particularly scary. If anything, it’s kind of sad — a story about lonely people and isolation. It’s also not a particularly long game, which means it’s a great title if you’re pressed for time and just want something you can finish.

Firewatch A beautiful indie walking simulator in which you must confront loneliness and personal tragedy. $20 at Microsoft

Hollow Knight

There are a number of games that are challenging on the Xbox consoles, but one that’s both fun to play and has great art design is Hollow Knight. You play as the titular Knight, exploring Hallownest, confronting massive bosses, and accruing new abilities that open up new areas in which to platform.

The limited color palette and atmosphere of the game are what set it apart from its fellows. It’s also received a lot of updates since launch, meaning you’ll be able to keep playing it for a long time.

Overcooked

If you’re looking for a game to play with friends, and you don’t mind a title that’ll give you as much frustration as it does amusement, Overcooked is a good game to get. You (and up to three partners) must attempt to cook meals in the most chaotic kitchen imaginable.

Overcooked is a couch co-op title, meaning you can play it with a partner next to you. While there aren’t as many couch co-op titles as there are online multiplayer games, they do exist, and Overcooked is one of the more entertaining ones on Xbox.

Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 A co-op title in which you and partners have to cook under the strangest and most chaotic kitchens. View at Amazon

Divinity: Original Sin 2

If first-person shooters or third-person adventures aren’t your things, try a good, old-fashioned top-down RPG. Divinity: Original Sin 2 is one of the best games to come from Larian Studios. You pick your origin story, which will affect how you’re treated for the rest of the adventure.

If the above-mentioned RPG games like Monster Hunter or Outer Worlds aren’t your thing, this is a little more of a pure experience. It’s also a co-op game that can be played with two players on split-screen or with up to four players online.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

This list wouldn’t be complete without the inclusion of an Assassin’s Creed title, and the most recent game, a Viking adventure that takes the best mechanics from its two predecessors, is the title Xbox gamers should play. Valhalla is the usual Ubisoft sandbox title. You, as the Viking Eivor, explore the world, find treasure, kill targets, and sail the seas on your ship. It’s the same gameplay formula the series has had since Black Flag, but in Valhalla, it’s at its most beautiful and enjoyable.

If you’re a newcomer to the series, it’s also a good place to start as it’s fairly separate from the ongoing AC story.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla The latest in the Assassin's Creed series, in which you play a Viking warrior exploring England. View at Amazon

Keep in mind this is just scratching the surface. There are thousands of games available to Xbox gamers, and that’s not even getting into the games that come with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, which can give even a cheap gaming laptop a library comparable to the Xbox consoles at a single monthly price. But we think this list will be enough to get you started and hopefully help you get the most out of your Xbox console.