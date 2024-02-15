If you've got yourself a nice, new Xbox, you're not only going to need a quality TV, but you'll need a quality audio device, too. Gaming headsets are a great fit for this, combining headphones and microphone at what are usually relatively low prices. However, it can be tough to find a headset that sounds good as well as one that you're sure will work with your Xbox.
Check out all our favorite Xbox gaming headsets spread across all kinds of different pricepoints.
Razer Kaira ProEditor's choice wireless
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless XboxPremium pick wireless
Astro A10 Gaming Headset Gen 2Best value wired
Xbox Wireless HeadsetOfficial wireless headset
VZR Model One Audiophile Gaming HeadsetBest for audiophiles
Razer Kaira ProEditor's choice wireless$90 $150 Save $60
The Razer Kaira Pro manages to check all the boxes for a headset. Its audio quality is more than serviceable, especially for gaming; it features a solid microphone; it can be paired over Bluetooth for mobile use; and it sports a comfortable fit perfect for long gaming sessions.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless XboxPremium pick wireless$250 $350 Save $100
The premium Arctis Nova Pro from SteelSeries features its own dedicated DAC, lag-free audio, a retractable microphone, solid all-around ANC, multipoint support, and up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. Most importantly, the Nova Pro offers up some impressive audio quality for both music and gaming.
Astro A10 Gaming Headset Gen 2Best value wired
If you're looking for a gaming headset on a budget, Astro's A10 is a great choice that only costs $60. This wired headset features a flip-to-mute microphone, works on all platforms, comes in a variety of colors, and most importantly punches above its weight in terms of sound quality, especially for gaming.
Xbox Wireless HeadsetOfficial wireless headset$90 $100 Save $10
This official Xbox headset features Bluetooth, supports all manner of audio technologies, like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X, comes with noise-canceling, and will only cost you $100 unless you find one on sale. Plus, with a comfy design, you'll have no trouble wearing it for long periods.
VZR Model One Audiophile Gaming HeadsetBest for audiophiles
VZR's Model One is an excellent headset for audiophiles that features a low-latency connection, a clean design, balanced, detailed audio, custom 40mm drivers built for accurate directional sound, and a wide, open soundstage. If you're looking to listen to music and play games in equal measure, the Model One is a great choice.
HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Gaming HeadsetBest value wireless$80 $100 Save $20
The CloudX Stinger Core from HyperX packs in noise-canceling, memory foam ear cushions, a built-in headset chat mixer, Windows Sonic support, a swivel-to-mute microphone, and overall audio quality that punches above its $100 pricetag when it comes to playing games. If you're looking for an affordable wireless headset, the CloudX Stinger Core is worth a look.
ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Gaming HeadsetBest mid-range wired
The wired A40 gaming headset from Astro doesn't cost a princely sum but does manage a fairly premium listening experience. Latency is impressive, its design is comfortable for long sessions, and you can upgrade your A40 with the Astro MixAmp if you'd like in the future. Plus, this headset works with just about any device, too.
JBL Quantum One Gaming HeadsetBest premium wired
This wired headset from JBL sports active noise-canceling, comfortable plush ear cushions, a big, open soundstage, a clear, detailed microphone, and you can use software on your PC for further customization, too. You also get to choose between either a USB or 3.5mm connection. If you need a premium wired headset, the JBL Quantum One is a great pick.
Which Xbox headset is right for you?
There are many different Xbox headsets out there, and depending on your budget and whether you want wired or wireless, different headsets may work best for you. However, if you're looking for an excellent all-around wireless headset, the Razer Kaira Pro is a great pick, while if you've got the money to spend, the Arctis Nova Pro is a serious premium headset.
However, a headset isn't all you'll need for your Xbox. It's important to find a great TV as well as a great controller if you're looking for the best Xbox experience.
