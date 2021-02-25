Best Xbox Series S accessories: Rechargeable Battery Kit, Razer Wolverine V2 and more!

Microsoft’s new gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and the Series S have started selling worldwide, even though your ability to actually purchase one may remain questionable. Both the new consoles mark a solid leap for the Xbox brand as they bring well-needed upgrades in the hardware as well as software capabilities. While the Xbox Series X is the larger, more powerful console, the Xbox Series S primarily targets gamers who don’t want to spend a lot but still want to play the latest Xbox titles with enhanced visuals. Considering its low price tag of $299, and the fact that we have tested the smaller console, we are confident that you should invest some extra money in accessories. We aren’t saying that you have to, but if you want an overall better experience, then you definitely need to go through our list below:

Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable kit

The new Xbox Series S comes with the same new Xbox wireless controller as the Xbox Series X. It is pretty similar to the last-gen but only with an extra sharing button and enhanced vibration feedback. Sadly, the company bundles the controller with standard AA batteries, which are going to die-out soon. So unless you want to buy a bunch of batteries, you can rely on the Xbox rechargeable battery kit. It comes with its own USB-C cable for charging, in case you don’t have one at home and you can even charge it using the front USB port on the console itself.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

One of the biggest complaints we have about the Xbox Series S is that it currently only comes in a 512GB storage model. A total of 364GB is available for you to download games. This essentially means that you won’t be able to download and store more than 6-8 games at a time. Microsoft did announce a special storage expansion card for the new Xbox consoles. It does cost you more than a fast external SSD, but it is notable that the proprietary card (also being made by Seagate) comes with the same performance and speed as the internal SSD. This means that it will support the console’s new Quick Resume feature along with faster load times. Currently, the Xbox storage expansion card is available with only a single 1TB option, but we hope more options will arrive in the future.

Razer Wolverine V2

Are you into competitive gaming? Then you need to get the Razer Wolverine V2 gaming controller. According to Razer, this controller gives you an edge over the standard controller by offering enhanced features. For instance, the ergonomic L-shaped handgrips offer a better grip. It has a contoured design with non-slip rubber grips for swift and accurate button interaction. It also features the company’s Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and Mecha-Tactile D-Pad for improved performance and feedback. They are also rated to offer a 3-million tap life cycle and a reduced actuation distance of 0.65mm. Also, this controller has an extra pair of shoulder buttons that can be remapped via an app on the Xbox console.

Insignia Media Remote for Xbox Series X|S

Now apart from being a great gaming console, the Xbox Series S is an excellent media entertainment device. It supports a bunch of streaming apps including YouTube, Netflix, Apple TV, Spotify, Disney+, and many more. So when you are not cracking shields in Apex Legends, you can sit back and enjoy some quality TV directly streamed from your console. To make this simpler, we have the Insignia Media Remote. This lets you control almost any sort of media playback on the new Xbox as well as change the volume on the TV via HDMI CEC.

PowerA Dual Charging Station

As advised above, getting a rechargeable battery for the Xbox wireless controllers is a must. If you have more than one controller, then you should probably think about investing in a charging station like this one. PowerA offers an officially licensed dual charging station that includes two 1,100mAh batteries for your controllers as well as four battery doors (two for Xbox Series X|S / two for Xbox One). To charge simply click the controller down on the Charging Station and the LED at the bottom should change from amber to white. This is a great all-in-one solution especially if you still own an older Xbox One wireless controller.

Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox

We have another slick accessory from Razer, and this one is the newly launched Kaira Pro wireless headset. Built for the Xbox, this headset also features Bluetooth 5.0 when you want to play Xbox games on your smartphone via Game Pass. It features Razer’s “TriForce Titanium” 50mm drivers which include a custom patented design allowing the engineers to custom tune each driver as though there are three, which apparently allows individual replications of high, mid, and low audio frequencies. There is also the ‘Razer Hyperclear Supercardioid’ microphone that includes more noise rejection from the sides as compared to a cardioid mic, along with a sensitive low-frequency response and an open microphone housing designed for minimal obstruction.

You can check out our full review of the Xbox Series S to know more about our thoughts on the gaming console. Also, if you are team Sony, we recently got our hands on the new PlayStation 5 for a few days, and hint: it’s really good too.