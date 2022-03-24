These are the Best Xposed Modules in 2022: GravityBox, Pixelify, XPrivacyLua, and more!

If you just recently picked up Android modding, then you probably don’t really know about the Xposed Framework. With root access, the framework hooks into ART (the Android runtime) and lets add-ons, called Xposed modules, execute their own methods before, during, or in place of the original methods of the target application. As a result, you can customize the way your phone looks and how it behaves without installing a custom ROM.

While Xposed is not the hot topic in the Android modding scene as it once used to be, a lot of users still love it. The framework opens up your phone to a huge selection of granular customizations. If you’re getting started or need some fresh Xposed mods, we’ve got a great list for you. Feel free to add your comments and suggestions in the comments section at the bottom of this article.

Working principle of an Xposed module

Back in the day, before Magisk became a thing, Xposed was designed to replace a few core parts of the Android OS to enable usermode hooking. Thanks to the open source nature of the original project, third-party developers took it upon themselves to rewrite the Xposed Framework as a Magisk module. This means Xposed can now be systemless on modern Android platforms.

EdXposed and LSPosed are two of the most popular forks of the legacy Xposed Framework that are compatible with latest Android releases. In case you don’t want to root your device, you can still use some Xposed modules though the VirtualXposed project, but your mileage may vary. Take a look at the linked threads to know more about the setup instructions.

As we’ve mentioned, Xposed itself merely provides an interface, through which add-ons (aka Xposed modules) can dynamically hook into the execution routine of other apps and modify the outcome on the fly. Some modules have apps that allow you to tweak settings and customize various parameters. Other modules will simply apply the tweak with no extras.

Best Xposed Modules

The total number of Xposed modules out there is much larger than that of Magisk’s, but many of them aren’t maintained anymore. Moreover, due to the rapid evolution of Android as an operating system, some modules have become redundant over time, hence they are no longer compatible with modern Android versions. With all that in mind, let’s learn a little more about the best ones.

Note: In this article, we will only be covering a handful of Xposed modules that are still popular among the modding community. This does not serve as an endorsement of those modules, nor are we suggesting that the work of others should be ignored. Please visit the XDA sub-forum for Xposed Framework and third-party sources to see if there are alternate (and possibly more versatile) modules available.

Best Xposed Modules for Advanced Settings

App Settings Reborn

App Settings Reborn is an updated version of the original App Settings module for newer versions of Android, which lets you modify app settings like DPI, font scaling, fullscreen mode, locale, etc. on a per-app basis.

App Settings Reborn: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Bluetooth ToolKit

Bluetooth ToolKit is a nifty app that can supercharge the Bluetooth functionality of Android through Xposed. For example, you can receive any file via Bluetooth, choose how to be notified when you receive a file, set the discovery timeout to infinite, and more.

Bluetooth ToolKit: XDA Discussion Thread

Cast Enabler

Android 12 drops the ability to control the volume of cast devices using your phone’s volume keys. Thanks to this module, you can quickly enable it on your device.

Cast Enabler: XDA Discussion Thread

ChatHeadEnabler

ChatHeadEnabler by XDA Senior Member NeonOrbit restores the Chat Head feature of Facebook Messenger on Android 11 and higher.

ChatHeadEnabler: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

OnePlus Parallel Apps Extender

This handy module allows you to add any app (except the system ones) to the list of the supported applications by the “Parallel Apps” feature of OnePlus phones running OxygenOS.

OnePlus Parallel Apps Extender: GitHub Repo

OnePlus Camera Debug Mode Enabler

Want to access the hidden internal menu of the OnePlus camera app? Give this module a try.

OnePlus Camera Debug Mode Enabler: GitHub Repo

WA Tweaker

WA Tweaker lets you enable WhatsApp’s hidden features that are still under development and fiddle with them.

WA Tweaker: Official Website

Best Xposed Modules for Feature Ports

Ambient Music Mod​

Created by XDA Recognized Developer Quinny899, Ambient Music Mod​ is a hybrid Xposed and Magisk module that ports Pixel Ambient Music to other devices.

Ambient Music Mod: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

OPAodMod

OPAodMod brings the Google Pixel-esque always-on-display to the OnePlus smartphones.

OPAodMod: XDA Discussion Thread

Pixelify-Google-Photos

Created by XDA Senior Member SayantanRC, Pixelify-Google-Photos seamlessly adds Google Pixel-exclusive features on Google Photos for any device. Keep in mind that you might need to clear data of the Google Photos app after installing the module.

Pixelify-Google-Photos: GitHub Repo

Best Xposed Modules for In-depth Tinkering

Android Faker

Android Faker lets you easily spoof various hardware identifiers of the target device. Note that some features of this module are locked behind a one-time payment.

Android Faker: XDA Discussion Thread

CorePatch

CorePatch is a powerful Xposed module that helps you to disable signature verification so that you can easily install apps with inconsistent signatures or downgrade them.

CorePatch: GitHub Repo

Disable-FLAG_SECURE

This little module can force-enable screenshot, screen sharing, and recording in apps that normally wouldn’t allow such operations.

Disable-FLAG_SECURE: GitHub Repo

NekoSMS

NekoSMS is a powerful pattern-based text message blocker for Android. You can utilize this module to block messages based on sender and/or content. It works with both the stock and third-party SMS apps.

NekoSMS: GitHub Repo

Sensor Disabler

Planning to tinker with the sensor outputs of your Android device? Sensor Disabler is a fascinating Xposed module that allows you to modify (or even disable) most of the sensors on your device, including the proximity sensor.

Sensor Disabler: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

VirtualCamera

This module allows you to to create a virtual camera interface on your phone and attach it to different apps.

VirtualCamera: GitHub Repo

XDowngrader

As the name suggests, the XDowngrader module allows you to install the APK corresponding to an old version on top of the new version of the same app.

XDowngrader: GitHub Repo

XPrivacyLua

XPrivacyLua protects your privacy by feeding applications fake data or no data at all, or by restricting applications from accessing selected data categories such as contacts and location. Notably, it doesn’t revoke or block applications’ permissions, so most apps don’t misbehave or crash when they’re denied access.

XPrivacyLua: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Best Xposed Modules for Personalization

AllTrans

AllTrans by XDA Senior Member akhilkedia94 is a dynamic language translator for Android apps. It replaces every text in the interface of the target app from one language to another at runtime.

AllTrans: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Classic Power Menu

Classic Power Menu is a versatile power menu replacement for devices running Android 11 and up. Although the app can function without Xposed Framework, its optional Xposed module interface can react quicker than the default Accessibility Service route.

Classic Power Menu: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

CustoMIUIzer

Created by XDA Senior Member Mikanoshi, CustoMIUIzer is a massive customization suite for Xiaomi/Redmi/POCO devices running MIUI.

CustoMIUIzer: Source Code || XDA Discussion Thread

Dark Tricks

It is a collection of various UI tweaks. For instance, Dark Tricks can help you to hide the alarm clock text on the lockscreen and change the carrier text.

Dark Tricks: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Discover Killer

Discover Killer is a handy tool to substitute the Google Discover page with the Google Assistant ‘Updates’ screen or virtually any other third-party app, depending on how you customize it.

Discover Killer: Source Code || XDA Discussion Thread

Firefds Kit

One UI lovers, rejoice! Firefds Kit from XDA Senior Member firefds lets you tweak Samsung’s Android skin to your heart’s content.

Firefds Kit: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

GravityBox

While there’s a host of Xposed Modules to choose from, GravityBox is among the essentials that we would recommend for the wide range of tweaks it offers. It lets you modify the lockscreen, the navigation bar, the status bar, the display, the actions of software and hardware buttons, and much more. Keep in mind that the developer has yet to release an Android 12-compatible build.

GravityBox: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Hide My Applist

This privacy-centric module can prevent other apps from collecting the list of installed apps for fingerprinting data or other nefarious purposes. Note that the maintainer has recently suspended the development of this module, but the project still remains open-sourced.

Hide My Applist: GitHub Repo

Killergram

Telegram users can use this Xposed module to remove sponsored messages. It allows you to copy or save messages when “Restrict saving content” is enabled.

Killergram: GitHub Repo

MiuiHome

MiuiHome is an easy-to-use Xposed module that unlocks a number of advanced settings of the stock MIUI launcher app.

MiuiHome: GitHub Repo

Physical Button Master Control

Physical Button Master Control from XDA Senior Member Xspeed is a powerful tool to customize the behavior of the physical keys on your Android smartphone. You can disable original button functions, launch app shortcuts, send media playback signals, and more through this module.

Physical Button Master Control: GitHub Repo || XDA Discussion Thread

Simplicity Tools

Yet another module for Xiaomi users that enables you to modify various MIUI elements and their functionalities on the fly.

Simplicity Tools: GitHub Repo

How to install an Xposed module?

When it comes to distributing an Xposed module, maintainers generally offer the compiled version in the form of a regular APK file. You can find some Xposed modules on the Google Play Store, while others can be downloaded directly from the Releases section of the corresponding GitHub repository. Moreover, LSPosed developers offer a centralized module repository (which is the spiritual successor to the original Xposed Module Repository), through which one can download as well as update the modules.

Since an Xposed module is nothing but a standard APK file, you can manually install it using ADB, or by following our Android apps sideloading guide. In case you’re planning to grab them from a module repository, make sure to follow the on-screen instructions carefully to perform the installation.

Xposed used to be one of XDA’s favorite modifications, and you can still do a lot of interesting things with its modules. If you’ve been waiting to expand your current ROM’s functionality and reclaim the features you lost through Xposed Framework, make sure to head to the aforementioned forum threads to experiment and discuss — just remember to be careful and use the search button beforehand for good measure.