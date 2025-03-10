It's MAR10 day! But in the spirit of celebrating the quirky plumber who has given us so many amazing games over the years, I think we need to focus on the real star of the show. In November 1990 (1991 in the US), Nintendo fans were given a gift. Super Mario World hit the shelves and introduced perhaps one of the best, if not most adorable, video game characters of all time: Yoshi. This green dinosaur added a refreshing new game mechanic to the legendary platformer and became a fan-favorite character who would eventually star in the game's sequel (Prequel? I'm not sure; Nintendo timelines are weird.)

It's been about 35 years since Yoshi came on to the scene, and he has plenty of amazing games to show for it. With the Nintendo Switch 2 release on the horizon, I'm just as excited for what's to come. For now, we've got some great Yoshi games worth playing. While you can find Yoshi in plenty of Mario "party" games, like Super Smash Brothers, Mario Kart, and the various sports games, we're keeping this list to the best games to feature or star Yoshi himself. So, saddle up and let's ride.

7 Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Pop-up art never looked so cute