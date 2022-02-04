Save up to $700 on LG TVs during BestBuy’s ongoing Super Bowl sale
Thinking of getting a new TV to catch Super Bowl LVI? You’re in luck. BestBuy is currently offering some great deals on LG TVs right now and you can save up to $700 on a brand new OLED TV. LG makes some of the best TVs on the market today and we can assure you that you won’t be disappointed, no matter which model you go with. Here are some of our top picks across various price points that you can consider.
Top-of-the-line picks over $1,500
For those who want the best TV money can buy, the following options should be right up your alley.
- Want a statement piece in your living room that doubles up as a great OLED TV? The 55-inch Class G1 Series LG evo OLED TV is the one you should go with.
- Calling all gamers with an unlimited budget, this 65-inch LG Class C1 OLED TV is a great pick at its current discounted price.
- If a 55-inch panel just doesn't make enough of a statement for you, the 65-inch LG Class G1 Series OLED evo TV is your best bet.
Premium options over $1,000
In case you can’t afford to stretch your budget over $1,500, you can go with either of these options. Priced between $1,000 and $1,500, these TVs offer some of the premium features that you get with the more expensive models without breaking the bank.
- Not satisfied with a 48-inch OLED panel? Get the 55-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV for a little over $1000.
- LG's Class C1 Series OLED TVs rank at the top on our list of best TVs and for good reason. It's a great pick for gamers, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate panel and HDMI 2.1 support.
- In case you're not a gamer and would much rather have a larger panel than 120Hz refresh rate support, this 65-inch LG OLED TV is a decent pick.
Affordable options under $1,000
If you’re limited by a tight budget, you can go with either of these options. For under $1,000, these TVs offer the best bang for your buck. Sadly, there’s just one OLED option in this price range. The others feature LED panels.
- This 4K LED TV from LG is a great pick for those who don't want to spend more than $500 on a TV but still want a large 55-inch panel.
- Want a 65-inch 4K LED TV without breaking the bank? This option from LG should fit right up your alley.
- For those who value a small OLED panel more than a large LED panel, this 48-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV is a great pick.
Do any of these LG TV deals catch your fancy? Which one would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, make sure you check out our roundup of the best TVs to buy in 2022 for more options from other manufacturers. We have some great picks from brands like Sony, Vizio, Hisense, Samsung, and TCL.