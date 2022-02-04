Save up to $700 on LG TVs during BestBuy’s ongoing Super Bowl sale

Thinking of getting a new TV to catch Super Bowl LVI? You’re in luck. BestBuy is currently offering some great deals on LG TVs right now and you can save up to $700 on a brand new OLED TV. LG makes some of the best TVs on the market today and we can assure you that you won’t be disappointed, no matter which model you go with. Here are some of our top picks across various price points that you can consider.

Top-of-the-line picks over $1,500

For those who want the best TV money can buy, the following options should be right up your alley.

LG 55-inch Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K UHD TV Want a statement piece in your living room that doubles up as a great OLED TV? The 55-inch Class G1 Series LG evo OLED TV is the one you should go with. $1599 at BestBuy

Premium options over $1,000

In case you can’t afford to stretch your budget over $1,500, you can go with either of these options. Priced between $1,000 and $1,500, these TVs offer some of the premium features that you get with the more expensive models without breaking the bank.

LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD TV LG's Class C1 Series OLED TVs rank at the top on our list of best TVs and for good reason. It's a great pick for gamers, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate panel and HDMI 2.1 support. $1299 at BestBuy

LG 65-inch Class A1 Series OLED 4K UHD TV In case you're not a gamer and would much rather have a larger panel than 120Hz refresh rate support, this 65-inch LG OLED TV is a decent pick. $1399 at BestBuy

Affordable options under $1,000

If you’re limited by a tight budget, you can go with either of these options. For under $1,000, these TVs offer the best bang for your buck. Sadly, there’s just one OLED option in this price range. The others feature LED panels.

LG 55-inch Class UP7000 Series LED 4K UHD TV This 4K LED TV from LG is a great pick for those who don't want to spend more than $500 on a TV but still want a large 55-inch panel. $399 at BestBuy

Do any of these LG TV deals catch your fancy? Which one would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, make sure you check out our roundup of the best TVs to buy in 2022 for more options from other manufacturers. We have some great picks from brands like Sony, Vizio, Hisense, Samsung, and TCL.