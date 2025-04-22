Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been confirmed by Bethesda and Xbox. But not only that, the gaming powerhouses have announced a new live stream for Tuesday (April 22nd) to show off the reworked look at the fan-favorite title. Based on the little information we've gathered, we're going to run down what we can potentially expect from Bethesda's highly anticipated video game.

What can we expect from the Elder Scrolls IV: live stream?