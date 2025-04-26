One of the best aspects of PC gaming is how creative and comprehensive the modding scene is. Entire games can be refreshed and even reimagined when enough work is put into them. Skyblivion is one such project, aiming to enhance the original Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion with updated graphics and mechanics in Skyrim's engine. However, when screenshots of the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster were leaked, and Bethesda then confirmed that it was real and available to play, some feared it could mean the end of Skyblivion. Luckily, that is not the case, as Bethesda told the modding team they have "no intention" of shutting down the fan-made project.

Related I'm glad we finally got the Oblivion remaster So far, 2025 has been a rocky year for PC gamers. Despite all the fanfare surrounding the new RTX 5000 series, Nvidia's latest GPU generation delivered mediocre results even with ray tracing enabled. Although indie titles like R.E.P.O. are faring pretty well, the triple-A titles haven't been very exciting. Monster Hunter Wilds couldn't hit the same highs as World, and I don't even have to go over everything wrong with Assassin's Creed Shadows. Nevertheless, Bethesda shadow-dropping The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is