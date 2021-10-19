Bethesda’s Fallout series is up to 78% off right now on PC

The Fallout series has some of the most iconic open-world RPGs of all time, from the first isometric games developed by Interplay Productions, to the newer open-world adventures created by Bethesda Softworks. The series frequently goes on sale, but in case you’re missing a few games or some DLC, there’s a sale going on for everything Fallout-related on PC.

The current sale includes Fallout 1, Fallout 2, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76, plus all the downloadable content for each game. The entire series is set in the post-apocalyptic United States, following a nuclear war that destroyed most of civilization, with a retro-futuristic setting inspired by the 1950s and 1960s. There is also a VR version available of Fallout 4.

Fallout Sale The entire Fallout series for PC is on sale at Green Man Gaming, and all games are provided as Steam keys except Fallout 76. The sale is live until October 26. Buy at GMG

Fallout 1 is set in southern California in the year 2161, where you are tasked with finding a water chip for the underground vault you live in, which leads you to discover armies of super mutants. Fallout 2 takes place several decades later, and places you in a conflict with the Enclave, a group formed from the remains of the US government that wants to eradicate most of the Wasteland’s population. Both games are isometric 3D games with (typically) greater difficulty than the modern Fallout titles.

Fallout 3 is set in the remains of Washington D.C., Fallout New Vegas takes place in Las Vegas and the surrounding areas, and Fallout 4 is set in Boston (known as ‘The Commonwealth’ in the game). Meanwhile, Fallout 76 is an online multiplayer game centered in West Virginia, and was one my most-played games last year. Fallout 76 is more fun if you have friends to play with (and you can likely compete some quests quicker), but it’s still enjoyable alone as well. The last major story update was in July, which added more Brotherhood of Steel quests.

Most of the Fallout games in this sale are sold as Steam game keys, with the exception of Fallout 76 and Fallout 76 Deluxe Edition, which are provided as keys for the Bethesda launcher. Keep in mind that all Fallout games on PC (except the VR edition of Fallout 4) are available in Xbox Game Pass, so if you already pay for that subscription, there’s not much in this sale for you.