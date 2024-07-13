Key Takeaways Customize your Discord experience with Better Discord by adding plugins and themes for extra functionality and a personalized look.

Easily install Better Discord without any technical knowledge required, but remember to re-run the installer after Discord updates.

Improve your Discord experience with plugins like ReadAllNotificationsButton, SplitLargeMessages, NotificationSounds, and BetterVolume.

If you're an avid DIscord user like me, then you probably know that the service can be enhanced with bots and a Nitro subscription. However, did you know you can use modded Discord clients, enabling you to use custom themes and plugins? It's really easy, and there are a ton of programs out there to do it, like Better Discord.

Better Discord is a popular modification of Discord, designed to enhance the user experience by providing additional customization options. With Better Discord, users can apply custom themes, add plugins for extra functionality, and tweak the appearance and behavior of the app itself. That's thanks to the fact that Discord is an Electron app, meaning that it's essentially a browser that you can modify.

Use Better Discord at your own risk. It technically goes against Discord's Terms of Service, and while nobody seems to have been banned for it, that could change at any time.

How to install Better Discord

It's really easy

Installing Better Discord is super easy, and doesn't require you to have any technical knowledge whatsoever. Simply download it from the official website, and follow the on-screen instructions. You'll need to select which version of Discord you have installed, and then Better Discord will modify your existing Discord install and enable it to use plugins and themes.

Note that you'll need to re-run the Better Discord installer whenever you get a Discord update. Otherwise, your plugins and themes will fail to load.

What plugins and themes you can install

Better Discord can make your Discord experience... better

Now that you have Better Discord, what are some plugins and themes you can install? Well, the team have a repository that you can look at to see some popular plugins and themes, and here are the ones that I use.

ReadAllNotificationsButton

This is a plugin I can't live without, and the premise is incredibly silly. Do you ever have Discord notifications build up and up and up and can't bare the thought of going through them all to get rid of them? That's where ReadAllNotificationsButton comes in. It adds a little "Read all" button to the very top of your server list, and will mark everything in your entire Discord be marked as read. It's a great way to start decluttering your Discord if you feel you need to.

SplitLargeMessages

If you don't want to pay for Discord Nitro, then you've probably run into the character limit on Discord at least once or twice. While it's not a big deal and you can split your messages up manually to get around that, SplitLargeMessages is a plugin that will automatically do that for you. Nitro still has limits as well (4,000 characters), so even Nitro users can get use out of this plugin.

NotificationSounds

Want to replace the notification sounds on Discord? You can easily do that with NotificationSounds. It's very customizable, with options to change things like direct message notification noises, channel message noises, and more. It's a great way to customize your Discord and make it easy to navigate and intuitively know what's going on.

BetterVolume

One of my favorite plugins, BetterVolume allows you to more finely edit the volume of other users in your call, including raising their audio above 200%. Some of my friends have microphones that are incredibly quiet, especially when we're in a game like Counter-Strike or VALORANT. In those cases, raising their audio is a must. I'm a big fan of it!

Clear Vision theme

One of the most popular themes on the Better Discord theme repo, Clear Vision is a highly customizable theme that makes your Discord look unique. There's a theme editor that the team supports so that you can modify the theme before you download it and install it, and you can really make your Discord yours.

Better Discord is worth giving a try

There are other custom clients too, though

I highly recommend checking out Better Discord, but if you want to give some other clients a try, Replugged and Vencord both give you customization options and other features too. Better Discord is the best in my opinion, but maybe you'll get something out of those either!