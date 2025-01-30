In June 2020, the night after the PS5 was revealed, I began saving money in an envelope. After a year of saving cash and fighting scalpers, I finally had one, but it didn't quite change my life the way my 23-year-old self believed it would. My gaming PC and PlayStation 5 were now in the same room as my workstation, and after an entire day of work, I just wanted to get out of there ASAP.

Needless to say, gaming soon took a backseat. To truly get back into gaming and enjoy it the way I did, things had to radically change. I knew a handheld gaming console could turn things around, but I simply couldn't compromise on quality or performance. With the gargantuan task of trying to find my will to game again, I went down the rabbit hole of handhelds, only to come out of it by fashioning my very own.

ASUS ROG ALLY — the first attempt

It’s portable, alright

Here’s what I figured — I didn’t just need to get away from my gaming PC after working on it all day long. I needed to spend more time with my partner, even if in silence as I played, and she went through the Netflix catalog like it was a curriculum. As such, I went straight to the ASUS ROG Ally in 2023. This was always going to be an experiment — I couldn't truly afford the $700 ROG Ally, but I could sure test it out before hitting the return button on Amazon.

Excited to play my favorite AAA games while in bed, I was rather disheartened when the Ally let me down with its middling performance and occasional stutters. Truth be told, most of my little free time in bed was spent tweaking the graphics settings for The Witcher 3 to get decent performance, rather than actually playing the game itself.

Then, I swiftly placed an Amazon return request before finally exploring the PS5 Portal. At the time, its whopping $400 price in my country was the reason I closed that Amazon tab as quickly as I’d opened it. Yes, I could have used the ROG Ally for PS5 Remote Play, but the screen size was a deal-breaker for me. Regardless, the idea stayed. Down the rabbit hole I went and found that I could make my own PS5 Portal for half the price.

Gamesir Galileo G8 — almost perfect

PS Portal from Wish?