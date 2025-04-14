We're big proponents of self-hosting services you can't live without because you never know when a company will disappear, and keeping your data on a device you control is a huge privacy boost. Whether that's saving backups of your devices, running a media server, or a mesh VPN service, keeping it in-house on your own network-attached storage (NAS) means you're in control.

One account that should be firmly under your control is your email. Self-hosting an email server is great for privacy and stops the hosting provider from scanning your inbox for advertising reasons. It puts you in charge of spam filters, encryption settings, and forwarding rules and enables the use of custom domains for your email, but that's also a double-edged sword, because when you're in charge, everything is your fault if things go wrong. Still, if you want to try running your own email server, you can do so fairly easily once you've rounded up a few prerequisites.

Related 5 of the best self-hosted services to automate your life Tired of tedious tasks taking up your free time? You're going to love these amazing automation tools

What you need to get started

Time to go domain name hunting for a suitable address

Self-hosting your email server is fairly simple to set up. You'll need a NAS to host it on, some knowledge of Docker, including how to edit compose files and environment files, and a domain name that you own. The trickier part is keeping your email server working after that, as your ISP and the spam filters of major email hosting providers are going to actively work against you. But to get things running, here's what you need:

A domain name : Make this easy to remember, as it's going to be your personal branding.

: Make this easy to remember, as it's going to be your personal branding. NAS : You can use any NAS you like or build your own with the OS of your choice. While most have their own email server software, we're going to use a Docker container, so make sure the NAS can host those.

: You can use any NAS you like or build your own with the OS of your choice. While most have their own email server software, we're going to use a Docker container, so make sure the NAS can host those. Static IP: While you can use DDNS to start with, it's better to get a fixed, public IP address from your ISP, or...

While you can use DDNS to start with, it's better to get a fixed, public IP address from your ISP, or... VPS (recommended): Email providers work on a trusted IP system, and it's often a better idea to get a Virtual Private Server with a dedicated IP address to either host your email server or to use as a forwarder to bypass any restrictions your ISP has placed on your residential IP.

You'll want to buy and register your domain name from either your ISP or a third-party domain provider. Your NAS might offer Dynamic DNS to provide a domain name, but this isn't the best practice, as you might end up with unreceived mail if your IP address changes and someone has the old IP cached when sending you email.

You'll also want to be familiar with the DNS records app in your NAS, so you can set A records, MX records, and PTR (Reverse DNS) records to get your email working in both directions.