It isn't a great time to upgrade your PC right now. Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs are one of the worst ever, AMD's RX 90 series has gone missing, and the latest CPUs from Intel or AMD are barely faster than the previous-gen models. Plus, you can barely find anything available at its promised MSRP anywhere, and PC hardware is set to get even more expensive as the weeks and months go by.

Fortunately, there's something you can still upgrade while waiting for things to get normal — your PC setup. Chances are that you don't need to upgrade your gaming PC, but your monitor and the rest of the desk setup are likely in need of an uplift. Your gaming PC isn't the only critical component of your setup; a capable gaming monitor, sound setup, and mechanical keyboard are also indispensable to an enviable PC setup.

Related 5 reasons 2025 is going to suck for PC upgrades You might want to ride this year out if you don't need an immediate upgrade.

5 Get a wireless charger already

Eliminate the last few cables