AMD Ryzen 9 7950X $465.12 $699 Save $233.88 AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X is the flagship CPU of the Ryzen 7000 series, coming with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 5.7GHz boost clock. $465.12 at Amazon

Black Friday is almost here, but that hasn't stopped companies from putting their products on sale early. As such, if you're looking for a big hardware upgrade but don't want to wait, there are ways to grab some amazing deals on some mighty hardware. If you've had your eyes on the Ryzen 9 7950X, now's the time to grab it, as it's now $233 cheaper than the asking price long before Black Friday even starts.

Why you should buy the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Despite having some years on it, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is still a solid pick for people who want a powerful CPU without breaking the bank. It clocks in with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 4.5GHz clock that you can boost up to 5.7GHz. When we pitted the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X against the Intel Core i9-14900K, we found that AMD's offering was more efficient, easier to cool, and offered a better path of upgrading than Intel's powerhouse of a processor.

You can see how the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X still handles the demands of 2024 life in the Amazon reviews. Even to this day, people are picking up this CPU and finding that it does the job perfectly well. As such, while it's not the bleeding edge of AMD CPUs, the Ryzen 9 7950X can still pack a punch for those who want to save some money on their next upgrade.

The best bit is that this cheaper alternative has gotten even more palatable due to Amazon's Black Friday sale. You can now grab your own for 33% off at a cool $465, which is a good chunk of money saved over its $799 asking price. So, if you want to give this processor a try, either as your main workhorse or as an upgrade for a server or secondary computer, now's the time to grab one.