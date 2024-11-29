Anker 553 USB-C Hub $40 $70 Save $30 Anker 553 Hub has 8 ports in total and offers dual HDMI display and 85W charging. $40 at Amazon

You don't know you need a USB hub until it's too late. You slowly build up your workstation with new monitors, devices, and charging ports to keep everything in one place, and before you know it, HDMI cables, Ethernet cables, and various wires for USB devices are strewn all across your desk. Fortunately, USB hubs are here to create some order in the spaghetti-like chaos by offering a central hub through which you can manage all your devices. If you're looking for a cheap way to sort your cables this Black Friday , the Anker 553 USB hub is the perfect way to get everything in one place.

Related Best iPad USB-C hubs in 2024 A USB-C hub can help you maximize your iPad's functionality

Why the Anker 553 USB hub is the perfect companion for the tidy-minded

As you might imagine, the main draw of the Anker 553 hub is how it combines several ports into one central hub. This one features one USB-C port, two USB-A data ports, two HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, and a microSD/SD card reader. Plug in all of your components into the hub, then plug in the hub's own USB-C cable into a port on your device, and you're all set. This makes the Anker 553 perfect for organizing a computer's cables or squeezing as much use of a laptop's limited ports as possible.

Speaking of laptops, the Anker 533 USB hub allows for pass-through charging. Here's how it works: you plug in a 100W USB-C charging cable from a wall socket into the hub. Then, attach the hub's USB-C cable to your laptop. Now, you can fast-charge your laptop from the socket while the hub maintains the functionality of all the other ports, making this an excellent device for people who are always on the go.

The Anker 533 usually sells for $53, but this Black Friday, you can score 26% off this handy hub and save some money. Be sure to grab it before the shopping season ends and save some space today.