There's something about a white PC case that's just appealing. Maybe it's the sleek, modern look, or perhaps its bright color gives off a more vibrant energy than a darker one. Whatever the reason, Black Friday is an excellent reason to get yourself a shiny new white PC case. If you're looking for a deal, why not check out the Cooler Master NR200P V2 White Mini-ITX PC case, which brings a classy look to all your mini PC needs?

Why the Cooler Master NR200P V2 White makes for an excellent Black Friday mini PC pickup

First things first, if you're thinking about grabbing this case, make sure you have the motherboard to fit it. It's designed for Mini-ITX motherboards, which is perfect for those who are planning their next mini PC build.

Despite its smaller size, the Cooler Master NR200P V2 White can really punch above its weight class. For starters, it supports vertical mounting for GPUs up to 356mm, including an RTX 4090. The case allows for fans on the top to help keep your components cool. Plus, the case comes with two options; you can grab either a vented steel side to help air flow through your system, or a tempered glass side to show off all your cool-looking internals.

So, if you're looking for a Mini-ITX case that looks the part and doesn't require any tools to open, check out the Cooler Master NR200P V2 White. You can grab it right now at 21% off for Black Friday and save a cool $25 to spend on components to put in it.