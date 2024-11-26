Crucial X6 Portable SSD The Crucial X6 Portable SSD is a fantastic option for content creators working with large files. Despite its small form factor, you can get it with up to 4TB of storage. It's not as fast as the Samsung T7 portable SSD, but it comes with read speeds up to 800MB/s. Besides Macs, this external drive also works with PC, Android, gaming consoles, etc. $100 at Amazon

Whether you want to move data between devices or keep backups of your important documents, a portable SSD is the best way to do it. Not only do they have faster transfer rates than HDDs, but they also don't suffer the same mechanical issues.

Unfortunately, you usually exchange what you get in reliability and speed with price. SSDs cost quite a bit more than HDDs, which is often the deal breaker for some. As such, when an SSD goes on sale, it's a good way to get all the benefits without spending a pretty penny. Such is the case for this Crucial 1TB portable SSD, which has a cool 36% discount before Black Friday comes around.

Why you should grab the Crucial 1TB portable SSD

As a portable drive, the Crucial 1TB portable SSD ticks all the right boxes. It has an 800MB/s transfer speed and is very durable, but it's also really small, about the size of a drink's coaster. This means you can shove it in a bag, a pocket, or a drawer and not have it take up too much space.

It's also an excellent pick if you want to move data between devices. Crucial states that the drive works with PCs, Macs, iPhones, Android devices, tablets, and even consoles, although you may need an adapter for some devices. It also means you can adapt the SSD depending on what you need it for; make it a backup one day and a memory extension for your console the next.

As we said earlier, the price is usually what puts people off buying a portable SSD. However, before Black Friday even starts, you can pick up this piece for $63.99, a 36% deal. It's a very reasonable price for what you get, so now's definitely the chance to pick up this tiny yet powerful Crucial drive and store your data better.